Ty Jerome: Cut or Trade?

Now that we know the Oklahoma City Thunder will be parting ways with Ty Jerome, will that be via trade or cut?

It's Media Day in Oklahoma City, with training camp set to kick off this week. There's a roster crunch looming for the Thunder, so difficult decisions are coming.

With that in mind, it appears that one player is already headed out the door. On Monday morning, Thunder staffer Royce Young reported that guard Ty Jerome would not be attending camp as his representation and the team look for a new direction.

At just 25-years-old, there could be a small market for Jerome. However, there's also a chance he's outright cut. The Thunder have 18 players on full-time NBA deals as of today and will need to get that number down to 15 by the end of training camp.

An up-and-down shooter, the former first-round pick has been wildly inconsistent from beyond the arc. In two of his NBA seasons he's shot less than 30% from deep, with the 2020-21 campaign being an outlier at 42.3% on the year.

Oklahoma City is known for working with players on their futures, meaning Thunder GM Sam Presti will likely honor Jerome's destinations of preference if there are choices via trade. However, if both parties agree a cut is a better move to allow Jerome to go wherever he likes, that will certainly happen.

Jerome was originally acquired by the Thunder in the Chris Paul deal with the Phoenix Suns.

