Piedmont Natural Gas helps students laugh, learn
CHARLOTTE – Piedmont Natural Gas and The National Theatre for Children are partnering to educate and inspire North Carolina students and their families. This fall, professional actors from NTC will visit 60 elementary schools with live performances of “The Adventures of the Blue Flame,” sparking conversations on safety and conservation in classrooms throughout Piedmont’s service area.
Sustain Charlotte launches the advocacy-focused 704 Impact Academy
CHARLOTTE – Sustain Charlotte has launched 704 Impact Academy, a three-part in-person series focused on empowering attendees with the knowledge they need to be advocates for equitable, healthy and sustainable growth. The Impact 704 Academy is free, thanks to support from Southminster, and will be held at Charlotte's Camp...
Wingate offering graduate scholarships to incoming freshmen
WINGATE – Wingate University has long offered significant academic scholarships for undergraduate study. Beginning next fall, the university will offer qualified incoming students scholarships for their graduate education as well. Recipients of the Graduate Advantage Scholarship, valued at up to $10,000, will be able to apply it to one...
Book highlights entrepreneurial journey of nurses
CHARLOTTE – Veronica Southerland and 18 nurses announce their newest project, “A Nurse’s Journey To Entrepreneurship.”. The book is a culmination of decades of work within the nursing industry – from growing up with dreams of nursing to overcoming adversities such as racial disparities, teen pregnancies and language barriers to see their childhood dreams become a reality.
Atrium Health Musculoskeletal Institute’s fracture prevention programs earn national recognition
CHARLOTTE – Atrium Health Musculoskeletal Institute’s fracture prevention programs at Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte and Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem have received a Star Performer designation from the American Orthopaedic Association for participation in the Own the Bone program. This is...
Atrium Health Proposes $85M Satellite Hospital in North Carolina
If approved, Atrium Health expects the satellite hospital to open on January 1, 2026. — Atrium Health—a Charlotte, North Carolina-based healthcare network with over 40 hospitals and $2 billion in net operating revenue—wants to turn its Harrisburg, North Carolina-based emergency room into a satellite hospital. The health...
Tyson Foods delivers donations to HOPE in Lancaster
MONROE – Tyson Foods Monroe donated more than 9,600 pounds of protein and prepared food products to HOPE in Lancaster as part of the Community Pantry Program, which will provide 2,400 individuals with a hot meal. HOPE in Lancaster is a charitable organization located in Lancaster, S.C., that provides...
TowneBank staffers volunteer during United Way Day of Caring
CHARLOTTE – TowneBank participated in the United Way Day of Caring campaign Sept. 16 at organizations throughout neighborhoods it serves. Volunteers, including new TowneBank Charlotte president Ted Wolfe (center), helped sort and organize shoes for Samaritan’s Feet.
Indian Trail to hold annual fall litter sweep
INDIAN TRAIL –The Town of Indian Trail is hosting its annual Fall Litter Sweep on Oct. 8, from 7:30 to 11 a.m. The town is looking for 50 volunteers to help pick up litter on that day. Registration is required. Those interested can sign up using the Volunteer Application Form at http://indiantrail.org/589/Keep-IT-Beautiful-Litter-Pickup-and-Prev. The registration deadline is Oct. 2.
Charlotte teen wins national award for helping homeless mothers
CHARLOTTE – Sahana Mantha, 15, of Charlotte, was among winners of the 2022 Gloria Barron Prize for Young Heroes, earning $10,000 to support her service work or higher education. The Barron Prize honors young leaders who have made a positive impact on people, their communities and the environment. Fifteen...
CMS teams up with Honest Game, Gatorade to create college pathways
CHARLOTTE – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will partner with the Honest Game Foundation to create access to more post-secondary pathways for student-athletes. Honest Game, a tech company that helps high school student-athletes navigate college academic eligibility, is working with CMS to create a data-driven pathway to college. The partnership is fueled...
