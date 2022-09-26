A new study finds young adults had the most personality change as a result of the pandemic. People love personality tests. The well-known Myers-Briggs test—taken by 50 million people since the 1960s—asks a number of questions, then gives you a four-letter acronym describing your personality type, strengths, and preferences. It denotes whether you are an extrovert versus introvert, sensory versus intuitive, thinker versus feeler, and judger versus perceiver. Some identify themselves by their personality type, and even seek out others based on theirs, holding onto the idea that personalities are constant. But what if they’re not?

