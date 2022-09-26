(Clarinda) -- One of Page County's newest emergency management officials is looking forward to her new role. Last week, the Page County Emergency Management Commission offered the Page County EMA Director position to Jill Harvey, who then accepted the job. A 1994 University of Nebraska-Kearney graduate, Harvey has served as the Deputy Emergency Management Director in Phelps County, Nebraska, since December 2015 and has filled in as the director since April. Harvey also currently serves as the secretary and conference planning committee chair for the Nebraska Association of Emergency Management and has been a volunteer EMT and firefighter for Loomis Fire and Rescue since 2003. Harvey tells KMA News she looked at the Page County position as an opportunity to expand her knowledge and experiences in emergency management.

