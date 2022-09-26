Read full article on original website
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – The Michigan Lottery announced on Monday that a 38-year-old Calhoun County man won $500,000 playing the Black Pearls instant game. The lucky player chose to remain anonymous. He purchased his winning ticket at the Columbia C-Store at 1265 Columbia Avenue East in Battle Creek.
