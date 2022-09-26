ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Boyne Mountain

It’s the first lift of it’s kind in the Midwest, Northern Michigan’s Highlands resort looks to install a first 6 person bubble chairlift. We talk to Boyne Mountain’s Erin Ernst about the details. Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a...
Pulaski Days

Pulaski Days celebrates 50 years in West Michigan, speaking with Chair Michelle Kershner ABOUT the exclusive activities at one of the 14 halls of Pulaski Days. Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show format on the local NPR affiliate Monday through Friday. The show, broadcast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. features a wide variety of local and national newsmakers, plus special features.
Michigan Women Forward

Michigan Women Forward announces the 2022 Women’s Hall of Fame Inductees. We talk to Natalie Hall, Chief Development Officer/Program Officer to talk about the ladies and the ceremony to come. Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show format on the local...
State Trooper shot and critically injured in Detroit

Michigan State Police say an undercover trooper was shot and critically wounded early Tuesday as he and other members of a narcotics unit were conducting surveillance in Detroit. State police say the trooper was struck by gunfire around 1:30 a.m. on Detroit’s west side as he and other members of...
Michigan Nat’l Guard facility modernization starts with Grand Ledge

The Grand Ledge Armory is one of many slated for renovations to make military accommodations more gender inclusive in the state. Staff Sergeant Chandra Taylor is a new mother. She says women-focused upgrades at her armory, like a lactation room, help with her productivity. “There was nowhere for me to...
Strategic Fund Board approves millions in project financing

Potash is a key potassium mineral used in fertilizing crops. The board's resolution allows a request for a $225-million-dollar tax-exempt bond to move forward. The bond would cover sewage and wastewater disposal. Corey Christofferson is Chief Development Officer of the “Michigan Potash Company.” He says the investment would help reduce...
Powerful Women: Let's Talk - 97: Shelly Loose

Shelly Loose serves as president of Ms. Wheelchair America and coordinates Ms. Wheelchair here in Michigan. She's even worn the crown herself. We get inspired by Shelly on this edition of Powerful Women: Let’s Talk. Powerful Women: Let’s Talk is created by WGVU NPR and made possible by WGVU...
