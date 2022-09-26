Read full article on original website
WCVB
Maine's 171st Fryeburg Fair is packed full of competitions, festivities and food
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Fryeburg Fair is Maine's largest agricultural fair– second in New England in size only to the “Big E” in Springfield. The eight-day fair hosts over 3,000 animals including prize-winning draft horses, ponies, racing horses, oxen, dairy and beef cattle, sheep, goats, pigs, poultry, rabbits and much more.
Vibrant Home for Sale on Maine Full of Natural Light and Color
If you've perused my articles before, then you may know it's my dream to live on an island. Maybe that's because I grew up in a state with thousands of islands off the coast or it's just because living the island life would just be freaking awesome.
One Of The Best Grocery Stores In America Is In Augusta, Maine
We are fortunate to have several really outstanding grocery store chains in Maine. Of course, we have some excellent locally owned grocery stores that do a phenomenal job super serving their communities, but when it comes to chains both Shaw’s and Hannaford stores are really standouts. And, they keep getting better all of the time.
Down East
Winter Waterbirds (1/15/2023)
Winter Waterbirds (1/15/2023) Derek Lovitch has made a career out of his lifelong passion for birds. After graduating with a degree in environmental policy from Rutgers University, he worked on avian research and education projects in nine states from New Jersey to Hawaii and from Florida to Michigan. He also spent three summers as a tour guide on Alaska’s Pribilof Islands; he served as tour director in 2003 and organized and conducted the first comprehensive Fall Avian Survey in the island’s history. Derek and his wife, Jeannette, have settled down in Pownal, where they own and operate Freeport Wild Bird Supply, a retail store that caters to birders of all levels. The store serves as a vehicle for Derek to continue sharing his enthusiasm for birding, birds, and bird conservation.
Down East
Western Maine Photo Workshop (10/6/2023)
Western Maine Photo Workshop (10/6/2023) Darylann Leonard's love for photography began as a child, watching and learning from her father who was a teacher and self-taught photographer. Through the years her love for hiking and exploring the outdoors has provided a natural classroom for learning the art of photography. Darylann has worked for over 25 years in Maine as a Clinical Social Worker. Her experience in helping people through dark times in their lives, through encouraging them to see their inner strength and beauty has carried over into her vision as a photographer. Darylann believes that not only does photography challenge people as individuals, but it also provides an opportunity to show others the world through one's own eyes. Her goal of bringing her own vision of the beauty of nature to others keeps her love for this art alive.
Down East
Midcoast Photo Workshop for Beginners (8/25 – 8/26/2023)
Midcoast Photo Workshop for Beginners (8/25 – 8/26/2023) Darylann Leonard has been a contributing photographer for Down East magazine since 2014. Her photography has been featured on Maine Lake and Mountains Visitor Guide, Mid coast Maine Visitor Guide, and Western Maine Guidebook. Her work has also placed in international competitions, including the Greater Lynn and Glennie Memorial Nature Salon. She earned a second place finish in the 2013 Maine Photography Show. Darylann exhibiting artist at Gallery 302 in Bridgton, Maine since 2012.
mainepublic.org
The shared history of humans and pigs, and the role of pigs in Maine
Pigs are valued for different reasons—from livestock to pets. We discuss the biology and behavior of these often misunderstood animals, how to raise them, and the role they play in Maine’s culture and economy. This show is tied to a film airing on Maine Public Television (Sept 29), Magnificent Beast, exploring the shared history between humans and pigs.
Maine Meteorologist Wins Contest With Thousand Pound Pumpkin
'Tis the season for ghost, goblins, and pumpkins! We are also right in the thick of Fair Season here in Maine and really gives you that warm fall feeling. Sweaters, stews, and lattes!. This year was the 15th Cumberland County Fair and it is known for their pumpkin growing contests!
