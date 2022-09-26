Read full article on original website
CNBC
A psychologist shares the 7 signs of a narcissistic parent: 'It's a toxic way to raise your kids'
Good parenting requires empathy, compassion and the willingness to make some of your needs secondary — essentially, many of the traits that you wouldn't find in a narcissist. But as a psychologist who studies the impacts of narcissism in family relationships, I've noticed that many narcissist traits, such as...
NBC Connecticut
Want to Raise Strong, Resilient Kids? Create ‘Nurturing Routines,' Says Parenting Expert—Here's How
Resilience is the ability to face a challenge and come out the other side with some measure of growth and success, and there has never been a more important time for parents to help their kids build it. As a physician who studies early brain development, I've found one surprising...
psychologytoday.com
What Makes Two People Click in a Relationship?
Many people come to therapy asking questions about their intimate relationships. Some common questions are:. “How do I know if I’m looking for the right qualities in a romantic partner?”. “What do I do if I’m having doubts about my relationship?”. “How can I make him/her love me...
Did the pandemic change your personality? It’s not just your imagination
A new study finds young adults had the most personality change as a result of the pandemic. People love personality tests. The well-known Myers-Briggs test—taken by 50 million people since the 1960s—asks a number of questions, then gives you a four-letter acronym describing your personality type, strengths, and preferences. It denotes whether you are an extrovert versus introvert, sensory versus intuitive, thinker versus feeler, and judger versus perceiver. Some identify themselves by their personality type, and even seek out others based on theirs, holding onto the idea that personalities are constant. But what if they’re not?
Opinion: There Are Often Early Warning Signs A Manipulator Is Trying Their Victims
When I was young, I was always taught that physical abuse was the only thing really wrong in a relationship and that if someone ever hit me it was time to walk away. I wasn’t informed about the devastating effects of psychological abuse, or how manipulation could manifest in many different ways, which made me an extremely easy target for several controlling relationships.
Refinery29
‘Suddenly The Phone Stopped Ringing’: How Breakups Can Sink Our Social Lives
Breakups are rarely low stakes. No matter how little or long you've been together, there are always pieces — great or minute, — of a shared existence that change how we live beyond the split. In fact, for many of us, it's not the feelings that make the decision hard, but foreseeing all the change and reverberations to come that throw us off.
PsyPost
Marital satisfaction declines from pregnancy up to 12 months postpartum for both men and women
Parenthood is thought to bring couples closer together, but it can also be a trying experience that has the potential to tear them apart. A study published in Frontiers in Psychology suggests that after having a child, marital satisfaction significantly decreases. Marriage is a very important bond that can be...
psychologytoday.com
Lopsided Relationships: When Your Needs Always Come Last
Relationships require mutual give and take. Both people need to demonstrate empathy and care for each other. They need to show interest in each other’s goals and ideas, and a desire to meet each other’s needs whenever possible. Lopsided relationships lack this mutuality. One person consistently does all...
Phys.org
Struggling to make friends as an adult? Why you should try looking to older generations
While loneliness can strike at many points throughout our lives, there are times when it is especially acute. Big transitions like leaving university, changing jobs or moving cities can make us feel isolated and socially excluded from the people around us. It can be difficult to meet people without the...
psychologytoday.com
How to Spot a Narcissist in Public
A narcissist may be charming and courteous, but only to the "important" people. The lack of conscientiousness for others in close proximity may indicate narcissistic tendencies. A subconscious belief that he or she is entitled to the treatment that he or she demands may point to egocentrism. A narcissist often...
psychologytoday.com
How to Foster Workplace Well-Being: Where Do We Go From Here?
From the very first days of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was clear that the communal trauma we were going through was going to have a profound and lasting psychological toll on health care workers. A study Mount Sinai conducted in April 2020, when the pandemic first hit New York, found that 39 percent of frontline health care workers demonstrated symptoms of COVID-19-related post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, or anxiety.
psychologytoday.com
The Complete Guide to Quiet Quitting the “Hustle Mentality”
The hustle is a trap that keeps us in an endless cycle of stress and burnout that is impossible to sustain. You can achieve more by doing less or practicing "strategic inaction." Mastering the art of saying no allows you to say yes to more important things, like spending time...
psychologytoday.com
Applying Self-Acceptance When You’re Spinning Out of Control
Self-acceptance is correlated with increased physical health and well-being, greater resilience, and lower rates of anxiety and depression. Individuals are reluctant to cultivate self-acceptance for fear of complacency, mediocrity, and a lack of motivation to change and grow. To effectively cultivate self-acceptance, we need to be consciously aware of and...
psychologytoday.com
How to Eliminate Emotional Distance in Your Relationship
A new study tries to decode “relationship jet lag” and offers insight into how couples can develop the agility to deal with it. Relationship "jet lag” is the feeling that you and your partner are traveling in different time zones and aren’t synced up. Tips for...
psychologytoday.com
Where Does Chemistry Come From?
Much of our well-being depends on the quality of our interpersonal connections. Shared interests, self-disclosure, and feeling “heard” are key to interpersonal chemistry. Chemistry involves verbal, non-verbal, and even neural-level synchrony between people. “Each of us is full of too many wheels, screws, and valves to permit us...
psychologytoday.com
Breaking Free From Emotional Labor to Find Authenticity
Emotional labor is the process of managing feelings and expressions to fulfill the emotional requirements of a job. Emotional labor expects the worker to produce an emotional state in another person, such as a happy, satisfied customer. To stay fulfilled, put your personal feelings aside and remember the purpose of...
psychologytoday.com
How to Find the Greatest Happiness While Causing the Least Harm
One of the easiest ways to find happiness is to not allow our desires to eclipse our values. Our choices to fulfill our desires can have far-reaching impacts that often do not align with our values. By inquiring about the effects of our choices, we can learn to resist those...
psychologytoday.com
Enlist Your External World to Unlock Positive Life Change
Making a positive change in your life on your own can be extremely difficult. If your external world doesn't support your efforts to change, you are more likely to fail. Three external influences that can undermine your efforts include how you structure your life, the people around you, and pop culture messages.
Herald Community Newspapers
Parenting Hacks: Step-By-Step Guide to Introducing Solids to Your Baby
(BPT) - As a parent, watching your child reach milestone moments — such as exploring new foods — is exciting yet sometimes anxiety-inducing. Introducing solid foods should be an adventure of new tastes and textures as well as an opportunity to set the foundation for healthy eating habits throughout your baby’s life. The best way to combat the uncertainty and fear associated with starting solids is through education. To help make your family’s transition safe and stress-free as you navigate baby’s first foods, here are 7 easy-to-follow steps:
psychologytoday.com
What Marketing Can Learn From Social and Cultural Psychology
Historically, marketing has borrowed insights from behavioral economics and the science of human decision-making. Insights from social psychology—especially around implicit social communication—provide applicable lessons for modern marketing. Similarly, marketing psychology can glean strong insights from cultural psychology, especially when expanding into international markets. Driven by insights from behavioral...
