spectrumnews1.com
State bar announces probe of LA attorneys involved in Armenian genocide payout
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The State Bar of California announced Tuesday it is investigating well-known Los Angeles attorneys Mark Geragos and Brian Kabateck in connection with the distribution of a multimillion-dollar settlement for Armenian genocide victims from which dispersals were made in the United States and France. What You...
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsinites see second largest week-to-week increase in gas prices this year
APPLETON, Wis. — Wisconsinites were treated to an unwelcomed surprise at gas pumps Monday. The average price of a gallon of regular, unleaded gas in Wisconsin rose roughly 35 cents. It’s the second largest week-to-week increase in Wisconsin this year, Nick Jarmusz, a spokesperson for American Automobile Association, said....
spectrumnews1.com
Cats evacuated from Florida find temporary home in Massachusetts
EAST BROOKFIELD, Mass. - About 50 cats were evacuated from animal shelters in Florida to Massachusetts ahead of Hurricane Ian and 10 of them are now at their temporary home at Second Chance Animal Shelter. "They can't just be put into someone's car in a crate," shelter CEO Sheryl Blancato...
spectrumnews1.com
'I've had nine strokes in two years': Study shows 50% of Kenoshans with disabilities live in poverty
KENOSHA, Wis. — A new report from the United Way and its research partner, United for ALICE, shows people with disabilities are living in poverty at rates far higher than federal numbers indicate. ALICE stands for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed. Households under these guidelines earn more than the...
spectrumnews1.com
Lawsuit challenges 'outdated' plans for SoCal offshore oil platforms
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — An environmental rights group Wednesday sued the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management for allegedly failing to review decades-old plans for offshore oil platforms near Huntington Beach. The lawsuit brought by the Center for Biological Diversity comes a year after a major oil spill linked to...
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky man who shot classmates in '97 imprisoned for life
A Kentucky man who killed three fellow students and wounded five others when he was 14 years old will have to spend the rest of his life in prison without another opportunity to seek parole, the Kentucky Parole Board voted Monday. Michael Carneal, now 39, told parole board members last...
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio police departments share insight following 'swatting' situations
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Seven Ohio schools were affected by active shooter hoaxes last week. Now, districts across the state are making sure they don’t fall prey to it next. Sept. 23 went from a typical Friday to one filled with fear for students like Jayla Bradshaw. “I was...
spectrumnews1.com
Hurricane Ian makes landfall in southwestern Florida near Cayo Costa as massive Category 4 storm
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian makes landfall in southwestern Florida near Cayo Costa as massive Category 4 storm. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
spectrumnews1.com
State asking residents who see the spotted lanternfly to take a picture and report it
WORCESTER, Mass. - Central and western Massachusetts residents are being asked to be on the lookout and report sightings of the spotted lanternfly. The first known infestation in Massachusetts was in Fitchburg in 2021 and the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources cut those two trees down. The fly has been...
spectrumnews1.com
A closer look at issues in the Coachella Valley
The city of Indio, the largest and fastest growing city in the Coachella Valley, lies 130 miles east of Los Angeles. Annually, the City of Festivals gets 1.4 million visitors for events such as the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Stagecoach Country Music Festival. On this week’s “In...
spectrumnews1.com
Weekend Pass in Kentucky: Sept. 30 – Oct. 2
Friday September 30 @ 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday October 1 @ 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday October 2 @ 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday October 1 @ 7:30 p.m. Friday September 30 @ 7 p.m. Saturday October 1 @ 8 p.m. Kentucky Opera. Sunday October 2...
