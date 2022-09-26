Read full article on original website
DETROIT PISTONS ACQUIRE BOJAN BOGDANOVIĆ
DETROIT – September 26, 2022 – The Detroit Pistons announced today that the team has acquired forward Bojan Bogdanović from the Utah Jazz in exchange for forward/center Kelly Olynyk, guard Saben Lee and cash considerations. Bogdanović, 6-7, 226, averaged 18.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists in...
"Sky's the limit" for the Detroit Pistons
With the 2022 NBA season set to tip next month, the Detroit Pistons have their most exciting homegrown roster in years — and fans across the country are taking notice. Driving the news: Monday was Pistons media day, a back-to-school-type event with players taking photos, talking with media members and reflecting on their off-season growth.
Detroit Pistons make decision on Cade Cunningham, three others
According to the Detroit Pistons, they have exercised their fourth-year team option on the contracts of Saddiq Bey, Killian Hayes, and Isaiah Stewart for the 2023-24 season. Detroit also exercised its third-year team option on the contract of Cade Cunningham for 2023-24. Detroit Pistons make decision on Cade Cunningham, three...
Pistons emphasize defense to start training camp: 'We've got to get some stops'
Detroit — The Pistons bolstered their depth in athleticism and perimeter shooting over the offseason, but the team's first two practices of training camp have centered around the defensive end of the floor. "I like our two days we've had. Guys are intense," Pistons coach Dwane Casey said after...
