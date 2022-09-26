Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Aaron Rodgers says he saw something on Buccaneers’ Jumbotron that helped Packers win
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers hinted after Sunday’s win over the Buccaneers that the big screen in the Bucs’ stadium showed the Packers something that gave them some key insight in the game’s final moments. After the game, Fox sideline reporter Tom Rinaldi asked Rodgers why he was...
Former Packers linebacker Clay Matthews says his playing days are over
Former Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews isn’t sure what the protocol is for formally announcing his retirement from the NFL. However, after 10 seasons in Green Bay and one season with the Los Angeles Rams, he is ready to call it a career. “My playing days are over,”...
NBC Sports
Lamar Jackson is first QB to achieve this feat vs. Patriots in Belichick era
The New England Patriots defense got another painful reminder Sunday of how difficult Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is to defend. The 2019 league MVP torched the Patriots defense in leading the Ravens to a 37-26 win in their Week 3 game at Gillette Stadium. He completed 18 of 29...
NBC Sports
Shanahan takes blame for putting Jimmy G in 'bad spot' on safety
Kyle Shanahan shouldered some of the blame on the play that might have been the difference in the 49ers' 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football at Empower Field at Mile High. Midway through the third quarter with the 49ers leading 7-3, a San Francisco drive that...
NBC Sports
Steph reacts to Giannis calling him NBA's best player
Giannis Antetokounmpo made headlines around the NBA on Sunday by declaring Warriors superstar Steph Curry the NBA's best player. Curry didn't hear about Antetokounmpo's compliment until he spoke with reporters at Warriors Media Day on Sunday. "Thanks for telling me that," Curry said to reporters with a smile. "Thank you,...
NBA・
NBC Sports
Ravens LB calls out Mac Jones' trash talk after beating Patriots
Mac Jones doesn't hesitate to bark at opposing players. Just ask Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen. Queen dropped a potential interception on a pass from Jones early in the third quarter of Sunday's game at Gillette Stadium, and on the next play, Patriots running back Damien Harris punched in a 2-yard rush that gave New England a 20-14 lead at the time.
NBC Sports
Klay drops hilarious quip on Draymond's leadership style
It takes thick skin to play with Draymond Green: just ask Klay Thompson. Speaking with reporters at Warriors Media Day on Sunday, Thompson described just how it feels to play with a vocal player like Green with the 2022 NBA season kicking off in a few weeks. "Draymond is our...
NBC Sports
Game report says Chris Jones used “disturbing language” that has “no place in professional football”
More details inevitably are emerging regarding whatever Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones said to Colts quarterback Matt Ryan to draw a flag that extended a drive that otherwise would have been ending with a punt. Per a league source, the post-game report from referee Shawn Smith said that Jones used...
NBC Sports
Why Hurts was still at Eagles' NovaCare Complex late
Shane Steichen was sitting in his office on the second floor of the NovaCare Complex when Jalen Hurts popped through the door. This isn’t unusual. Happens all the time. The play caller meets with the quarterback all the time. What did make it unusual was what time it was.
Despite statement win, Packers biggest problem still remains
Even though the Green Bay Packers defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it does not overshadow one glaring issue they have. One of the big matchups of Week 3 was between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This was the fifth and possibly final time that Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers would face off head-to-head.
NBC Sports
Odell Beckham Jr. after Sterling Shepard non-contact knee injury: Why can’t we play on grass?
Free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. continues to be a free agent because he suffered a non-contact ACL tear on the artificial surface at SoFi Stadium during the Super Bowl. Last night, Giant receiver Sterling Shepard suffered a reportedly serious knee injury without contact on the artificial surface at MetLife Stadium.
NFL・
ESPN
NBC Sports
Mike Tomlin addresses Chukwuma Okorafor’s hit on Anthony Walker
Anyone watching Thursday night’s game between the Steelers and Browns saw Pittsburgh offensive lineman Chukwuma Okorafor pouncing on Browns linebacker Anthony Walker, after Walker was down (and, as it turned out, injured). Steelers coach Mike Tomlin possibly did not. Tomlin told reporters on Tuesday that he “didn’t see the...
NBC Sports
Joey Bosa, Rashawn Slater having tests after Sunday injuries
The Chargers are waiting for word about the severity of injuries suffered by a couple of key players in Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars. Defensive end Joey Bosa injured his groin and left tackle Rashawn Slater left the game with a biceps injury. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that both players are going for tests on their injuries Monday.
NFL・
Yardbarker
David Bakhtiari stat from Packers’ Week 3 win proves he’s fully back after long injury absence
The Green Bay Packers were delighted to welcome David Bakhtiari back into the fold on Sunday after his lengthy injury absence. Bakhtiari, who had played in just one regular season game since sustaining an injury during the 2020 season, didn’t look like he’d missed a beat during his emphatic return to action. In fact, Pro Football Focus rated Bakhtiari as the highest-graded pass-blocking offensive lineman for the Packers in Week 3, per Brandon Carwile.
NBC Sports
Giants waive Antonio Williams
The Giants opened up a roster spot on Tuesday. The team announced that they waived running back Antonio Williams a day after losing 23-13 to the Cowboys at home. They’ll likely open another spot later this week by placing wide receiver Sterling Shepard on injured reserve. Shepard tore his ACL on Monday night.
NBC Sports
Everyone is still mum on whatever Chris Jones said to Matt Ryan
On Sunday, the game-winning touchdown drive for the Indianapolis Colts was salvaged by a penalty called on Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones for saying something to Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan after a third-down sack. Two days later, no one is saying what Jones said. After the game, referee Shawn Smith...
Yardbarker
FOX Sports
Bakhtiari's return gives Packers plenty of options on O-line
Whether the Green Bay Packers will continue rotating David Bakhtiari and Yosh Nijman at left tackle remains uncertain. The Packers are just happy they have the option of using Bakhtiari in any fashion now that the 2018 and 2020 All-Pro finally has returned from a severe knee injury that required three surgeries.
NBC Sports
Why King believes Shanahan never burned bridge with Jimmy G
Ever since the crushing loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the 2022 NFC Championship Game, it was clear that the Jimmy Garoppolo era in San Francisco was over. Throughout the offseason, then into the spring and throughout the summer, coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch made it abundantly clear that they had moved on to second-year quarterback Trey Lance. However, there seemed to persist a lingering possibility -- albeit microscopic at some points -- that there was a universe in which Garoppolo remained with San Francisco for the 2022 NFL season.
