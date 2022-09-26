Stringer smashes Taylorsville on volleyball court, drops crucial region contest at Sacred Heart

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
impact601.com
Harmon Ross Pruitt, III
Harmon Ross Pruitt, III, 60 of Ellisville, MS passed away Thursday, September 22, 2022 at the South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel, MS. He was born Wednesday, August 29, 1962 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Survivors include his father, Harmon Pruitt, II of Ellisville, MS; Mother, Vera Pruitt. Ellisville Funeral...
impact601.com
James Thomas Barlow Sr.
James Thomas Barlow, Sr., better known by his friends as Jim, 61 of Soso, MS went to his Heavenly resting place Sunday, September 25, 2022, after a lengthy illness in Soso, MS. He was born Sunday, May 21, 1961 in Laurel, Mississippi. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 27,...
impact601.com
Matthew Gregory Pippin
Matthew Gregory Pippin, 27, passed away into the arms of Jesus Christ from a tragic accident on September 24, 2022. Matthew, his name chosen from the Bible, was born March 10, 1995, in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. After graduating from Laurel Christian High School, he attended Jones College and received his Associate Degree, then went on to the University of Southern Mississippi. In 2019, he the pursued his dream and completed the SRPSI Academy at Camp Shelby to become a certified police officer. Matthew’s hobbies were hunting, fishing, working on vehicles, collecting guns, and any activity outdoors. He had a caring side like no other. He never judged anyone for any reason and often stated one of his favorite scripture Matthew 25: 40 “Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did to me.”
impact601.com
Wanda Nell Atwood Legg
Wanda Nell Atwood Legg, age 76, who passed away peacefully on September 26, 2022, in Hattiesburg, MS. Wanda Nell Atwood Legg was born in Laurel, MS on September 14, 1945, and a lifelong area resident. She held a variety of jobs in her lifetime but, she especially loved the time she spent working at Southeast Mississippi Livestock and the many friends she made while there. She enjoyed laughing with her family, especially when she was beating them in a game of cards, and spending time with her beloved dog, BeBe.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bham Now
5 exciting reasons to road trip to Hattiesburg, Mississippi for Hattiesburg Restaurant Week, October 2-8
It’s every foodie’s favorite week—restaurant week! If you’ve tasted your way through Birmingham’s food scene, it’s time to think out of the box and plan a road trip to try some of Hattiesburg’s 200+ local restaurants. Ready to devour the deets? Here are...
impact601.com
MS Lottery
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Wednesday:. (zero, two, four; FB: four) (eight, two, two, three; FB: four)
WDAM-TV
MBI: Body found in Forrest Co. identified
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The body found in Forrest County has been identified according to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. According to MBI, the person has been identified as 16-year-old Zy’Errius Ezriel Zacharia Phillips. On Sunday, MBI announced it was seeking the public’s help identifying a Black male found...
WDAM-TV
UPDATE: Fire destroys old store in Lumberton
LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - A Fire destroyed a vacant Napa Auto Parts store in Lumberton on Tuesday. According to Lamar County Fire Coordinator Kyle Hill, the fire was first reported at approximately 9:45 a.m. on West Main Street. Upon arrival, firefighters said flames were visible on top of the store.
IN THIS ARTICLE
impact601.com
Tania Anne Hodge
Tania Anne Hodge, age 50 of Bay Springs, passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at the Jasper General Nursing Home with her mother and step-father by her bedside. Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 24, 2022 from 10:00 am until 10:45 am at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Taylorsville. Funeral services will immediately follow the visitation beginning at 11:00 am in the funeral home chapel. Bro. Rusty Stockman will officiate. Burial will follow in Fellowship Cemetery under the direction of Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Taylorsville.
impact601.com
Third structure fire for Jones County in over 9 hours
Calhoun Community--For the third time in just over 9 hours, Jones County firefighters responded to a structure fire. This third incident was on Gardner Road in the Calhoun community shortly after Noon. Hebron, Calhoun, Soso, Sharon, and Shady Grove volunteer fire departments responded and found a single wide mobile home with visible flames throughout the structure, having already breached the roof of the home.
Kayaker rescued from DeSoto National Forest
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Emergency crews rescued a kayaker from a remote creek in the DeSoto National Forest in Forrest County on Saturday, September 24. Forrest County Emergency Management (FCEM) officials said a 911 call was made to the sheriff’s office around 9:00 p.m. about an overdue kayaker on the Black Creek in Brooklyn. […]
impact601.com
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 4 Midday' game
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon's drawing of the Mississippi Lottery's "Cash 4 Midday" game were:. (eight, two, two, three; FB: four)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mississippi couple killed in New Mexico crash
CHAVES COUNTY, NM (WJTV) – New Mexico State Police officers are investigating a crash that killed a Mississippi couple. The crash happened on Tuesday, September 27 just before 4:30 a.m. on U.S. 380 at Red Bridge Road near Roswell. Authorities said a 2017 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling westbound on US 380. The 45-year-old-driver was going to […]
impact601.com
Mary Ervin Gregory
Mary Ervin Gregory of Bay Springs passed away Thursday, September 22, 2022 in Gulfport, MS. She was born on Tuesday, November 17, 1931 in Bay Springs, MS. She was nearly a lifetime resident of her beloved Antioch community. Visitation will be held Thursday, September 29, 2022 from 12:00 PM until...
WAPT
At least 8 killed in 6 weekend crashes in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. — Multiple people were killed in separate crashes over the weekend. The Mississippi Highway Patrol was called about 8 p.m. Sunday to Highway 184 in Franklin County, where a 2015 Kia Sorrento hit 62-year-old James Jenkins, of Fayette. Jenkins was pronounced dead at the scene. MHP officials...
impact601.com
Two structure fires back to back
Jones County—It was an early morning for several Jones County volunteer fire departments and has been a long day already. A structure fire at 2211 Highway 11 north had several departments out just before 3:00 am. A passerby activated 911 after witnessing a single family home ablaze. Sandersville, Rustin,...
impact601.com
Judy Lynn Ratcliff
Judy Lynn Ratcliff, age 72 of Bay Springs, MS passed away Monday, September 26, 2022 at her residence in Bay Springs, MS. She was born Friday, January 13, 1950 in Laurel, Mississippi. Visitation will be held on Thursday September 29, 2022 beginning at 11:00 AM at Ellisville Funeral Home with...
impact601.com
Denton J Doiron
Denton J. Doiron, age 79 of Ellisville, MS passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022 at the Ochsner Rush Specialty Hospital in Meridian, MS. He was born Tuesday, August 10, 1943 in Collins, Mississippi. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM at Ellisville...
WTOK-TV
The Preserve opens in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A new assisted living facility in Meridian is standing out because of the quality of life it offers for senior citizens. The Preserve at Meridian held its grand opening last week. “We probably had just over 200 people show up. We had wonderful support from the...
beckersasc.com
Mississippi hospital opens state's 1st cardiovascular ASC
Hattiesburg, Miss.-based Forrest General Hospital and the Hattiesburg Clinic partnered to open Mississippi's first ambulatory cardiovascular surgery center, ABC and NBC affiliate WDAM reported Sept. 27. "The outpatient surgery center can provide any cardiology procedure that we do in the cath lab or the hospital," Josh Blair, MD, a physician...
Comments / 0