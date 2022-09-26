ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Jimmie Johnson retires from full-time racing after racing in IndyCar Series in 2022

By Nick Bromberg, Yahoo Sports
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YNWaV_0iAh4KtR00

Jimmie Johnson’s full-time racing career is over.

Johnson announced Monday that he wouldn’t pursue a second full-time season in the IndyCar Series and would instead race “bucket list” items going forward. The seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion retired from NASCAR at the end of the 2020 season and has raced in the IndyCar Series over the past two seasons.

This was a difficult choice for me, but in my heart, I know it’s the right one. I’m not exactly sure what the next chapter holds but if an opportunity comes along that makes sense, I will consider it. I still have a bucket list of racing events I would like to take part in. Competing at this level in INDYCAR has been such a great experience.

Johnson, 47, struggled in IndyCar. He had just two top-10 finishes in 29 starts and looked overmatched on the road and street courses that dominate the IndyCar calendar. His best tracks were the ovals on the schedule as he was fifth in the second Iowa race this season and sixth at Texas earlier this year. He crashed out of the Indianapolis 500 after starting 12th.

Johnson finished 21st in the 2022 IndyCar standings. Just four full-time drivers finished behind him in the points standings.

Given Johnson’s IndyCar struggles, you can understand why he’s opting not to race full-time for a second season in the series. You also can’t blame Johnson for giving the series a try, even though it was clear from the outset that he was facing a massive learning curve as a 45-year-old rookie against drivers who had raced in similar cars for years.

Johnson seems likely to be a part of the Hendrick Motorsports team effort at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in June. Johnson has done some sports car racing over the last two seasons and now has the opportunity to race at the iconic circuit without a full-time schedule in 2023.

Hendrick was the only NASCAR team Johnson ever drove for at the Cup Series level. He won 83 races from 2002-2017, though he finished his Cup career with three winless seasons and missed the playoffs for the first time in his career in 2019 and 2020.

Johnson was by far NASCAR’s most dominant driver of the 2000s. He won at least three races in each season before 2018 and won five consecutive titles from 2006-10. He added a sixth title in 2013 and got his record-tying seventh title in 2016 after Joey Logano and Carl Edwards’ infamous restart crash late in the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

NASCAR playoff driver penalized for rough driving

NASCAR dealt William Byron a big blow Tuesday, penalizing the Hendrick Motorsports driver 25 “driver and owner points” for spinning Denny Hamlin under caution in Sunday’s Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway. NASCAR’s penalty for rough driving includes a $50,000 fine for Byron. The penalty...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Iowa State
The Spun

Look: Veteran NASCAR Drivers Are Furious Monday

It's safe to say that many of NASCAR's veteran drivers aren't happy following Sunday night's race in Texas. Following Sunday night's Cup Series race, several prominent NASCAR drivers took to social media to complain about the sport's decisions. There were a couple of notable crashes on Sunday night and drivers...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Popculture

NASCAR Legend Announces Retirement From Full-Time Racing

A NASCAR legend is calling it a career. Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson recently told the Associated Press that he is retiring from full-time racing and will spend more time with his family. He recently competed in IndyCar after retiring from NASCAR full-time in 2020. 2022 was the first season Johnson competed in IndyCar full-time.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Edwards
Person
Jimmie Johnson
Person
Joey Logano
The Spun

Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Scary Pit Crew News

On one hand, an argument can be made that pit crew members don't get enough credit for dealing with incredibly dangerous conditions. On the other hand, it can be argued that better safety measures need to be put in place by NASCAR. A video has surfaced of two pit crew...
FanSided

NASCAR may be digging themselves a deeper hole

If NASCAR penalizes William Byron for Sunday’s incident with Denny Hamlin, they will only be digging themselves a bigger hole. Moments after the yellow flag came out for Joe Gibbs Racing’s Martin Truex Jr. adding his name to the long list of leaders who wrecked out of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway with a flat tire, Hendrick Motorsports’ William Byron sent Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin for a spin through the infield.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Sports

NASCAR penalizes William Byron for spinning Denny Hamlin

NASCAR has docked William Byron 25 points and fined him $50,000 for spinning Denny Hamlin under caution in last weekend’s Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway. Byron drops from third in the playoff standings to below the cutline heading into Sunday’s Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway (2 p.m. ET on NBC).
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indycar Series#Sports Car Racing#Indycar
Sportscasting

Tyler Reddick Makes Shocking Revelation About Terrifying Moment at Texas When Piece of Foam Lodged in Steering Wheel and Got Stuck in Front of His Face While Traveling 190 MPH

Tyler Reddick made a shocking revelation after winning at Texas how a piece of door foam broke free and lodged in his steering wheel, before blocking his view and sending him up the race track at 190 mph. The post Tyler Reddick Makes Shocking Revelation About Terrifying Moment at Texas When Piece of Foam Lodged in Steering Wheel and Got Stuck in Front of His Face While Traveling 190 MPH appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Look: NASCAR World Is Furious With Sunday's Race

NASCAR's Cup Series race on Sunday night could've gone better. The NASCAR world is pretty fed up with the Cup Series race on Sunday night, as it featured several unfortunate crashes and a couple of truly scary moments. NASCAR reporter Jeff Gluck called it a "disaster." "What a disaster. Absolute...
MOTORSPORTS
thecomeback.com

Dale Earnhardt Jr. reveals ‘crazy’ idea to reconfigure Texas Motor Speedway

Texas Motor Speedway has become somewhat like Frankenstein over its history. Endless reconfigurations and surface changes has resulted in hardly anybody enjoying the racing. Everyone knows that Texas needs to reconfigure but are divided about how to do that. Some want a short track, some want a bigger oval like Homestead or what Atlanta used to be. If you ask Kyle Larson, he’s for tearing everything down and starting over.
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

Texas shuffles NASCAR Cup playoff standings

The series races Saturday at Talladega (4 p.m. ET on USA Network). The series was off this past weekend but returns to the track Saturday at Talladega. Ty Majeski has advanced to the championship race at Phoenix with his Bristol win. NASCAR fined Ty Gibbs $75,000 and docked him 25...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

NASCAR faces questions about tires, track amid driver frustration at Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas — NASCAR enjoys, even relishes, when its playoffs dive into chaos. But was the Texas Motor Speedway chaos a little bit too much?. Cars spinning in resin. Three drivers blowing tires while leading the race, ending their hopes of winning. Some drivers seeing potential championship runs slipping through their hands.
MOTORSPORTS
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
11K+
Followers
81K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy