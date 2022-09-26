ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmont, NY

Yardbarker

Brennan Othmann lights up Broadway as Rangers take down Isles 4-1

The New York Rangers got off to a great start in their first of six preseason games on the schedule. The pace of play in this exhibition match was sharp and crisp for both teams, especially to open up the contest. Eventually, off the sticks of players fighting to make the team, the Rangers handily beat the rival New York Islanders at Madison Square Garden by a 4-1 final.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

New York Rangers Mika Zibanejad and Artemi Panarin make NHL Network Top 50 players list

NHL Network is putting together their Top 50 NHL players list and Chris Kreider was the first member of the New York Rangers to make it at 43. Kreider, 31, had an amazing 2021-2022 campaign for the Blueshirts scoring 52 goals (tied with Adam Graves second all-time) and 25 assists for 77 points in 81 games. Kreider also broke the team’s single-season record for the most power play goals (26) and game-winning goals (11).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Elmont, NY
Elmont, NY
The Hockey Writers

Blues Gameday Preview: Chicago Blackhawks – 9/27/2022

The St. Louis Blues are off to a hot start in the 2022-23 preseason. After defeating the Dallas Stars last night, 4-0, the team is now 2-0. Tonight, they’ll be traveling northeast to the United Center to face-off against the Chicago Blackhawks at 7:30 PM. The team has a...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Hockey Writers

2 Takeaways From Islanders Preseason Loss to the Devils – 9/27/22

The New York Islanders dropped their second straight preseason game, 4-1, on Tuesday against the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center. Much like their 4-1 loss to the New York Rangers on Monday night, these losses aren’t worth overanalyzing. With that said, here’s a look at the two main takeaways from last night’s loss, which can be filed away under ”let’s see how the team progresses.”
ELMONT, NY
Brock Nelson
Noah Dobson
Zach Parise
Anders Lee
Mathew Barzal
Barry Trotz
FOX Sports

Philadelphia Flyers head into a season of low expectations

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Scroll Philly sports headlines on the smartphone and there’s plenty about Jalen Hurts and the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. The Phillies are in a pennant race. The Sixers have two of the biggest stars in the NBA in Joel Embiid and James Harden. The Union is one of the best teams in Major League Soccer.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

2022-23 NHL team preview: Vegas Golden Knights

The Golden Knights came into the 2021-22 season as one of the favorites to win the Stanley Cup. They finished the pandemic-shortened 2021 season tied for the league lead in points with the Colorado Avalanche, edged out those same Avs in the second round of the playoffs, and then lost to the Cinderella Montreal Canadiens in the semi-final.
NHL

