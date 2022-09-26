Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Ja Morant Teases Jae Crowder Returning To The Memphis Grizzlies: "Back Soon"
One of the most surprising trade sagas of the offseason brewed on the back-burner for most of it. This saga includes Jae Crowder wanting out of the Phoenix Suns after 2 seasons of great success with the squad. Crowder had been teasing his departure from the Suns for a while, with Adrian Wojnarowski confirming earlier today that the Suns are looking to move on from Crowder and that he won't appear for training camp.
The Denver Nuggets Have Waived A Player
On Sunday, the Denver Nuggets waived Justin Tillman.
Yardbarker
Bulls Coach Billy Donovan Says He's Preparing For Lonzo Ball To Potentially Miss The Entire Upcoming Season
From L.A., to NOLA, to Chicago, young point guard Lonzo Ball hasn't always been the borderline All-Star he is today. It took years of growth and experience for Lonzo to truly find his niche in the league, and he really took off when he did. But now, thanks to knee...
CBS Sports
Lakers media day takeaways: Pelinka willing to trade first-round picks; Westbrook stresses professionalism
After a disappointing 2021-22 season that ended without even a trip to the play-in round, the Los Angeles Lakers were expected to make massive changes before the 2022-23 campaign rolled around. On some level, they did just that. Only five players returned from last year's debacle, but with Russell Westbrook among them, the core problems of limited depth, defense and shooting that doomed the Lakers a season ago continue to plague the purple and gold. Expectations will therefore remain relatively low until the Lakers prove that they don't need to make another move.
Look At Collin Sexton In A Utah Jazz Uniform
Over the offseason, Collin Sexton was traded from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Utah Jazz. He was the eighth overall pick out of Alabama in the 2018 NBA Draft.
Darius Garland: This culture change are the Cavs is super cool; expect Mobley to be 'a different monster'
Darius Garland talks about where he was when the Donovan Mitchell trade was completed, the culture change around this organization, the expectations for Evan Mobley entering his second season, the internal expectations for this team and more.
NBA
Bogdanovic ‘super happy and excited to be part of the Pistons'
The decision to part with Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee was enormously painful from an emotional standpoint and clearly necessary from the perspective of objectivity when the return for the Pistons solves the many needs Bojan Bogdanovic addresses. “He checks a lot of boxes,” Dwane Casey nodded after conducting the...
NBA
DETROIT PISTONS ACQUIRE BOJAN BOGDANOVIĆ
DETROIT – September 26, 2022 – The Detroit Pistons announced today that the team has acquired forward Bojan Bogdanović from the Utah Jazz in exchange for forward/center Kelly Olynyk, guard Saben Lee and cash considerations. Bogdanović, 6-7, 226, averaged 18.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists in...
Hornets enter training camp; Miles Bridges' future uncertain
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Miles Bridges’ future with the Charlotte Hornets remains uncertain as the team prepares to open training camp on Tuesday. Bridges, the team’s leading scorer last season, was charged with three counts of felony domestic violence in June. According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office, Bridges allegedly assaulted the mother of his two young children in front of them. Bridges has pleaded not guilty to the charges and has a court date Thursday. The uncertainty over Bridges’ legal issues has left the Hornets in wait-and-see mode when it comes to their star forward. Because he’s a restricted free agent, Bridges is not listed on the team’s roster — and he did not attend media day on Monday. The NBA is also monitoring the situation.
Wichita Eagle
Pelicans Wrap Up 1st Training Camp Practice
The unofficial start to the 2022-2023 NBA season has begun for the New Orleans Pelicans. With Media Day wrapped up and the first preseason game less than 2 weeks away, the Pelicans gathered to hold the first organized team practice in preparation. Here are some notable quotes from the practice session.
Minnesota Timberwolves Reveal Final Roster For Training Camp
On Monday, the Minnesota Timberwolves revealed their full training camp roster.
Detroit News
Pistons emphasize defense to start training camp: 'We've got to get some stops'
Detroit — The Pistons bolstered their depth in athleticism and perimeter shooting over the offseason, but the team's first two practices of training camp have centered around the defensive end of the floor. "I like our two days we've had. Guys are intense," Pistons coach Dwane Casey said after...
Denver Nuggets Reportedly Sign 6-Foot-10 Forward
On Monday, Mike Singer of the Denver Post reports that the Denver Nuggets have signed Grant Golden.
lakersnation.com
Lakers Media Day: Rob Pelinka Provides Early Injury Report, Says Kendrick Nunn Fully Cleared
One of the biggest issues last season for the Los Angeles Lakers was staying healthy. Obviously, Anthony Davis and LeBron James both missed a large chunk of the season, while guard Kendrick Nunn, who was expected to be a big part of things, wound up missing the entire season. While...
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Hoping to return soon
Coach Chris Finch said Tuesday that the team hopes to have Towns (illness) back at practice by the end of the week, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Towns missed the team's media day Monday due to a non-COVID illness, but as expected, he won't miss much time and should be good to go for the season opener. Last season, the All-Star forward averaged 24.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.0 steals in 33.5 minutes per game.
CBS Sports
Training Camp Preview: Rockets Ready To Take Next Step In Rebuild
For the first time in two years, the Houston Rockets are ready to move upwards with their rebuilding project ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.
Boston Celtics Mailbag: Jae Crowder trade offer, Luke Kornet starting, Ime Udoka’s future
We’re running a weekly mailbag during the Celtics season. If you have questions about the Celtics or NBA, email brobb@masslive.com or tweet @briantrobb. What will the Phoenix Suns ask for as compensation in return for trading Jae Crowder? Tax savings. A less expensive depth piece? Peyton Pritchard? 2nd round pick? What salary is left to trade? — Kenneth.
CBS Sports
