Even though they are 2-1 in the first three games of the 2022 NFL regular season, the Denver Broncos have yet to pull off a signature win that can be interpreted as a sign that they are indeed a legitimate Super Bowl contender in Russell Wilson’s first year with the team. They suffered an embarrassing 17-16 road loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1 before laboring to a 19-9 home win over the Houston Texans in Week 2. In their last outing, the Broncos ended up on top of one of the ugliest games in recent memory, beating the San Francisco 49ers, 11-10, in Denver.

