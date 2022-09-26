ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Phys.org

Longhorned tick discovered in northern Missouri for first time

The Longhorned tick causes the loss of millions of dollars in agricultural revenue to cattle producers worldwide, and it is now in northern Missouri. Originally found in eastern Russia and the Australasian region, this tick was first found in the United States in 2017 in New Jersey. It has since reached the Mid-Atlantic, New England and Midwestern regions of the U.S., and now has been discovered in northern Missouri for the first time by researchers at the University of Missouri.
ScienceAlert

The Frogs Vanished, Then People Got Sick. This Was No Harmless Coincidence.

Since the global pandemic began in 2020, the world has become ever more aware that the health of our species is closely intertwined with other animals. Today, the conversation is mostly focused on birds and mammals, with amphibians rarely considered – but that may be a dangerous oversight. A newly published study on frogs and malaria illustrates how intimately human health may be impacted by these lovable – if somewhat slimy – creatures. In the 1980s, ecologists in Costa Rica and Panama began to notice a quiet and dramatic decline in amphibian numbers. Frogs and salamanders in this part of the world were...
Tree Hugger

Flowers and Hedges Team Up to Help Bees

Perennial flowers and hedges work together to provide continuous resources to support wild bees, a new study finds. Researchers in Germany studied wild bee populations surrounding orchards, which depend on pollinators. They found that the flowering cycles of hedgerows and strips of perennial flowers complement each other, leading to greater wild bee diversity and abundance.
labroots.com

A Plant Prized by Ancient Greeks and Romans, Once Thought Extinct, May Have Reappeared

In its heyday, silphion, a gold flowering plant, was about as valuable as gold. This heyday, of course, was in antiquity. Treasured by both Greeks and Romans alike, they found several uses for it that made it a highly coveted natural product, with uses in medicine, cooking, and personal hygiene, such as perfumes. It was even thought to have aphrodisiac properties.
msn.com

HALF of the world's birds are in decline due to a human-based threats

Almost half the world's bird species have declining populations at least one in eight are threatened by extinction, a new report reveals. The 100-year-old conservation organization BirdLife says that this year's report, which summarizes data gathered from researchers, conservationists and citizen scientists, paints the most concerning picture for nature yet.
Tree Hugger

Showy Songbirds Are at Risk of Extinction

Standing out in the crowd isn’t necessarily a good thing … particularly when you’re a striking songbird. Bright, unusually colored birds are at greater risk of extinction and are more likely to be captured and sold as pets, a new study finds. Researchers also were able to...
Nature.com

Fossils reveal the deep roots of jawed vertebrates

Scarce evidence indicates that key evolutionary steps for jawed vertebrates occurred during or before the Silurian period, 444 million to 419 million years ago. Fossil finds pull back the curtain on this interval. Matt Friedman ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0002-0114-73840. Matt Friedman is at the Museum of Paleontology and in the Department of...
Futurity

Vredefort crater asteroid was bigger than one that killed off dinosaurs

The impactor that formed the Vredefort crater, Earth’s largest, about two billion years ago, was probably much bigger than previously believed—and would have had devastating consequences, a new study shows. Scientists have widely accepted, based on previous research, that an object about 15 kilometers (approximately 9.3 miles) in...
ASTRONOMY

