Wisconsin State

State bar announces probe of LA attorneys involved in Armenian genocide payout

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The State Bar of California announced Tuesday it is investigating well-known Los Angeles attorneys Mark Geragos and Brian Kabateck in connection with the distribution of a multimillion-dollar settlement for Armenian genocide victims from which dispersals were made in the United States and France. What You...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cats evacuated from Florida find temporary home in Massachusetts

EAST BROOKFIELD, Mass. - About 50 cats were evacuated from animal shelters in Florida to Massachusetts ahead of Hurricane Ian and 10 of them are now at their temporary home at Second Chance Animal Shelter. "They can't just be put into someone's car in a crate," shelter CEO Sheryl Blancato...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Lawsuit challenges 'outdated' plans for SoCal offshore oil platforms

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — An environmental rights group Wednesday sued the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management for allegedly failing to review decades-old plans for offshore oil platforms near Huntington Beach. The lawsuit brought by the Center for Biological Diversity comes a year after a major oil spill linked to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Kentucky man who shot classmates in '97 imprisoned for life

A Kentucky man who killed three fellow students and wounded five others when he was 14 years old will have to spend the rest of his life in prison without another opportunity to seek parole, the Kentucky Parole Board voted Monday. Michael Carneal, now 39, told parole board members last...
LA GRANGE, KY
A closer look at issues in the Coachella Valley

The city of Indio, the largest and fastest growing city in the Coachella Valley, lies 130 miles east of Los Angeles. Annually, the City of Festivals gets 1.4 million visitors for events such as the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Stagecoach Country Music Festival. On this week’s “In...
INDIO, CA
Weekend Pass in Kentucky: Sept. 30 – Oct. 2

Friday September 30 @ 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday October 1 @ 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday October 2 @ 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday October 1 @ 7:30 p.m. Friday September 30 @ 7 p.m. Saturday October 1 @ 8 p.m. Kentucky Opera. Sunday October 2...
LOUISVILLE, KY

