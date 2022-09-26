ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State LB Tommy Eichenberg Named Big Ten Co-Defensive Player Of The Week

By Andrew Lind
 2 days ago

Eichenberg recorded a team-high 14 tackles, including seven solo stops and two tackles for loss, in the win over Wisconsin.

Ohio State redshirt junior linebacker Tommy Eichenberg has been named the Big Ten’s co-defensive player of the week for his performance in Saturday’s 52-21 win over Wisconsin.

He shared the honor with Iowa defensive back Kaevon Merriweather , who recorded an interception and returned a fumble 30 yards for a touchdown in a 27-10 win at Rutgers.

Eichenberg tallied a team-high 14 tackles, including seven solo stops and two tackles for loss, as the Buckeyes limited the Badgers to just seven points and 168 yards through the first three quarters, including star running Braelon Allen to 67 yards on 15 carries.

This marks the first weekly honor for Eichenberg, who becomes Ohio State’s first defensive player of the week since former defensive tackle Tommy Togiai , who recoded seven tackles, three sacks and two quarterback hurries in a 38-25 win at Penn State in 2020.

Eichenberg is also the third Buckeye to take home a weekly honor this season, as sophomore wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and redshirt sophomore quarterback C.J. Stroud captured offensive player of the week honors in the 45-12 win over Arkansas State and 77-21 win over Toledo, respectively.

