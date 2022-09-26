Ohio State LB Tommy Eichenberg Named Big Ten Co-Defensive Player Of The Week

Eichenberg recorded a team-high 14 tackles, including seven solo stops and two tackles for loss, in the win over Wisconsin.

Ohio State redshirt junior linebacker Tommy Eichenberg has been named the Big Ten’s co-defensive player of the week for his performance in Saturday’s 52-21 win over Wisconsin.

He shared the honor with Iowa defensive back Kaevon Merriweather , who recorded an interception and returned a fumble 30 yards for a touchdown in a 27-10 win at Rutgers.

Eichenberg tallied a team-high 14 tackles, including seven solo stops and two tackles for loss, as the Buckeyes limited the Badgers to just seven points and 168 yards through the first three quarters, including star running Braelon Allen to 67 yards on 15 carries.

This marks the first weekly honor for Eichenberg, who becomes Ohio State’s first defensive player of the week since former defensive tackle Tommy Togiai , who recoded seven tackles, three sacks and two quarterback hurries in a 38-25 win at Penn State in 2020.

Eichenberg is also the third Buckeye to take home a weekly honor this season, as sophomore wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and redshirt sophomore quarterback C.J. Stroud captured offensive player of the week honors in the 45-12 win over Arkansas State and 77-21 win over Toledo, respectively.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums . We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State Names Three Players Of The Game Vs. Wisconsin

What They’re Saying Following Ohio State’s Win Over Wisconsin

Could NBA Superstar LeBron James Play Football At Ohio State?

Ohio State Remains At No. 3 In AP , Coaches Poll Following Win Over Wisconsin

Photos From Ohio State's 52-21 Win Over Wisconsin

Ohio State CBs Jyaire Brown, Jakailin Johnson Step Up Against Wisconsin

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook !