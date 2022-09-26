ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4

By CRISTIANA MESQUITA and CURT ANDERSON
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PmF9A_0iAh4oB700

HAVANA — (AP) — Hurricane Ian was growing stronger as it approached the western tip of Cuba on a track to hit the west coast of Florida as a major hurricane as early as Wednesday.

Ian was forecast to hit the western tip of Cuba as a major hurricane and then become an even stronger Category 4 with top winds of 140 mph (225 km/h) over warm Gulf of Mexico waters before striking Florida.

As of Monday, Tampa and St. Petersburg appeared to be the among the most likely targets for their first direct hit by a major hurricane since 1921.

“Please treat this storm seriously. It’s the real deal. This is not a drill,” Hillsborough County Emergency Management Director Timothy Dudley said at a news conference on storm preparations in Tampa.

Authorities in Cuba evacuated 50,000 people in Pinar del Rio province, sent in medical and emergency personnel, and took steps to protect food and other crops in warehouses, according to state media.

“Cuba is expecting extreme hurricane-force winds, also life threatening storm surge and heavy rainfall,” U.S. National Hurricane Center senior specialist Daniel Brown told The Associated Press early Monday.

The hurricane center predicted areas of Cuba’s western coast could see as much as 14 feet (4.3 meters) of storm surge Monday night or early Tuesday.

In Havana, fishermen were taking their boats out of the water along the famous Malecon, the seaside boardwalk, and city workers were busy unclogging storm drains ahead of the expected rain.

Havana resident Adyz Ladron, 35, said the potential for rising water from the storm worries him.

"I am very scared because my house gets completely flooded, with water up to here,” he said, pointing to his chest.

On Monday afternoon, Ian was moving northwest at 13 mph (20 km/h), about 195 miles (310 kilometers) southeast of the western tip of Cuba, with top sustained winds increasing to 85 mph (135 km/h).

The center of the hurricane was passing to the west of the Cayman Islands, where Premier Wayne Panton said the government and its opposition were working together to keep the people as safe as possible. No major damage was reported there Monday, and residents were going back into the streets as the winds died down.

Ian won't linger over Cuba, but will slow down over the Gulf of Mexico, growing wider and stronger, "which will have the potential to produce significant wind and storm surge impacts along the west coast of Florida,” the hurricane center said.

A surge of up to 10 feet (3 meters) of ocean water and 10 inches (25 centimeters) of rain was predicted across the Tampa Bay area, with as much as 15 inches (38 centimeters) inches in isolated areas. That's enough water to inundate coastal communities.

As many as 300,000 people may be evacuated from low-lying areas in Hillsborough County alone, county administrator Bonnie Wise said. Some of those evacuations were beginning Monday afternoon in the most vulnerable areas, with schools and other locations opening as shelters.

“We must do everything we can to protect our residents. Time is of the essence,” Wise said.

Floridians lined up for hours in Tampa to collect bags of sand and cleared store shelves of bottled water. Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a statewide emergency and warned that Ian could lash large areas of the state, knocking out power and interrupting fuel supplies as it swirls northward off the state’s Gulf coast.

“You have a significant storm that may end up being a Category 4 hurricane," DeSantis said at a news conference. "That’s going to cause a huge amount of storm surge. You’re going to have flood events. You’re going to have a lot of different impacts.”

DeSantis said the state has suspended tolls around the Tampa Bay area and mobilized 5,000 Florida state national guard troops, with another 2,000 on standby in neighboring states.

President Joe Biden also declared an emergency, authorizing the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate disaster relief and provide assistance to protect lives and property. The president postponed a scheduled Tuesday trip to Florida because of the storm.

Playing it safe, NASA planned to begin slowly rolling its moon rocket from the launch pad to its Kennedy Space Center hangar, adding weeks of delay to the test flight.

Flash flooding was predicted for much of the Florida peninsula, and heavy rainfall was possible for the southeast United States later this week. With tropical storm force winds extending 115 miles (185 kilometers) from Ian's center, watches covered the Florida Keys to Lake Okeechobee.

