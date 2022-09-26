ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okaloosa County, FL

niceville.com

Okaloosa students are 2023 National Merit Scholarship semifinalists

NICEVILLE, Fla. — Two students from the Okaloosa County School District (OCSD) are 2023 National Merit Scholarship semifinalists, the OCSD has announced. Nicholas Ford of Niceville High School, and Olivia Mead of Fort Walton Beach High School, are among the approximately 16,000 National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists for 2023. “Becoming...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
getthecoast.com

Tolls suspended in Okaloosa and Santa Rosa counties ahead of Hurricane Ian

On Monday, September 26, 2022, Governor Ron DeSantis issued updates on Hurricane Ian at the State Emergency Operations Center with Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie. To help Florida families safely and quickly evacuate in preparation of Hurricane Ian, tolls are now being suspended on many facilities in...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Okaloosa County offers sandbags to residents before Hurricane Ian

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Emergency Management team have announced sandbags are available for residents before Hurricane Ian makes landfall. According to the Okaloosa Board of County Commissioners, they are monitoring shifts and local impacts the storm could have on the community. As of now, the exact track of Hurricane […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
getthecoast.com

Sandbags available in Okaloosa County ahead of Hurricane Ian

As of Monday, September 26, 2022, sandbags are now available in Okaloosa County ahead of Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian became a Category 1 hurricane on Monday morning and is projected to continue strengthening into a major hurricane this week. “While current tracking places a Hurricane Ian landfall as a Category...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
getthecoast.com

New artificial reef near Destin, Florida

Hurricane Ian is expected to spend only spend a few hours over western Cuba, and little overall change in strength is likely during that time, according to the morning report from the National Hurricane Center. The center is expected to emerge over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico later this morning,...
DESTIN, FL
niceville.com

Walton man handed two life sentences for molesting kids

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. – A Walton County man has been sentenced to two life sentences after his conviction for molesting children, the Office of the State Attorney for the Northern District of Florida said last week. On September 20, 2022, Jacob J. Ramirez was sentenced by Circuit Judge Kelvin...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Escambia County Emergency Manager urges residents to prepare

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County's Emergency Manager is urging residents to have food and water on hand for seven days for your entire family in the event the storm takes aim for the panhandle. The manager says there is no reason to panic, be prepared, start gathering lawn furniture...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Hurlburt Field evacuate aircraft ahead of Hurricane Ian

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Air Force aircraft at Hurlburt Field Air Base has evacuated the area to protect assets from any potential impacts of Hurricane Ian, according to the base. “This evacuation provides the men and women of the 1 SOW the opportunity to support any crisis or contingency unimpeded by weather,” the […]
HURLBURT FIELD, FL
waltonoutdoors.com

Walton County Fair Oct. 10 – 15

Head out the annual Walton County Fair Oct. 10 – 15, 2022. Carnival lights and homegrown delights will come to life for the annual fair. Open Monday through Friday from 5 – 10 p.m. Saturday opens at 12 Noon. Entry admission ticket prices:. Adults (13 and older) are...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Alleged unfinished home remodel leads to grand theft charge

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — A Fort Walton Beach man, who reportedly started but did not complete a home remodeling project, is facing a charge of grand theft, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) said it arrested Robert Brezeale, 44, on...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

1st APPEARANCE for September 27, 2022

Christopher Nelson: Violation of state probation- no bond, arraigned. Clifford Barber: Failure to appear for issue of worthless checks- $500 cash bond, bold for Holmes County- no bond. Earnest Wambles: Violation of state probation arraignment- no bond arraigned. Jason Fonsen: Violation of state probation arraignment- no bond arraigned.
HOLMES COUNTY, FL

