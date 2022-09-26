Stringer smashes Taylorsville on volleyball court, drops crucial region contest at Sacred Heart

Matthew Gregory Pippin, 27, passed away into the arms of Jesus Christ from a tragic accident on September 24, 2022. Matthew, his name chosen from the Bible, was born March 10, 1995, in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. After graduating from Laurel Christian High School, he attended Jones College and received his Associate Degree, then went on to the University of Southern Mississippi. In 2019, he the pursued his dream and completed the SRPSI Academy at Camp Shelby to become a certified police officer. Matthew’s hobbies were hunting, fishing, working on vehicles, collecting guns, and any activity outdoors. He had a caring side like no other. He never judged anyone for any reason and often stated one of his favorite scripture Matthew 25: 40 “Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did to me.”

LAUREL, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO