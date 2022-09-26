Read full article on original website
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store in Ohio this week
If you love a good bargain, you may be excited to learn that a popular discount retail store chain is opening another new location in Ohio this week. Read on to learn more. The popular discount store Marshalls recently announced that they would be opening another new store this week in Fremont, Ohio, on Thursday, September 29, 2022.
This Flea Market Has the Largest Outdoor Yard and Garage Sale in Ohio
If you love a good bargain and a rare antique find you're in luck because Ohio is filled with tons of amazing flea markets. From massive fleas held on fairgrounds to small antique fairs, there are so many different types of markets to experience. In this article, we'll be discussing one that specializes in unique yard and garage sale spaces featuring sellers from all over the state. Keep reading to learn more.
Armory for sale
ST. MARYS - City council members during their regular Monday meeting heard first reading of an ordinance to purchase the former Ohio Army National Guard Armory building. City Public Service and Safety director Greg Foxhoven said the National Guard left the armory in 2020 and relocated to Lima. The building has since sat empty.
SNAP Schedule: Ohio Direction Card Payments for September 2022
SNAP, which helps low-income families purchase fresh food and groceries, is administered by the Department of Jobs and Family Services in Ohio. Benefits are deposited monthly into SNAP accounts, which...
Ford will get $205 million in state incentives to expand Ohio Assembly Plant, build electric vehicles in Lorain County
AVON LAKE, Ohio — Ford will receive $205 million in incentives to expand its Ohio Assembly Plant in Avon Lake, where it plans to make electric vehicles. The automaker was approved for a 30-year tax credit worth $70 million Monday. JobsOhio, the state’s private economic development arm, is planning a $135 million in grants for Ford, according to spokesman Matt Englehart.
Richest 1% of Ohioans make almost as much as entire bottom half, analysis says
COLUMBUS — The following article was originally published in the Ohio Capital Journal and published on News5Cleveland.com under a content-sharing agreement. Income inequality in Ohio has been growing for the past 50 years, with the 1% who make the highest wages getting 10% of the total take in 2018, according to a new analysis.
ODNR Announces Commitment to Girl Scout Tree Promise
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is joining forces with Girl Scout Councils of Black Diamond, North East Ohio, Ohio’s Heartland, and Western Ohio to support the Girl Scout Tree Promise. ODNR has committed to providing resources for Girl Scouts to plant 250,000 trees in Ohio by 2026.
Why gas prices are rising again in northwest Ohio
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledoans heading to the pump are prepared to pay more right now. "Oh, my God, the gas is already high and it's going to go higher," Toledo resident Althea Coleman said. "I'm like, I don't know how I'm going to make it." With the BP-Husky Toledo...
It’s looking likely that Ohio cities must refund your 2020 income taxes: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Buckeye Institute challenged Ohio’s pandemic municipal tax rules to permit taxing people where they were neither working nor living. And now it’s won a case against Cleveland. We’re talking about what this means for Ohioans who paid taxes in their office cities while working...
KCCC’s Car Show Cruise-In Raises Over $3,400 for Knox County Food for the Hungry
Mount Vernon, OH – Knox County Career Center’s (KCCC) Automotive Technology program, led by instructor Don McDaniel, hosted a Car Show/Cruise-in on Sunday, September 25th at KCCC. Entry was by donation only. The event was sponsored by Thorpe Garage out of Johnstown and McDaniel CPA out of Mount Vernon.
Low-income Ohioans are charged higher rates for electricity than other consumers
Ohio electric utility customers who sign up for a public program that promises to cut utility costs for low-income people are charged a rate higher than the rates higher-income consumers are charged. Ohio’s Percentage of Income Payment Plan Plus program, known as PIPP, is for people making at or below...
Dental Schedule Coordinator Position Available
$47.9K – $60.7K a year is Indeed’s estimated salary for this role in Mount Vernon, OH. We are a family dental office located in Mount Vernon & Newark and a complete, one stop, and premier dental experience with an excellent reputation in the community. We have an opening...
Why the BP refinery fire is leading to increased gas prices
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A BP refinery fire near Toledo last week killed two people and shut the site down. This shut down is starting to, and will have widespread effects on the gas prices throughout the state. According to James Garrity with AAA East Central, gas prices around Ohio...
4 Places To Get Pho in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Ohio. This restaurant in the southwestern part of Ohio serves great Vietnamese cuisine including delicious bowls of pho. Try the pho ba tai with thin slices of beef or pho ga with sliced chicken breast. If you like your food spicy, your pho can be made spicy by request. Little Saigon also has vegetarian pho options available. If you have room for dessert, try the fried bananas or red bean ice cream.
Ohio’s overhaul of aging unemployment benefits computer system on hold after company officials indicted
COLUMBUS, Ohio—A long-anticipated overhaul of the nearly two-decade-old computer system used by Ohio’s unemployment benefits office is on hold after federal officials indicted top officials with the company hired to replace it. In 2018, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services awarded Minnesota-based Sagitec an $86 million...
Giant Pumpkin Breaks Records in Ohio Pumpkin Festival
BARNESVILLE – Yeah I said Pumpkin Festival, a man from Pennsylvania crossed state lines and weighed in at the other Pumpkin festival in Ohio, Barnesville this weekend, breaking several records. Erik Sunstrom and his family from Harrison City Pennsylvania has weighed out their massive orange gourd at 2,405 pounds...
4 Places To Get Mac and Cheese in Ohio
If you're in the mood for a great bowl of mac and cheese, you should visit these restaurants in Ohio. If you're in northeast Ohio, you should check out this local favorite, which was featured on the Food Network show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. Lucky's offers some delicious mac and cheese, which is loaded with cheddar, brie, parmesan, and mozzarella, is topped with brioche bread crumbs, and comes with a side of applesauce.
Governor DeWine Announces H2Ohio Support for Water Infrastructure Projects
(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio EPA Director Laurie A. Stevenson today announced that $2.5 million in H2Ohio grants will go to four local communities to help improve drinking water quality and to repair or replace aging water and wastewater infrastructure. “Investing in water resources ensures that our...
Almost 1M Ohioans have gotten their 2nd COVID booster, but is it right for you?
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Ohio Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, 942,315 people have already received the second booster shot after it became available three weeks ago. The CDC and FDA both approved the second booster, which was an updated version of the original vaccine to better...
