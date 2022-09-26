ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Comments / 7

Related
psychologytoday.com

Red Flags of Infidelity

Both men and women use a combination of strategies to hide evidence of an affair. Machiavellianism is a significant predictor of using manipulative strategies to mask infidelity. Some strategies are designed to maintain the status quo in order to avoid arousing suspicion. As perceptive as most of us like to...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Atlantic

One of Long COVID’s Worst Symptoms Is Also Its Most Misunderstood

On March 25, 2020, Hannah Davis was texting with two friends when she realized that she couldn’t understand one of their messages. In hindsight, that was the first sign that she had COVID-19. It was also her first experience with the phenomenon known as “brain fog,” and the moment when her old life contracted into her current one. She once worked in artificial intelligence and analyzed complex systems without hesitation, but now “runs into a mental wall” when faced with tasks as simple as filling out forms. Her memory, once vivid, feels frayed and fleeting. Former mundanities—buying food, making meals, cleaning up—can be agonizingly difficult. Her inner world—what she calls “the extras of thinking, like daydreaming, making plans, imagining”—is gone. The fog “is so encompassing,” she told me, “it affects every area of my life.” For more than 900 days, while other long-COVID symptoms have waxed and waned, her brain fog has never really lifted.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anton Chekhov
Psych Centra

What Is True Intimacy in a Relationship?

Intimacy is a sense of closeness and connection that transcends physical contact and may bring emotional, mental, and spiritual understanding to any relationship. Intimacy isn’t only the glue that keeps you connected to others, but the atmosphere of closeness you develop with special people in your life. Sometimes intimacy...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

How to Say "No" to a Narcissist

People who exhibit narcissistic traits are often inherently skilled at pushing boundaries and testing the waters to see how far they can go. Narcissists lack the capacity for empathy, although they can be skilled at predicting others’ emotions. When communicating with a narcissist, have a script, take time to...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chemistry#Productivity
powerofpositivity.com

Psychology Explains Why Some People Talk Too Much

Have you ever been around people who talk too much? They always seem to dominate the conversation and interrupt others when they speak. But socializing with an overly chatty person makes for an unpleasant experience. Even introverts like to talk at some point during a conversation. But with someone who speaks too much, getting a word in edgewise becomes difficult.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Narcissists Know How To Tug At The Heartstrings Of An Empath

A basic explanation of an empath would be to describe an individual that feels what other people feel and is highly in tune with the emotions and feelings of other people. When it comes to their relationships, an empath often holds the common belief that love can conquer all. They believe that everyone has some good in them and they are going to fight for someone with everything that they have when they fall for them.
Psych Centra

What is Narcissistic Parental Alienation Syndrome?

Is your child being coerced into disliking you? This is known as narcissistic parental alienation syndrome. You may have found that your once-healthy relationship with your children has become increasingly strained after your difficult divorce. Your children are now avoidant, disrespectful, or even cruel. You may have noticed your kids...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy