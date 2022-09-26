Read full article on original website
Okaloosa students are 2023 National Merit Scholarship semifinalists
NICEVILLE, Fla. — Two students from the Okaloosa County School District (OCSD) are 2023 National Merit Scholarship semifinalists, the OCSD has announced. Nicholas Ford of Niceville High School, and Olivia Mead of Fort Walton Beach High School, are among the approximately 16,000 National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists for 2023. “Becoming...
Lockdown lifted at Escambia High School after deputies clear threat
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A lockdown has been lifted at Escambia High School Monday afternoon after deputies cleared a threat. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the school on N 65th Ave. around 11:40 a.m. The school was reportedly put on Code Red lockdown. The sheriff's...
Tolls suspended in Okaloosa and Santa Rosa counties ahead of Hurricane Ian
On Monday, September 26, 2022, Governor Ron DeSantis issued updates on Hurricane Ian at the State Emergency Operations Center with Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie. To help Florida families safely and quickly evacuate in preparation of Hurricane Ian, tolls are now being suspended on many facilities in...
Okaloosa County offers sandbags to residents before Hurricane Ian
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Emergency Management team have announced sandbags are available for residents before Hurricane Ian makes landfall. According to the Okaloosa Board of County Commissioners, they are monitoring shifts and local impacts the storm could have on the community. As of now, the exact track of Hurricane […]
Acadian Ambulance deploys 22 crew members to assist Florida
Acadian Ambulance deployed 10 ambulance with 22 crew members to a staging area in Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian.
Props Brewery proposes new location at the Fort Walton Beach Landing, includes 40-year lease
On Tuesday, September 27, 2022, the Fort Walton Beach City Council will hear a proposal from Props Brewery about relocating from their current location next to the Brooks Bridge, to the concrete slab that was once the home of the Emerald Coast Science Center at the Fort Walton Beach Landing Park.
Santa Rosa County Commissioners unanimously deny Jubilee's Community Development District
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A major blow to the Jubilee Project in Santa Rosa County. Commissioners decided unanimously Thursday to deny Jubilee’s Community Development District. Santa Rosa County sent WEAR News some information about the Community Development District. The information explained it's a self governing district which would’ve...
Sandbags available in Okaloosa County ahead of Hurricane Ian
As of Monday, September 26, 2022, sandbags are now available in Okaloosa County ahead of Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian became a Category 1 hurricane on Monday morning and is projected to continue strengthening into a major hurricane this week. “While current tracking places a Hurricane Ian landfall as a Category...
New artificial reef near Destin, Florida
Hurricane Ian is expected to spend only spend a few hours over western Cuba, and little overall change in strength is likely during that time, according to the morning report from the National Hurricane Center. The center is expected to emerge over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico later this morning,...
Walton man handed two life sentences for molesting kids
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. – A Walton County man has been sentenced to two life sentences after his conviction for molesting children, the Office of the State Attorney for the Northern District of Florida said last week. On September 20, 2022, Jacob J. Ramirez was sentenced by Circuit Judge Kelvin...
Escambia County Emergency Manager urges residents to prepare
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County's Emergency Manager is urging residents to have food and water on hand for seven days for your entire family in the event the storm takes aim for the panhandle. The manager says there is no reason to panic, be prepared, start gathering lawn furniture...
Florida suspending tolls, including in Bay Area, as evacuation orders are issued ahead of Ian
TAMPA, Fla. - Florida is suspending tolls in several areas along the Gulf coast until further notice as local officials begin issuing evacuation orders ahead of Hurricane Ian. The toll roads where drivers will not have to pay include Polk Parkway, Pinellas Bayway, Sunshine Skyway Bridge, Selmon Expressway, and the Interstate 4 connector.
Hurlburt Field evacuate aircraft ahead of Hurricane Ian
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Air Force aircraft at Hurlburt Field Air Base has evacuated the area to protect assets from any potential impacts of Hurricane Ian, according to the base. “This evacuation provides the men and women of the 1 SOW the opportunity to support any crisis or contingency unimpeded by weather,” the […]
Opinion | Orange Beach officials still fighting same “Bad Ass” fight 20 years on
Teaching adults not born in the same millennium as yourself, while also staring down an impending 20-year high school class reunion (Go Dragons! Alabama School of Math and Science, class of ’03) is enough to make anyone feel old, the sort of old where your bones turn just a little bit more into dust with each new Tik Tok trend.
Walton County Fair Oct. 10 – 15
Head out the annual Walton County Fair Oct. 10 – 15, 2022. Carnival lights and homegrown delights will come to life for the annual fair. Open Monday through Friday from 5 – 10 p.m. Saturday opens at 12 Noon. Entry admission ticket prices:. Adults (13 and older) are...
Man killed by deputies identified: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office identified the man who was killed by deputies after shooting at his ex-wife wife last Wednesday night, according to a release from the OCSO. Berlin Gonzalez, 45, was shot and killed by OCSO deputies after shooting at his...
Traffic stop, alleged stolen handgun lands Freeport man in jail
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — A Freeport man is facing a charge of dealing in stolen property after the Walton County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies found a stolen handgun during a traffic stop in Santa Rosa Beach. Eric Sutton Jr., 20, of Freeport, was arrested for dealing in...
Alleged unfinished home remodel leads to grand theft charge
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — A Fort Walton Beach man, who reportedly started but did not complete a home remodeling project, is facing a charge of grand theft, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) said it arrested Robert Brezeale, 44, on...
Over 1 million pounds of concrete deployed as artificial reef off coast of Destin-Fort Walton Beach
On Thursday, September 22, 2022, Okaloosa County’s Coastal Resource Team deployed nearly 500,000-pounds of donated material as a new artificial reef off Destin-Fort Walton Beach coast. On Monday, they deployed additional material that brought the final total to over 1 million pounds of concrete deployed over the two day...
1st APPEARANCE for September 27, 2022
Christopher Nelson: Violation of state probation- no bond, arraigned. Clifford Barber: Failure to appear for issue of worthless checks- $500 cash bond, bold for Holmes County- no bond. Earnest Wambles: Violation of state probation arraignment- no bond arraigned. Jason Fonsen: Violation of state probation arraignment- no bond arraigned.
