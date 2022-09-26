ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

psychologytoday.com

What Makes Two People Click in a Relationship?

Many people come to therapy asking questions about their intimate relationships. Some common questions are:. “How do I know if I’m looking for the right qualities in a romantic partner?”. “What do I do if I’m having doubts about my relationship?”. “How can I make him/her love me...
Fortune

Did the pandemic change your personality? It’s not just your imagination

A new study finds young adults had the most personality change as a result of the pandemic. People love personality tests. The well-known Myers-Briggs test—taken by 50 million people since the 1960s—asks a number of questions, then gives you a four-letter acronym describing your personality type, strengths, and preferences. It denotes whether you are an extrovert versus introvert, sensory versus intuitive, thinker versus feeler, and judger versus perceiver. Some identify themselves by their personality type, and even seek out others based on theirs, holding onto the idea that personalities are constant. But what if they’re not?
Stacy Ann

Opinion: There Are Often Early Warning Signs A Manipulator Is Trying Their Victims

When I was young, I was always taught that physical abuse was the only thing really wrong in a relationship and that if someone ever hit me it was time to walk away. I wasn’t informed about the devastating effects of psychological abuse, or how manipulation could manifest in many different ways, which made me an extremely easy target for several controlling relationships.
psychologytoday.com

Lopsided Relationships: When Your Needs Always Come Last

Relationships require mutual give and take. Both people need to demonstrate empathy and care for each other. They need to show interest in each other’s goals and ideas, and a desire to meet each other’s needs whenever possible. Lopsided relationships lack this mutuality. One person consistently does all...
psychologytoday.com

How to Spot a Narcissist in Public

A narcissist may be charming and courteous, but only to the "important" people. The lack of conscientiousness for others in close proximity may indicate narcissistic tendencies. A subconscious belief that he or she is entitled to the treatment that he or she demands may point to egocentrism. A narcissist often...
psychologytoday.com

How to Foster Workplace Well-Being: Where Do We Go From Here?

From the very first days of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was clear that the communal trauma we were going through was going to have a profound and lasting psychological toll on health care workers. A study Mount Sinai conducted in April 2020, when the pandemic first hit New York, found that 39 percent of frontline health care workers demonstrated symptoms of COVID-19-related post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, or anxiety.
psychologytoday.com

The Complete Guide to Quiet Quitting the “Hustle Mentality”

The hustle is a trap that keeps us in an endless cycle of stress and burnout that is impossible to sustain. You can achieve more by doing less or practicing "strategic inaction." Mastering the art of saying no allows you to say yes to more important things, like spending time...
psychologytoday.com

Applying Self-Acceptance When You’re Spinning Out of Control

Self-acceptance is correlated with increased physical health and well-being, greater resilience, and lower rates of anxiety and depression. Individuals are reluctant to cultivate self-acceptance for fear of complacency, mediocrity, and a lack of motivation to change and grow. To effectively cultivate self-acceptance, we need to be consciously aware of and...
psychologytoday.com

How to Eliminate Emotional Distance in Your Relationship

A new study tries to decode “relationship jet lag” and offers insight into how couples can develop the agility to deal with it. Relationship "jet lag” is the feeling that you and your partner are traveling in different time zones and aren’t synced up. Tips for...
psychologytoday.com

Where Does Chemistry Come From?

Much of our well-being depends on the quality of our interpersonal connections. Shared interests, self-disclosure, and feeling “heard” are key to interpersonal chemistry. Chemistry involves verbal, non-verbal, and even neural-level synchrony between people. “Each of us is full of too many wheels, screws, and valves to permit us...
psychologytoday.com

Breaking Free From Emotional Labor to Find Authenticity

Emotional labor is the process of managing feelings and expressions to fulfill the emotional requirements of a job. Emotional labor expects the worker to produce an emotional state in another person, such as a happy, satisfied customer. To stay fulfilled, put your personal feelings aside and remember the purpose of...
psychologytoday.com

How to Find the Greatest Happiness While Causing the Least Harm

One of the easiest ways to find happiness is to not allow our desires to eclipse our values. Our choices to fulfill our desires can have far-reaching impacts that often do not align with our values. By inquiring about the effects of our choices, we can learn to resist those...
psychologytoday.com

Enlist Your External World to Unlock Positive Life Change

Making a positive change in your life on your own can be extremely difficult. If your external world doesn't support your efforts to change, you are more likely to fail. Three external influences that can undermine your efforts include how you structure your life, the people around you, and pop culture messages.
Herald Community Newspapers

Parenting Hacks: Step-By-Step Guide to Introducing Solids to Your Baby

(BPT) - As a parent, watching your child reach milestone moments — such as exploring new foods — is exciting yet sometimes anxiety-inducing. Introducing solid foods should be an adventure of new tastes and textures as well as an opportunity to set the foundation for healthy eating habits throughout your baby’s life. The best way to combat the uncertainty and fear associated with starting solids is through education. To help make your family’s transition safe and stress-free as you navigate baby’s first foods, here are 7 easy-to-follow steps:
psychologytoday.com

What Marketing Can Learn From Social and Cultural Psychology

Historically, marketing has borrowed insights from behavioral economics and the science of human decision-making. Insights from social psychology—especially around implicit social communication—provide applicable lessons for modern marketing. Similarly, marketing psychology can glean strong insights from cultural psychology, especially when expanding into international markets. Driven by insights from behavioral...
