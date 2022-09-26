Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Nemaha County Hospital announces new surgeon
AUBURN, Neb. – Nemaha County Hospital is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Kelly J. Krier to the medical team. Dr. Krier is board certified in colorectal surgery and general surgery with additional interest in cancer prevention, benign conditions, treatment of anorectal conditions, fissures, and incontinence. “We are...
kmaland.com
Harvey ready to take on Page County EMA Director role
(Clarinda) -- One of Page County's newest emergency management officials is looking forward to her new role. Last week, the Page County Emergency Management Commission offered the Page County EMA Director position to Jill Harvey, who then accepted the job. A 1994 University of Nebraska-Kearney graduate, Harvey has served as the Deputy Emergency Management Director in Phelps County, Nebraska, since December 2015 and has filled in as the director since April. Harvey also currently serves as the secretary and conference planning committee chair for the Nebraska Association of Emergency Management and has been a volunteer EMT and firefighter for Loomis Fire and Rescue since 2003. Harvey tells KMA News she looked at the Page County position as an opportunity to expand her knowledge and experiences in emergency management.
kmaland.com
Mills County commission tables approving updated commercial solar ordinance
(Glenwood) -- Mills County officials still want more time before formally approving proposed changes to commercial solar application regulations. At its monthly meeting, the Mills County Planning and Zoning Commission heard a presentation from County Building and Zoning Technician Holly Jackson on a proposed final draft of an amended commercial solar ordinance. The presentation came after months of discussion and review from Jackson and the commission, but this was the first time seeing all the items compiled into a proposed amendment. Jackson tells KMA News a new minimum height limit for utility-scale projects is among the proposed changes.
kmaland.com
Mills County planning and zoning to review, possibly approve commercial solar ordinance updates
(Glenwood) -- Mills County officials are revisiting possible changes to an ordinance governing commercial solar projects. During its regular monthly meeting Tuesday at 5:30 p.m., the Mills County Planning and Zoning Commission is expected to discuss and possibly approve several proposed amendments to Chapter 27 of the county ordinances involving utility solar. If approved, the amendments would then go before the county board of supervisors for review. Holly Jackson is the Mills County Building and Zoning Technician. In a recent interview with KMA News, Jackson says that the primary concerns addressed in the amendment involve proper preparatory and accountability measures taken by the developer and the county.
kmaland.com
Page County board tables reopening basement courthouse restrooms
(Clarinda) -- Possible security concerns have given Page County officials pause over opening specific courthouse restrooms to the public. During its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors tabled to reopen the basement restrooms to the general public. While other restrooms have reopened after initially closing as part of the courthouse's COVID-19 mitigation strategy, the basement facilities have remained closed. Supervisors Chair Alan Armstrong says the discussion arose after a resident questioned whether reopening was possible, but some staff within the courthouse expressed concerns. For him, Armstrong says the problem comes back to a security issue.
kmaland.com
Shenandoah plans wellfield exploration effort
(Shenandoah) -- Continuing drought conditions and future industrial expansion are forcing Shenandoah officials to seek new water sources. At its regular meeting Tuesday evening, the Shenandoah City Council approved an agreement between the city and Veenstra and Kimm for the Fremont Buried Channel wellfield exploration project, at a cost not to exceed $65,000. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman says the city is in need of additional water wells.
kmaland.com
Page County Attorney's Report
(Clarinda) -- The Page County Attorney's Office released its latest summary of recent court activities. At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
kmaland.com
C Avenue, K Avenue added to Page County 'gravel connector map'
(Clarinda) -- Additions have been made to a proposed gravel connector map in Page County. During the Page County Board of Supervisors' meeting Tuesday morning, County Engineer J.D. King informed the board of two new locations that have been added to the map. King initially presented roughly 4.2 miles of dirt road he hoped to upgrade to gravel, including portions of S, L, and Q Avenues and 105th and 240th Streets. He hopes to add a mile each of C Avenue south of 130th Street, northwest of Essex, and K Avenue between 210th and 220th Streets west of Yorktown.
kmaland.com
Red Oak board receives update on fall activity participation
(Red Oak) -- At least two fall activities in the Red Oak School District have significantly increased student participation. At its regular meeting Monday night, Red Oak Activities Director Mark Erickson updated the Red Oak School Board on the student participation numbers for fall activities. Among the several activities, Erickson says there has been a significant jump in students participating in marching band and high school football. Band enrollment ticked up to 47 students from 36 last year, while football jumped to 48 compared to 34 last year.
