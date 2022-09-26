Read full article on original website
Spruce Trees Are Invading the Arctic. Here’s What That Means for Our Planet.
We were pushing through head-high willows along a brushy caribou trail, five days into our week-long trek across Alaska’s Noatak valley, when my hiking partner, Brad Meiklejohn, startled me with a command. “Stop!” he said. “Look to your left.”. I froze—nobody wants to hear a warning like...
Phys.org
Longhorned tick discovered in northern Missouri for first time
The Longhorned tick causes the loss of millions of dollars in agricultural revenue to cattle producers worldwide, and it is now in northern Missouri. Originally found in eastern Russia and the Australasian region, this tick was first found in the United States in 2017 in New Jersey. It has since reached the Mid-Atlantic, New England and Midwestern regions of the U.S., and now has been discovered in northern Missouri for the first time by researchers at the University of Missouri.
Extinct Reptile That Roamed Earth When Dinosaurs Did Unearthed in U.S.
Named Opisthiamimus gregori, its fossilized remains were entombed in rocks from a river floodplain dating back to the Late Jurassic in present-day Wyoming.
Huge 'Snakey Crocodile-Face' Sea Monster Discovered in Wyoming
A new species of prehistoric marine reptile has been identified in the Wyoming badlands.
IFLScience
Rejoice: Californian Supreme Court Confirms That Bumblebees Are Fish
In February, in what was described as a "great day" for the state's bees, a Californian court ruled that bumblebees are fish. Now, the state Supreme Court has taken a closer look and confirmed that they are indeed fish, in a ruling that has positive implications for the state's insects (aka fishies).
The Frogs Vanished, Then People Got Sick. This Was No Harmless Coincidence.
Since the global pandemic began in 2020, the world has become ever more aware that the health of our species is closely intertwined with other animals. Today, the conversation is mostly focused on birds and mammals, with amphibians rarely considered – but that may be a dangerous oversight. A newly published study on frogs and malaria illustrates how intimately human health may be impacted by these lovable – if somewhat slimy – creatures. In the 1980s, ecologists in Costa Rica and Panama began to notice a quiet and dramatic decline in amphibian numbers. Frogs and salamanders in this part of the world were...
A new 6-acre island has emerged in the Pacific Ocean
Thanks to the eruption of an underwater volcano.
Plants evolved even earlier than we thought, exquisite 3D fossils suggest
The oldest three-dimensional green algae fossil ever found dates back more than half a billion years and may reveal that plants are older than believed.
WATCH: Bull Elk Scares Off Competition With Ear-Splitting Bugle in Yellowstone National Park
Wildlife lovers may have heard this haunting sound before. However, it is one that isn’t often heard unless you are somewhere where bull elks are ready to breed. Such as this one located within the Yellowstone National Park. The bull elk’s bugling call is certainly a unique one. It’s...
New dinosaur discovered in Germany! Skeleton stored in a university museum for 100 years is a previously unknown species, study reveals
The skeleton of a long-necked dinosaur that has been residing in a university museum in Germany for 100 years is actually that of a previously unknown species, a new study has revealed. The skeleton was found in Trossingen, south-western Germany, in 1922, and is now part of the University of...
natureworldnews.com
Colorful, Unique Plumage of Songbirds Raises Risk of Being Traded, May Lead Extinction
According to a recent study, songbirds that have vibrant and unique plumage run a higher risk of being traded. Experts believed that this could cause extinction. One of the enduring trends has been the illegal wildlife trade, which generates up to US$23 billion annually, according to some estimates. Tigers and...
Cacao was probably loved by all, even 1,000 years ago in Maya culture
Maya drinking vessels had diameters of almost eight inches, more than double the size of most coffee mugs today. More chocolate please. Anabel FordChemical analyses of ancient Maya vessels reveal cacao was enjoyed outside of royal parties.
Tree Hugger
Flowers and Hedges Team Up to Help Bees
Perennial flowers and hedges work together to provide continuous resources to support wild bees, a new study finds. Researchers in Germany studied wild bee populations surrounding orchards, which depend on pollinators. They found that the flowering cycles of hedgerows and strips of perennial flowers complement each other, leading to greater wild bee diversity and abundance.
labroots.com
A Plant Prized by Ancient Greeks and Romans, Once Thought Extinct, May Have Reappeared
In its heyday, silphion, a gold flowering plant, was about as valuable as gold. This heyday, of course, was in antiquity. Treasured by both Greeks and Romans alike, they found several uses for it that made it a highly coveted natural product, with uses in medicine, cooking, and personal hygiene, such as perfumes. It was even thought to have aphrodisiac properties.
WATCH: ‘Wildlife Enthusiast’ Pets Wild Young Bull Moose
In this video below, a self-titled ‘wildlife enthusiast’ pets a wild bull moose in Québec, Canada. While we strongly discourage anyone from ever approaching a wild moose, the results in this video are stunning. The video begins with the moose walking toward the man. It seems like...
msn.com
HALF of the world's birds are in decline due to a human-based threats
Almost half the world's bird species have declining populations at least one in eight are threatened by extinction, a new report reveals. The 100-year-old conservation organization BirdLife says that this year's report, which summarizes data gathered from researchers, conservationists and citizen scientists, paints the most concerning picture for nature yet.
Tree Hugger
Showy Songbirds Are at Risk of Extinction
Standing out in the crowd isn’t necessarily a good thing … particularly when you’re a striking songbird. Bright, unusually colored birds are at greater risk of extinction and are more likely to be captured and sold as pets, a new study finds. Researchers also were able to...
Nature.com
Fossils reveal the deep roots of jawed vertebrates
Scarce evidence indicates that key evolutionary steps for jawed vertebrates occurred during or before the Silurian period, 444 million to 419 million years ago. Fossil finds pull back the curtain on this interval. Matt Friedman ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0002-0114-73840. Matt Friedman is at the Museum of Paleontology and in the Department of...
Futurity
Vredefort crater asteroid was bigger than one that killed off dinosaurs
The impactor that formed the Vredefort crater, Earth’s largest, about two billion years ago, was probably much bigger than previously believed—and would have had devastating consequences, a new study shows. Scientists have widely accepted, based on previous research, that an object about 15 kilometers (approximately 9.3 miles) in...