The Deadly Truck From the Original ‘Pet Sematary’ Movie is Sitting Abandoned in a Maine Yard
If you've seen the original adaption film of Stephen King's "Pet Sematary", you don't need us to tell you that one of the more horrifying scenes from the movie involves a small child and a massive tractor trailer. For many, that scene left a lasting mark on their brain, with a speeding, bright red truck serving as a constant reminder of Gage Creed's demise. But would you believe that the very truck used in the scene still spends its days in Maine? Because it does.
What The Heck Was This Blasting Through The Night Sky in Central Maine?
Earth is so curious isn't it? It's big, round, and peculiar. We have yet to discover all of the wonders of the world, but we're working on it. Let's talk about beyond earth. The skies and the story they are telling us. I am an avid "sky-watcher" I love looking at the stars and feeling the moon light up my face.
National Lobster Day comes after a tumultuous year for the Maine fishery
PORTLAND, Maine — Restaurants around Maine Sunday honored National Lobster Day. It's a holiday started in 2014 by Maine Senators Angus King and Susan Collins. For 2022's celebration, it comes at a tumultuous time for the lobster industry. From three different lawsuits involving gear and right whale regulations to...
WGME
Beautiful Fall Stretch Ahead in Maine, Watching Hurricane Ian
PORTLAND (WGME)-- A really nice stretch of weather is with us through the rest of this week and into the beginning of the next. We'll have nice, comfy, afternoons, with cool to chilly nights. Many of us will see our first frost of the season this week. HURRICANE IAN UPDATE:...
These Are the Dumbest Kinds of Roads Ever and Maine Has 30 of Them
Whether you call them roundabouts or rotaries (it's a geographical thing, really), let's not bury the headline -- they're dumb. They're the dumbest roads ever created, they should've never been created, and for as "easier" as they're supposed to make intersections, they're generally infuriating and dangerous. According to the U.S....
This House in Kennebunkport is Allegedly the Most Haunted Home in Maine
Maine is a beautiful and scenic state with locals staying for generations and tourists flocking every season. We have majestic mountains, gorgeous rocky shores, and tall pines you can get lost in. Regardless of our beauty, we are still in a spooky state with hauntings that will make your hair...
It’s Fall: Here Are the Rules of Flannel Shirt Ownership in Maine
The Bangor Police are more than just our Maine heroes that fight crime and protect us every day. They are also our moral compass. And they understand the issues that cause disruption and chaos in Maine households. One of their most popular Facebook posts of all time is their Rules of Flannel Shirt Ownership.
Is it Illegal to Sleep in Your Car in Maine?
So many roads, so little time. Maine is much larger state than most people realize and there often times isn't available lodging for travelers depending on the season and proximity. In Maine's busier areas, different problems could arise. Lodging may be too expensive and already spoken for, leaving people on the road to make difficult decisions when they're tired and behind the wheel.
Maine Cornfield Maze Named The Best In The United States
One of the greatest things about the State of Maine is all the family-friendly activities we have to offer. Beaches, amusement parks, hiking trails, and more. We even have our fair share of cornfield mazes. In fact, according to one well known publication, Maine is home to the best cornfield...
Is It Illegal to Burn Leaves in Maine?
It's getting to be that time of year when the trees start shedding and litter our lawns with leaves of all sizes and colors, leaving us to slave in the front and back yard every damn weekend trying to keep it somewhat manageable. And every year (just like the fall weather filling the air), it feels like it happens out of nowhere.
beckersdental.com
Maine dental practice closing 2 locations due to staffing shortages
Portland, Maine-based Community Dental will close two of its six Maine locations due to workforce shortages, CBS affiliate WGME reported. The practice will close its Rumford and Monson locations Nov. 23. Community Dental has attempted to recruit staff, but has been unsuccessful in hiring qualified hygienists and dentists in the...
The Olde Mill Tavern in Harrison Village, Maine is Up For Sale But Not Closing
The Olde Mill Tavern on Main Street in the village of Harrison has been around in one form or another for as long as I can remember. I went there as a young kid with my parents when it was called the Cracked Platter. I was young enough to be upset because they didn't have any hamburgers on the menu. I may have made a bit of a scene over that.
