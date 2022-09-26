Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
QB Russell Wilson on struggling Broncos offense: 'It's going to be unstoppable'
QB Russell Wilson is like a used car salesman trying to sell the rust bucket that is the Broncos' offense. He insists it's going to shine someday. “There’s so much greatness in store,” Wilson said following Denver's 11-10 win on Sunday night over the 49ers. "I can feel it. Even that deep ball to Jerry (Jeudy) we almost had it, everything is just that close… it’s going to be unstoppable.”
Yardbarker
49ers-Broncos: Kyle Shanahan takes blame for Jimmy Garoppolo's safety
What exactly happened on the play where quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo stepped out of the end zone for a safety in the 49ers' 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday night? The explanations following the game were somewhat vague, but one thing that was apparent was head coach Kyle Shanahan taking the blame on his shoulders for how the play unfolded.
Eli Manning Throws Hilarious Shot At Broncos’ Russell Wilson
One of the best things about Monday Night Football since the 2021 season is the Manningcast that ESPN has. Peyton Manning and Eli Manning commentate the game, giving the feeling of you just watching the game at home with friends, breaking things down in their own unique style. They also break down quarterbacks extremely well, which is something Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson may have an issue with now.
Broncos assistant talked Nathaniel Hackett out of another disastrous decision
Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett almost made another awful decision against the San Francisco 49ers. Hackett and the Broncos hired a time management coach of sorts in Jerry Rosburg this week, as the first-time head man had a tough time dealing with the ins and outs of in-game strategy. In due time, he will learn, but for now Hackett has an extra hand to help out when the situation calls for it.
Sporting News
Eli Manning clarifies he wasn't criticizing Broncos' Russell Wilson on 'Manningcast': 'Obviously a very outrageous joke'
Eli Manning says it wasn't his intention to take a potshot at Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson on this week's "Manningcast" of the Cowboys-Giants game. The former Giants quarterback went viral when he said Denver, struggling offensively early in the season, should have used the money for Wilson's five-year, $245 million extension elsewhere.
Yardbarker
‘A sloppy day’: Jimmy Garoppolo explains pulling a Dan Orlovsky for embarrassing safety in 49ers’ loss to Broncos
Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers had a rough day in the office, losing a close, low scoring affair to the Denver Broncos, 11-10. Things got extremely sloppy for the 49ers, especially at the end of the game, when Garoppolo threw an interception that was meant for wideout Deebo Samuel and when Jeff Wilson fumbled the ball, which sealed the game for the Broncos.
Wilson, Broncos earn ugly win over Garoppolo, 49ers
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos struggled again on offense, but came alive late to earn a narrow victory in one of the lowest-scoring NFL game so far this season, beating the San Francisco 49ers 11-10 in Denver. Wilson completed 20 of 33 passes for 184...
Broncos' new assistant Jerry Rosburg was 'spectacular' in debut
Denver Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett struggled to handle play-calling and game-management duties through his first two games in the NFL. Hackett was often late to get plays in to quarterback Russell Wilson, which led to multiple delay-of-game penalties. Hackett’s indecision on fourth down was clearly a problem, and he knew it.
NFL World Reacts To Josh McDaniels, Denver Media News
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels is not scheduled to speak with Denver Broncos media ahead of Sunday's Week 4 matchup. The Broncos fired McDaniels midway through his second year as head coach for the organization in 2010. The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.
Yardbarker
The Peyton Manning sign that Russell Wilson, Broncos figure it out in Week 4
Even though they are 2-1 in the first three games of the 2022 NFL regular season, the Denver Broncos have yet to pull off a signature win that can be interpreted as a sign that they are indeed a legitimate Super Bowl contender in Russell Wilson’s first year with the team. They suffered an embarrassing 17-16 road loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1 before laboring to a 19-9 home win over the Houston Texans in Week 2. In their last outing, the Broncos ended up on top of one of the ugliest games in recent memory, beating the San Francisco 49ers, 11-10, in Denver.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 4: Fly the Jets, steer the Broncos, other best bets
Well, we sure learned a lot about this season last weekend. For starters, the Dolphins are legitimate, while the Raiders are in trouble. Jalen Hurts is proving the haters wrong and showing he can play in this league, and Lamar Jackson has accounted for more touchdowns than any single NFL team.
NFL・
Yardbarker
Broncos star QB Russell Wilson breaks career-worst mark in sluggish 49ers tilt they inexplicably won
Either the Denver Broncos are really good or they’re just extremely lucky. It could also be the case that the San Francisco 49ers are in pretty bad shape right now. Either way, Russell Wilson didn’t have the best of games on Sunday, but somehow, the Broncos still managed to log an 11-10 victory over the Niners in their Week 3 encounter.
An Open Letter To Broncos Country: Stop Bashing Russell Wilson
Let me start out by saying this, it's not all of the fans but a lot. The NFL season is young. There have been 3 games played and currently the Denver Broncos are sitting at 2-1 and in first place in the very strong AFC West division with a first year and first time head coach in Nathaniel Hackett and new quarterback in Russell Wilson.
Yardbarker
‘We’re the best defense in the league’: Bradley Chubb drops brash Broncos boast
Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos offense didn’t exactly give the fans a lot to cheer about in their win against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night, putting up a measly 11 points. Bradley Chubb and the defense, on the other hand, have a lot to boast about after holding the Niners to just 10 points.
Broncos injury report: Jones in concussion protocol
Broncos outside linebacker Baron Browning left in the second quarter of Sunday night's game in Denver against the 49ers with a knee injury. Defensive tackle D.J. Jones also left in the third quarter with a head injury. On Monday Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said Jones is in the NFL's concussion protocol.There were no other major injuries in Sunday's game.
