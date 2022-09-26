Midcoast Photo Workshop for Beginners (8/25 – 8/26/2023) Darylann Leonard’s love for photography began as a child, watching and learning from her father who was a teacher and self-taught photographer. Through the years her love for hiking and exploring the outdoors has provided a natural classroom for learning the art of photography. Darylann has worked for over 25 years in Maine as a Clinical Social Worker. Her experience in helping people through dark times in their lives, through encouraging them to see their inner strength and beauty has carried over into her vision as a photographer. Darylann believes that not only does photography challenge people as individuals, but it also provides an opportunity to show others the world through one’s own eyes. Her goal of bringing her own vision of the beauty of nature to others keeps her love for this art alive.Darylann has been a contributing photographer for Down East magazine since 2014. Her photography has been featured on Maine Lake and Mountains Visitor Guide, Mid coast Maine Visitor Guide, and Western Maine Guidebook. Her work has also placed in international competitions, including the Greater Lynn and Glennie Memorial Nature Salon. She earned a second place finish in the 2013 Maine Photography Show. Darylann exhibiting artist at Gallery 302 in Bridgton, Maine since 2012.