KETV.com
'Ongoing need of support': Emergency rental assistance application closes Sept. 30
OMAHA, Neb. — In Omaha,applications for the first round of emergency rental assistance end Sept. 30. However, need in Nebraska does not disappear come October. “If individuals have an eviction notice I would still like them to reach out to MACCH and look for assistance,” said Jason Feldhaus, executive director of the Metro Area Continuum of Care for the Homeless, which doles out the federal funds in the city.
kmaland.com
Progress reported on Red Oak school facilities assessment
(Red Oak) -- Efforts continue on a comprehensive study of the Red Oak School District's facilities. During its regular meeting Monday night, the Red Oak School Board heard an update from Architect Daric O'Neal with Alley Poyner Machietto Architecture -- who the board selected earlier this year to conduct the survey encompassing current facility needs and the development of a 5-10 year plan. O'Neal says his group has completed the first round of meetings, which included one with roughly half of the district staff and the other with the district's School Improvement Advisory Committee. O'Neal says some key areas rose to the top for all three locations, including Red Oak Early Childhood Development, Inman Elementary, and the Junior-Senior High School using the O.W.N. strategy to identify possible opportunities, weaknesses, and needs.
kmaland.com
Parkwood subdivision declaration approved on the rebound
(Shenandoah) – Plans for a proposed subdivision in Shenandoah are moving forward following the city council’s reconsideration. By a 3-to-1 vote Tuesday evening, the council approved the declaration of covenants, conditions, easement and restrictions for the Parkwood Estates Subdivision. Members of the city’s planning and zoning board recommended the subdivision’s passage in August. But, council members rejected the resolution at its previous meeting earlier this month. Councilman Richard Jones was among those voting against it at the September 13 meeting, saying he lacked information to make a decision on it. This time, with the subdivision’s information made available, Jones voted in favor.
kmaland.com
Jim Slough, 78, of Council Bluffs, Iowa
Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Start: 1:00 p.m. Visitation End: 2:00 p.m. Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Cemetery: Clarinda Cemetery with military rites (private family) Notes:. Jim passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Jennie Edmundson...
kmaland.com
Fairfax man hurt in Atchison County crash
(Rock Port) -- One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident in Atchison County late Tuesday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on U.S. Highway 136 near the Interstate 29 entrance-exit ramp in Rock Port. Authorities say a westbound 1998 Volvo semi driven by 57-year-old Scott Langley of College Springs began slowing to turn onto southbound I-29 when it was rear-ended by a 1993 GMC driven by 47-year-old John Pitts of Fairfax. Both vehicles came to rest on their wheels in the roadway facing west.
Red Oak Police Report
(Red Oak) The Red Oak Police Department arrested 52-year-old Chadwick Zucco, of Red Oak, this morning for Possession of a Controlled Substance (Marijuana) 3rd Offense. Zucco was transported to the Montgomery County Jail and held on $5,000 bond. Red Oak Police also arrested 30-year-old Jamie Gene Neville, of Red Oak,...
Douglas County Department of Corrections reports death of an inmate on Sunday
Officials said that they have no further comment pending the resolution of a grand jury investigation as required by state law.
WOWT
Rail union that rejected deal signs new tentative agreement
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A union that rejected its deal with the nation’s freight railroads earlier this month now has a new tentative agreement. But officials cautioned that the contract dispute won’t be fully settled until all 12 rail unions approve their agreements this fall. The five-year deal...
kmaland.com
New Market under boil order
(New Market) -- New Market residents must boil their water until further notice. City officials announced the boil order Wednesday morning, after repairs forced a temporary shutdown of the city's water system. Again, the boil order is in effect until further notice. Anyone with questions should contact New Market City Hall at 712-585-3479.
News Channel Nebraska
Douglas County inmate goes missing from Community Corrections Center
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 33-year-old female inmate did not return to the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) on Sunday. According to authorities, 33-year-old Krista Foley disappeared after a preapproved visit to a church in the community. Foley is a 5'1'', 145 lbs. white woman with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.
kmaland.com
Pottawattamie County man faces prison time for drug offense
(Council Bluffs) -- A Council Bluffs man faces 11 years in prison in connection with a drug investigation. U.S. District Attorney Richard D. Westphal says 39-year-old Dustin Michael Adkins was sentenced September 20 to 132 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute. methamphetamine. He must also serve a...
