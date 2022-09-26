ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, OH

Travel Maven

This Flea Market Has the Largest Outdoor Yard and Garage Sale in Ohio

If you love a good bargain and a rare antique find you're in luck because Ohio is filled with tons of amazing flea markets. From massive fleas held on fairgrounds to small antique fairs, there are so many different types of markets to experience. In this article, we'll be discussing one that specializes in unique yard and garage sale spaces featuring sellers from all over the state. Keep reading to learn more.
COLUMBUS, OH
Daily Standard

Armory for sale

ST. MARYS - City council members during their regular Monday meeting heard first reading of an ordinance to purchase the former Ohio Army National Guard Armory building. City Public Service and Safety director Greg Foxhoven said the National Guard left the armory in 2020 and relocated to Lima. The building has since sat empty.
SAINT MARYS, OH
Cleveland.com

Ford will get $205 million in state incentives to expand Ohio Assembly Plant, build electric vehicles in Lorain County

AVON LAKE, Ohio — Ford will receive $205 million in incentives to expand its Ohio Assembly Plant in Avon Lake, where it plans to make electric vehicles. The automaker was approved for a 30-year tax credit worth $70 million Monday. JobsOhio, the state’s private economic development arm, is planning a $135 million in grants for Ford, according to spokesman Matt Englehart.
AVON LAKE, OH
newsnet5

Richest 1% of Ohioans make almost as much as entire bottom half, analysis says

COLUMBUS — The following article was originally published in the Ohio Capital Journal and published on News5Cleveland.com under a content-sharing agreement. Income inequality in Ohio has been growing for the past 50 years, with the 1% who make the highest wages getting 10% of the total take in 2018, according to a new analysis.
OHIO STATE
themountvernongrapevine.com

ODNR Announces Commitment to Girl Scout Tree Promise

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is joining forces with Girl Scout Councils of Black Diamond, North East Ohio, Ohio’s Heartland, and Western Ohio to support the Girl Scout Tree Promise. ODNR has committed to providing resources for Girl Scouts to plant 250,000 trees in Ohio by 2026.
OHIO STATE
nbc24.com

Why gas prices are rising again in northwest Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledoans heading to the pump are prepared to pay more right now. "Oh, my God, the gas is already high and it's going to go higher," Toledo resident Althea Coleman said. "I'm like, I don't know how I'm going to make it." With the BP-Husky Toledo...
TOLEDO, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

Dental Schedule Coordinator Position Available

$47.9K – $60.7K a year is Indeed’s estimated salary for this role in Mount Vernon, OH. We are a family dental office located in Mount Vernon & Newark and a complete, one stop, and premier dental experience with an excellent reputation in the community. We have an opening...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
13abc.com

Why the BP refinery fire is leading to increased gas prices

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A BP refinery fire near Toledo last week killed two people and shut the site down. This shut down is starting to, and will have widespread effects on the gas prices throughout the state. According to James Garrity with AAA East Central, gas prices around Ohio...
TOLEDO, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pho in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Ohio. This restaurant in the southwestern part of Ohio serves great Vietnamese cuisine including delicious bowls of pho. Try the pho ba tai with thin slices of beef or pho ga with sliced chicken breast. If you like your food spicy, your pho can be made spicy by request. Little Saigon also has vegetarian pho options available. If you have room for dessert, try the fried bananas or red bean ice cream.
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

Giant Pumpkin Breaks Records in Ohio Pumpkin Festival

BARNESVILLE – Yeah I said Pumpkin Festival, a man from Pennsylvania crossed state lines and weighed in at the other Pumpkin festival in Ohio, Barnesville this weekend, breaking several records. Erik Sunstrom and his family from Harrison City Pennsylvania has weighed out their massive orange gourd at 2,405 pounds...
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Mac and Cheese in Ohio

If you're in the mood for a great bowl of mac and cheese, you should visit these restaurants in Ohio. If you're in northeast Ohio, you should check out this local favorite, which was featured on the Food Network show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. Lucky's offers some delicious mac and cheese, which is loaded with cheddar, brie, parmesan, and mozzarella, is topped with brioche bread crumbs, and comes with a side of applesauce.
CLEVELAND, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

Governor DeWine Announces H2Ohio Support for Water Infrastructure Projects

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio EPA Director Laurie A. Stevenson today announced that $2.5 million in H2Ohio grants will go to four local communities to help improve drinking water quality and to repair or replace aging water and wastewater infrastructure. “Investing in water resources ensures that our...
OHIO STATE

