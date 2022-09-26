Read full article on original website
Related
techunwrapped.com
WhatsApp: old versions are threatened by a terrible security flaw, download the update quickly!
WhatsApp teams have announced that they have fixed a critical security flaw in the latest version of the application. Problem, this vulnerability still threatens older versions of the instant messaging service. If you haven’t already, download the latest update quickly!. On September 23, 2022, WhatsApp teams announced that they...
IGN
Hackers Are Releasing Fake Game Cracks and Pirated Software Laced With Password-Stealing Erbium Malware; All You Need to Know
There’s a new malware in town, and it can steal the victims’ credit card details and cryptocurrency wallets. The information-stealing malware called “Erbium” is injected in fake cracks and cheats for popular games as well as pirated software. What’s worse is that since Erbium is a...
TechRadar
Microsoft chief warns more deepfake threats could be coming soon
When it comes to deepfakes, what we’ve seen so far is just the tip of the iceberg. In the near future, we won’t be certain if the person we’re speaking to on a video call is real, or an impostor, and crooks won’t have trouble creating an entire chronology of fake videos to support their claims, or trick people into believing the legitimacy of an offer or campaign.
technewstoday.com
How to Enable or Disable Microsoft Security Essentials Antivirus
Microsoft Security Essentials (MSE) is a free antivirus software provided by Microsoft. It comes pre-installed in Windows XP, Vista, and Windows 7. However, it has been discontinued since Windows 8. MSE behaves like any other antivirus software and can cause issues like blocking a process and giving false positives. You...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ars Technica
Serious vulnerabilities in Matrix’s end-to-end encryption have been patched
Developers of the open source Matrix messenger protocol released an update on Wednesday to fix critical end-to-end encryption vulnerabilities that subvert the confidentiality and authentication guarantees that have been key to the platform's meteoric rise. Matrix is a sprawling ecosystem of open source and proprietary chat and collaboration clients and...
This Is The Wifi Setting You Should Always Have On, According To Security Experts
Your Wifi settings may not be something that you think about often. You may assume your iPhone turns what it needs to turn on and off at the appropriate time to ensure your data remains private to the world. But that isn’t always the case — and it’s important to keep on top of those settings to ensure our phones are protected, especially when you’re out in the world and able to access public wifi networks. These are the wifi settings you should always have on, according to security experts.
Warning for ALL Facebook and Gmail users – 25 passwords you MUST change
DO YOU think you've got an uncrackable password? It might not be as safe as you reckon. Common passwords used by lots of people are easy to guess, making them a liability when it comes to staying safe from hackers. If a hacker were to guess your logins, you could...
8 best VPN services for browsing securely in 2022
A VPN, or virtual private network, is a tool that masks your internet identity inside a virtual tunnel, hiding your IP address from your internet service provider, websites and other prying eyes. When you use one, an encrypted connection is established between your device and a server at an undisclosed location, leading everyone to think you’re browsing from somewhere else.The use of VPNs has grown astronomically in recent years. People in China and Russia have been relying on them to help skirt state censorship, while the rise of home working has seen a surge in usage among employees. ...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNET
ExpressVPN's First VPN Router Aims for Smart Home-Wide Privacy
Virtual private network provider ExpressVPN announced the launch of its first router with a built-in VPN. On Thursday, the British Virgin Islands company said the Wi-Fi 6 router, called Aircove, has undergone testing from security audit firm Cure53 and is designed to offer users easier home-wide privacy protection. Citing recent...
TechRadar
Citrix Hypervisor review
Citrix is a well-known American cloud software company. It was founded over three decades ago by the late Ed Iacobucci, a virtualization pioneer who began his career at IBM. The company, based in California, has over 400,000 enterprise clients worldwide, including most of the Fortune 100 and Fortune 500. Citrix...
TechRadar
Google Play Store and Apple Store adware downloaded millions of times
Almost a hundred apps across the Android (opens in new tab) and iOS ecosystems have been discovered engaging in advertising fraud, researchers have claimed. The apps, 80 of which were built for Android, and nine for iOS, have more than 13 million downloads between them, and include games, screensavers, camera apps, and more - some with more than a million downloads.
The Verge
WhatsApp discloses critical vulnerability in older app versions
WhatsApp has published details of a “critical” vulnerability that has been patched in a newer version of the app but could still affect older installations that have not been updated. Details were disclosed in a September update of WhatsApp’s page on security advisories affecting the app and came...
TechRadar
Malware threats may be falling - but don't relax just yet
The number of detected malware is on the decline, experts have said, but it’s still too early to celebrate. WatchGuard Technologies' Internet Security Report states there has been a reduction in overall malware detections from the peaks seen in the first half of 2021. According to the report, endpoint...
TechRadar
Fake Crypto.com job offers targeting developers and artists to spread malware
Infamous North Korean threat actor Lazarus Group has been spotted targeting software developers and artists in the blockchain space with fake job offers. Researchers from cybersecurity firm Sentinel One found the group’s “Operation In(ter)ception”, kicked off in 2020, is still active, and still looking for gullible software developers and artists.
TechRadar
Optus data hacker backflips on ransom demand, apologises to users
In a surprising new twist to the Optus hacking saga, the individual or group behind the data breach appears to have rescinded their ransom demand, and now claims they will no longer sell or leak the stolen user data, saying they have deleted the only copy they had. In a...
Ars Technica
Never-before-seen malware has infected hundreds of Linux and Windows devices
Researchers have revealed a never-before-seen piece of cross-platform malware that has infected a wide range of Linux and Windows devices, including small office routers, FreeBSD boxes, and large enterprise servers. Black Lotus Labs, the research arm of security firm Lumen, is calling the malware Chaos, a word that repeatedly appears...
TechRadar
Businesses are feeling more confident about securing hybrid work
Businesses are feeling more confident about securing hybrid work post-pandemic, according to new research from cybersecurity firm Thales. Over eight-in-ten - 84% - of IT professionals in 2022 said they have "some degree" of confidence in their current user access security systems' ability to enable remote work securely and easily, up from 56% in 2021.
TechRadar
6 warning signs to look out for when purchasing a website builder
There are a lot of website builder services on the market, and it can be difficult to determine which one is right for your business, which undoubtedly has its own specific needs. While all builders tend to highlight the best features it offers, we’re here to discuss warning signs to...
TechRadar
Many UK firms say they don't really trust their cloud providers any more
Over half of UK IT professionals currently trust public cloud services less than they did two years ago, new research from hosting firm Leaseweb Global has claimed. The company attributed these issues to concerns around transparency, costs, customer service, and the ease of migrating workloads. The research talked to 500...
TechRadar
How to use the redesigned Task Manager in Windows 11's 2022 Update
Microsoft's Task Manager utility in Windows has long provided a powerful way to manage and control how system resources are used. Pressing CTRL+ALT+DELETE is almost as iconic as the Start menu - it's generally known as the way to forcibly close apps or processes that may have frozen through Task Manager, but it's been gathering cobwebs in recent years.
Comments / 0