Matthews Rotary Club to thank veterans
MATTHEWS – The Matthews Rotary Club plans to thank veterans for their dedication, commitment and service over lunch. The 32nd annual Matthews Rotary Club Veterans Day Celebration takes place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 7 at Levine Senior Center, 1050 DeVore Lane. The club, which goes by the motto, “service above self,” has tapped Mike Stevens, retired 13th master chief petty officer of the Navy, as the keynote speaker.
CAMS promotes Fenner to regional vice president
CHARLOTTE – Community Association Management Services promoted Chelsa Fenner to vice president of its Charlotte region. Fenner previously held the role of regional director in Charlotte. Fenner joined the community management company in 2020. In her time with CAMS, Fenner has managed one of the largest portfolios of communities...
Charlotte firm to buy much of NC Research Campus in Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — David Murdock’s Castle & Cooke has struck a deal to sell the land surrounding the N.C. Research Campus and downtown in Kannapolis. The city of Kannapolis announced on Sept. 27 that Castle & Cooke’s Kannapolis land holdings will be sold to Charlotte-based Insite Properties. The transaction includes 236 acres in Kannapolis, including much of the main N.C. Research Campus land adjacent to downtown. Insite plans to facilitate an investment of at least $500 million at the properties.
Feral swine trap loan program now available in five N.C. counties
RALEIGH — A new pilot program through the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services aims to give landowners in five North Carolina counties the tools they need to remove invasive pigs from their land. The 5-County Trap Loan Program, which is now available in Anson, Davie, Haywood, Montgomery...
Opportunity Fund supports International Arts Exchange, Brooklyn Exhibition
CHARLOTTE – The City of Charlotte, in partnership with the Arts and Culture Advisory Board, has awarded grants to two arts and culture initiatives: “Brooklyn: The Collective Memory” and the Charlotte International Arts Exchange. “Brooklyn: The Collective Memory”. Set to open to the public Sept. 29 as...
Duck Donuts asks guests to round-up change to help children’s charity
CHARLOTTE – Duck Donuts locations in Charlotte and Huntersville continue the company’s sixth annual national Quack Gives Back Campaign by supporting Gabe’s Chemo Duck Program, a Nashville-based nonprofit that helps alleviate fear and anxiety in children undergoing cancer treatment. On Sept. 29, both locations will donate 100...
Go Fund Me Page Created for 15 Year Old Killed In Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The mother of JaShawnna Coleman (Nyny) has created a gofundme to help pay for her daughter’s funeral expenses. Jamisa Ingram says in the posting, “Anyone that knew her knows that she was a sweetheart didn’t cause any harm to anyone. She was a victim of a crime that had nothing to do with her. My child was 15 years old with a life ending to soon. I am asking for any and everyone’s help so that my innocent loving child can can be buried in peace. Thank you for your support as we deal with this difficult time and heartache. She will forever live within me!”
CIAA announces 2022-23 basketball preseason rankings, All-Conference Teams
CHARLOTTE – The CIAA announced the 2022-23 All-CIAA Preseason Men’s and Women’s Basketball Teams, as voted on by the CIAA Basketball Coaches Associations and the Sports Information Directors Association, and the predicted order of finish as selected by the men’s and women’s head coaches. The...
Volunteers help Charlotte Rescue Mission with makeover
CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Rescue Mission conducted an HGTV-style makeover of six recovery living buildings for men and women in the nonprofit’s addiction recovery programs. More than 150 volunteers from Lowe’s, Coca-Cola Consolidated, Eight Eleven Group, RSM, JW Marriott, The Loving Group, SPX FLOW, Hope Vibes, SEFL, True Homes, Turbo-Kleen, Sweet Lew’s BBQ, Camp North End, Sysco, Charlotte Community ToolBank and Anchor of Hope helped complete the outdoor makeover for the new Rachel St. Recovery Living space.
