Carrie Underwood Flies Solo On The Red Carpet Of CMT Giants Event As Marriage To Mike Fisher Crumbles — See Photos
Trouble in paradise? Carrie Underwood looked gorgeous when she attended the taping of CMT Giants on Monday, September 12, in Nashville, Tenn., but one person was noticeably absent: her husband, Mike Fisher. The blonde beauty rocked a light blue dress with stars on it. Article continues below advertisement. Scroll through...
thesource.com
Dr. Dre to Rihanna on Forthcoming Super Bowl Performance: ‘Put the Right People Around You and Have Fun’
Following the reveal that Rihanna will lead the inaugural Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, Dr. Dre joined Ebro Darden live today on Apple Music 1. Dr. Dre responded to the news, explained why he’s looking forward to Rihanna’s performance, and offered some guidance as she gets ready to sing on music’s largest stage.
'Bachelor' Alum Madison Prewett Hosts Engagement Party with Fiancé Grant Troutt: 'You and Me Forever'
Madison Prewett and fiancé Grant Troutt are continuing to enjoy pre-wedding festivities. Over the weekend, the recently engaged couple hosted an engagement party in Dallas. Family and friends of Prewett and Troutt, both 26, helped them celebrate the occasion. Sharing photos from the event on Instagram, The Bachelor alum...
Britney Spears says she’ll ‘probably never perform again’ after ‘trauma’
Britney Spears fans hoping the pop star will perform live again, now she is free from an infamous conservatorship that governed her life for more than a decade, might not want to hold their breath. In an Instagram post on Sunday, Spears declared herself “pretty traumatized” from her work onstage...
Trevi Moran became an internet star at 13. After a decade of fame, partying and rehab, she's starting a new chapter.
Since the age of 10, Moran knew she wanted to be a star. But the lifestyle that came with online stardom made her journey complicated.
Bachelor in Paradise’s Brandon Jones Says Nayte Olukoya Apologized to Him After Michelle Young Split: What to Know
As fans prepare to watch Brandon Jones look for The One on Bachelor in Paradise, Us Weekly is breaking down what the Bachelorette season 18 runner-up has been up to since the finale — including how he was dragged into Nayte Olukoya and Michelle Young’s split. The Minnesota teacher picked Nayte over Brandon during the […]