Bob Gualtieri, sheriff of Pinellas County, Florida, which includes St. Petersburg, said in a briefing that although no one will be forced to leave, mandatory evacuation orders are expected to begin Tuesday.

“What it means is, we’re not going to come help you. If you don’t do it, you’re on your own,” Gualtieri said.

Zones to be evacuated include all along Tampa Bay and the rivers that feed it. St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch urged residents not to ignore any evacuation orders.

“This is a very real threat that this storm poses to our community,” Welch said.

The hurricane center has advised Floridians to have survival plans in place and monitor updates of the storm's evolving path.

___

Associated Press contributors include Curt Anderson in St. Petersburg, Florida; Anthony Izaguirre in Tallahassee, Florida; and Julie Walker in New York.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
960 The Ref

Photos: Hurricane Ian batters Florida's Gulf Coast

Hurricane Ian battered Florida Wednesday, a Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 155 mph and gusts nearing 200. More than 2.5 million people were ordered to evacuate and tens of thousands were already without power before the storm even made landfall. President Biden said he was in contact with...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
City
Havana, FL
City
Tallahassee, FL
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
960 The Ref

Hurricane Ian bears all the hallmarks of climate change

On Wednesday, Hurricane Ian barreled ashore on Florida's Gulf Coast as a powerful Category 4 storm packing 150 mph winds, submerging coastal communities in more than 10 feet of storm surge and dumping nearly two feet of rain in some locations. Two days earlier, however, Ian was just a tropical storm, and its rapid intensification is just one of the signs of how climate change has transformed how hurricanes behave.
FLORIDA STATE
960 The Ref

Records contradict Majewski's account of military punishment

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Republican J.R. Majewski has centered his campaign for a competitive Ohio congressional seat around his biography as an Air Force veteran. But one of the big questions that has surfaced is why Majewski was told he could not reenlist in the Air Force after his initial four years were up.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Gualtieri
Person
Ron Desantis
960 The Ref

Displaced Bucs avoid Ian, begin preparation to face Chiefs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who moved their football operations to South Florida to avoid Hurricane Ian, remain hopeful of being able to return home to play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night. The team practiced at the Miami Dolphins' training facility on Wednesday, describing the experience as different, but...
TAMPA, FL
960 The Ref

Three men accused of trying to steal traffic lights with saw

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Three men were arrested in Florida after deputies said they were seen using a saw to cut down and steal traffic lights. The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that a detective driving home from an off-duty detail overnight Saturday saw a suspicious van. The van’s driver stopped near an intersection and turned off the vehicle’s headlights. The detective then said they saw sparks.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
960 The Ref

White House: Late congresswoman 'top of mind' in Biden flub

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden sought out deceased Rep. Jackie Walorski on Wednesday during remarks at a hunger conference, saying "Where's Jackie?" The White House press secretary later said the congresswoman had been "top of mind" for the president at the time. Karine Jean-Pierre did not...
INDIANA STATE
960 The Ref

South Carolina likely won't make abortion rules stricter

COLUMBIA, S.C. — (AP) — South Carolina lawmakers voted Tuesday not to make changes to the state's abortion laws after this summer's U.S. Supreme Court decision, meaning rules on abortion likely will not become more restrictive. Instead, the representatives are insisting on a full ban on abortions, and...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tampa Bay Area#Hurricanes#Florida Keys#Disaster Management#The Associated Press#Malecon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Environment
commonwealthmagazine.org

​​Here are some ways to lower your electric bill

MASSACHUSETTS RESIDENTS HAVE some options to avoid – or at least sidestep for awhile — the sky-high electricity rates coming this winter. National Grid provided a glimpse of what’s coming last week, when it announced its basic service rate would jump to a record 39 cents a kilowatt hour starting November 1. That’s nearly four times the current 11.5-cent rate and close to three times last winter’s 14.8-cent rate. The new winter rate, if approved by state regulators, will increase the typical customer’s utility bill by $114 a month, or 64 percent., for the next six months.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
11K+
Followers
81K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy