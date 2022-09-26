Read full article on original website
Mysuncoast.com
In the eye of the storm: Hurricane Ian
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Thank you to all the viewers who have submitted videos to our Hurricane Ian gallery! If you are in a safe spot, please upload your photos here.
Hurricane Ian tracker 12:30 am: Sarasota-Naples area under great threat
The National Hurricane Center is anticipating "life-threatening storm surge" and "catastrophic winds" as Hurricane Ian is projected to make landfall on Florida's West Coast Wednesday.
wgno.com
Ian center larger after eyewall replacement cycle
An eyewall replacement cycle occured during the day on Tuesday as a secondary area of strong storms around the center overtook the initial area. This is common in very strong storms. It puts a brief pause on the strengthening but does increase the size and wind field of the stronger winds around the eye. It should continue strengthening through the night. You can also see some of the dry air getting pulled into the southeast side of the center.
Power outages: More than 2,000 reported in Manatee and Sarasota counties
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — More than 1,000 people are without power Wednesday morning in Manatee County as Hurricane Ian continues on its path toward the western coast of Florida. This is after more than 2,000 Bradenton-area outages were reported Tuesday night into Wednesday morning by the Peace River Electric...
Longboat Observer
FPL customers in Sarasota, Manatee counties face power outages
57,440 FPL customers without power in Sarasota County. 25,420 FPL customers without power in Manatee County. 285,523 FPL customers without power across the state. For Florida Power & Light outage information across the state, visit FPLMaps.com. For personalized outage information, visit FPL.com/my-account/web-outage.html. Noon Wednesday, Sept. 28. 39,250 FPL customers without...
Mysuncoast.com
WATCH: Hurricane Ian sucks water from Manatee River
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Ian made landfall as a dangerous Category 4 storm with windspeeds nearing that of a Category 5. With warm water in the Gulf and in local bodies of water, like the Manatee River, Ian pulled in the water as though sucking it from the straw. Bradenton Police posted a photo of one area of the river, where they say normally there would be water.
wlrn.org
Hurricane Ian brings powerful storm surge to Gulf Coast, South Florida hit by strong rain and tornadoes
Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday in southwest Florida as one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamping streets with water and smashing trees along the coast while moving at a crawl that threatened catastrophic flooding across a wide area. Barely an hour after the massive storm...
fox13news.com
Tracking Hurricane Ian: Landfall Wednesday in southwest Florida
As of Wednesday morning, Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in southwest Florida, most likely north of Fort Myers, meaning that area will be on the right side of the eye and face high storm surge levels. FOX 13's meteorologist Dave Osterberg breaks down the forecast path and impacts from Tampa Bay to Fort Myers to Polk County.
fox13news.com
Hurricane Ian expected to make landfall as a category 3 or 4 storm
As of 11 p.m. Tuesday night, Hurricane Ian was 110 miles southwest of Naples. FOX 13 Chief Meteorologist Paul Dellegatto expects Ian to make landfall near the Cape Coral/ Fort Myers area as a category 3 or 4 hurricane. He says Ian will cause a storm surge. He also expects a lot of residents in Tampa and southward to lose power. Dellegatto says he wouldn’t be surprise if Tampa Bay had less water in it by Wednesday morning due to a northeast wind pushing the water offshore. He said we can expect winds of up to 100 miles per hour in southern Sarasota County and toward Fort Myers.
Hurricane Ian: Huge tree snaps in half, blocks road in Bradenton
A huge tree snapped in half in Bradenton on Wednesday, blocking a road as Hurricane Ian approached Florida.
sarasotamagazine.com
Here's a Look at Current Weather Conditions in Sarasota-Manatee
As Hurricane Ian moves inland, here's a look at the current weather conditions in Sarasota-Manatee, from Anna Maria Island down to Venice. Sarasota Jungle Gardens' famous "Turn Here" sign is down. Downtown Sarasota is deserted and boarded up ahead of Ian. The Venice Fishing Pier. The causeway bridge heading toward...
Venice braces for impact from Hurricane Ian
All of coastal Venice is under a mandatory evacuation, along with those living farther inland and closer to the water.
2 PM UPDATE: Ian to approach Florida as ‘extremely dangerous hurricane,’ track shifts just south of Tampa Bay
Hurricane Ian continues to strengthen as it nears Cuba. The storm is almost a Category 3 storm.
VIDEO: Man casually rides jet ski near Sarasota as Hurricane Ian moves in
As Sarasota braces for Hurricane Ian, a man was having the time of his life waiting for the storm on a jet ski.
Hurricane Ian is growing stronger: Could it become a Category 4 storm?
Quality Journalism for Critical Times The National Hurricane Center reports that Ian is strengthening in the southeastern Gulf of Mexico, raising concerns for residents that it could become a Category 4 storm, potentially overnight or early morning Wednesday. Tuesday, Ian has been considered a Category 3 storm. And with Ian headed toward south of Tampa Bay, in Sarasota County, officials […] The post Hurricane Ian is growing stronger: Could it become a Category 4 storm? appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
fox13news.com
Florida Publix stores in Hurricane Ian's path set to close ahead of storm
TAMPA, Fla. - With Hurricane Ian threatening Florida's Gulf Coast as a major category 3 storm, Publix stores in the storm's path are preparing to close. The Lakeland-based supermarket chain is adjusting store hours for locations in affected counties in the Tampa Bay and southwest Florida areas, with some stores closing as soon as Tuesday afternoon.
10NEWS
Sarasota conditions 'deteriorating by the minute' as Hurricane Ian advances
Wind gusts in Sarasota from Hurricane Ian are causing conditions to deteriorate by the minute. Residents are asked to "hunker in place."
Mysuncoast.com
How do manatees and turtles stay safe in the storm?
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As Hurricane Ian approaches, there is concern, not only for humans, but also for wildlife. Specifically, sea turtles, manatees, and shorebirds could be potentially affected. Luckily, members of the Anna Maria Island Turtle Watch and the Save the Manatee Club are keeping track and taking care...
flkeysnews.com
At potential ground zero in this Florida beach town, they can only hope Ian veers away
At what could be ground zero for looming Hurricane Ian, the main avenue was desolate Tuesday afternoon. Some small boutiques had plywood boards over the windows. Only a few shop owners in this small Gulf Coast town were making final preparations in gray, drizzly weather. Daniel E. McDonald, 65, fastened...
blackchronicle.com
Why did the water in Tampa Bay recede?
TAMPA, Fla — Photos from Tampa police, St. Petersburg Police Department and the metropolis of Venice present the uncovered ground of Tampa Bay after waters receded previous to Hurricane Ian’s anticipated landfall. Tampa police launched photos taken alongside the bay on Bayshore Boulevard, stating in a Twitter submit...
