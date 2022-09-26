ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

98.1 KHAK

Michigan’s Football Coach Said What About Iowa?

This Saturday the Iowa Hawkeyes have one of their toughest matchups of the season. They take on the Michigan Wolverines who entered this week as the 4th ranked team in the country. While this season has been off to a pretty good start for the Hawkeyes, minus the one loss on the season to ISU, I think it would be fair to say Hawkeye fans are still waiting for the team to play a complete game.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Behind Enemy Lines: Michigan vs. Iowa preview

The Michigan Insider’s Alejandro Zúñiga previews Michigan vs. Iowa with Sean Bock of 247Sports. The two discuss what has gone so wrong for the Hawkeyes’ offense this season, what makes their defense one of the best in the nation, and how J.J. McCarthy and the Wolverines might be able to score some points in Iowa City. Finally, Bock explains why he thinks Iowa can pull off the upset at Kinnick Stadium.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Spartans confident they can correct their run-game troubles

Everything Mel Tucker wants Michigan State’s run game to be, he saw in Minnesota while preparing for the Golden Gophers a week ago. “They’re gonna run inside zone and stretch, and you just gotta stop ‘em,” Tucker said five days before PJ Fleck’s squad came to Spartan Stadium. “… (Running back Mohamed Ibrahim) runs the ball the way you’re supposed to run the rock. I’m very impressed with the way they play the game and the way they run the football. … Yep, I love it.”
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

Michigan OC Matt Weiss: 'We love everything about J.J.'

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss met with the media on Wednesday to preview the Wolverines’ game against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium. He spoke at length about J.J. McCarthy and what the quarterback needs to improve entering the first road start of his college career.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Offensive breakdown with Al Borges (Week 4): 'Every game for a young QB is a new adventure'

Every week TMI’s Sam Webb and former Michigan offensive coordinator Al Borges come together for the Michigan offensive breakdown, a review of the prior week’s contest with a deep dive into game strategy and analysis. Borges uses his decades of coordinating experience to explain key takeaways for the Wolverines moving forward. To view the most recent installment in its entirety, press play on the video embed below.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Expect Eyabi Okie to earn more snaps for Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan football team made headlines in mid-August when it added Eyabi Okie as a graduate transfer. The former five-star prospect played right away, introducing himself with a sack on his first snap in the Wolverines’ opener. Okie earned just 11 snaps against Maryland...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Makes His Opinion On Iowa Extremely Clear

The Iowa Hawkeyes may have not look like the team some thought they would going into the year, but Jim Harbaugh is making sure his Wolverines aren't overlooking their opponent when they arrive in Iowa City. "As they say, top-5 teams go to die [at Kinnick Stadium]," the Michigan coach...
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Iowa Football: Hawkeyes release updated depth chart ahead of Michigan

After a 3-1 start, the Hawkeyes will host its biggest game of the season when Michigan Wolverines return to Kinnick Stadium. Iowa ranks last in the Big Ten in almost every offensive category, including scoring offense, rushing offense, passing offense, total offense and first downs. The Hawkeyes lead the country in scoring defense (5.8 ppg) and are elite in rushing defense (6th), passing defense (14th) and total defense (6th).
IOWA CITY, IA
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan at Iowa opening point spread released

After absolutely destroying a trio of cupcakes (Colorado State, Hawaii, and Connecticut) in their first three games of the season, Michigan was tested on Saturday against Maryland but the Wolverines emerged victorious by a score of 34-27. Up next for Michigan will be their first road game of the season...
ANN ARBOR, MI
FanSided

Michigan Football is trending up for 5-star, plus another 2023 target

Michigan football didn’t have a huge contingent of recruits on hand for the win over Maryland, but there were two key targets in 2023 and the Wolverines impressed both. Nyckoles Harbor has been a top-tier target for Michigan football throughout the 2023 class and the five-star athlete took his official visit to Ann Arbor over the weekend.
ANN ARBOR, MI
