Detroit, MI

Ja Morant Teases Jae Crowder Returning To The Memphis Grizzlies: "Back Soon"

One of the most surprising trade sagas of the offseason brewed on the back-burner for most of it. This saga includes Jae Crowder wanting out of the Phoenix Suns after 2 seasons of great success with the squad. Crowder had been teasing his departure from the Suns for a while, with Adrian Wojnarowski confirming earlier today that the Suns are looking to move on from Crowder and that he won't appear for training camp.
New York Knicks Sign Former Toronto Raptors Player

View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Knicks will begin training camp later this week and play their first preseason game on Oct. 4th at home against the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden. This time of the year is when many teams make a lot...
Bogdanovic ‘super happy and excited to be part of the Pistons'

The decision to part with Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee was enormously painful from an emotional standpoint and clearly necessary from the perspective of objectivity when the return for the Pistons solves the many needs Bojan Bogdanovic addresses. “He checks a lot of boxes,” Dwane Casey nodded after conducting the...
DETROIT PISTONS ACQUIRE BOJAN BOGDANOVIĆ

DETROIT – September 26, 2022 – The Detroit Pistons announced today that the team has acquired forward Bojan Bogdanović from the Utah Jazz in exchange for forward/center Kelly Olynyk, guard Saben Lee and cash considerations. Bogdanović, 6-7, 226, averaged 18.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists in...
"Sky's the limit" for the Detroit Pistons

With the 2022 NBA season set to tip next month, the Detroit Pistons have their most exciting homegrown roster in years — and fans across the country are taking notice. Driving the news: Monday was Pistons media day, a back-to-school-type event with players taking photos, talking with media members and reflecting on their off-season growth.
Hornets enter training camp; Miles Bridges' future uncertain

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Miles Bridges’ future with the Charlotte Hornets remains uncertain as the team prepares to open training camp on Tuesday. Bridges, the team’s leading scorer last season, was charged with three counts of felony domestic violence in June. According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office, Bridges allegedly assaulted the mother of his two young children in front of them. Bridges has pleaded not guilty to the charges and has a court date Thursday. The uncertainty over Bridges’ legal issues has left the Hornets in wait-and-see mode when it comes to their star forward. Because he’s a restricted free agent, Bridges is not listed on the team’s roster — and he did not attend media day on Monday. The NBA is also monitoring the situation.
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Favorite to start at SF

Gordon is on a path to start at small forward ahead of Jae'Sean Tate, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports. Iko notes that while Gordon will likely start for the Rockets, Tate still figures to be a big factor and will see a good chunk of minutes with the starters. The staff will likely tinker with the lineup options during training camp before figuring out how it wants to deploy it when the regular season fires up Oct. 19 versus the Hawks.
Magic's Gary Harris: Won't be ready for training camp

Harris (knee) won't participate in training camp, Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel reports. Harris underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee at the end of August to repair a torn meniscus. It appears like the veteran guard will miss at least the start of the regular season, but it's unclear how long he'll be sidelined for. More information on his status should surface as the season draws closer.
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Hoping to return soon

Coach Chris Finch said Tuesday that the team hopes to have Towns (illness) back at practice by the end of the week, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Towns missed the team's media day Monday due to a non-COVID illness, but as expected, he won't miss much time and should be good to go for the season opener. Last season, the All-Star forward averaged 24.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.0 steals in 33.5 minutes per game.
Bills' Christian Benford: Has fractured hand

Benford fractured his hand in Sunday's 21-19 loss to the Dolphins, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. A timetable for the rookie cornerback's return has yet to be established, but Benford's most likely facing a multi-week absence. Ja'Marcus Ingram took over after Benford got hurt in Miami, and Ingram will likely continue to play a larger role while Benford recovers.
Pistons coach Dwane Casey: 'Being young is not an excuse'

Detroit — Pistons coach Dwane Casey wanted to establish a tone on the first day of training camp, his 28th edition of the annual two-week preparation period leading up to the regular season. "No excuses." Those two words were displayed on Casey's gray shirt to serve as a reminder...
Giants' Kadarius Toney: Sitting out Monday

Toney (hamstring) is inactive for Monday's game against the Cowboys, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Toney has been sparsely utilized through two games, making two catches for no yards on three targets. After failing to practice Friday or Saturday due to a hamstring injury, he was given a doubtful designation for Week 3 action. With his status confirmed for Monday, Toney will join rookie Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) on the inactive list. The Giants' receiving corps thus will be composed of Sterling Shepard, David Sills, Richie James, Kenny Golladay and Darius Slayton.
Lions' Josh Reynolds: Misses practice

Reynolds (ankle) isn't practicing Wednesday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports. Both Reynolds and Amon-Ra St. Brown will miss practice after suffering minor injuries in a loss to the Vikings on Sunday. The Lions have Kalif Raymond and Quintez Cephus as depth WRs if Reynolds and/or St. Brown can't play this Sunday against Seattle.
