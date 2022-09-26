‘Chicago Fire’: Miranda Rae Mayo’s Co-Stars Don’t Think She Is Anything Like Stella

When you’re a lieutenant in a fire department serving one of the largest cities in the U.S., you need experience, training, and keen knowledge of every situation you might face. That’s what Stella Kidd brings to every episode of Chicago Fire .

Likewise, Miranda Rae Mayo brings her acting chops to the role. Since Season 4, Mayo’s character has navigated ex-boyfriend Kelly Severide, nearly died after running out of oxygen, and competed in drinking contests against her peers, which she wins because she used to own a pub.

Interestingly, Mayo’s female co-stars think she’s nothing like her on-screen persona.

The Women of ‘Chicago Fire’ speak

In a recent interview with One Chicago, co-stars Kara Killmer and Hanako Greensmith sat down with Mayo and answered questions about who among the three best reflects their characters.

Killmer and Greensmith both said their cohort would be the most active on social media. Although that’s not necessarily true because Mayo only has about 90 Instagram posts so far, and she hasn’t posted on Facebook since mid-2021.

They also said Mayo is the least like her character and she’s a social butterfly. Despite their assertions, the 32-year-old actor said Stella has helped her confront some of her internal struggles.

Miranda Rae Mayo’s ‘Chicago Fire’ character has helped her navigate stardom

Chicago Fire is a long-running series with many well-known faces who are household names in America. Mayo is one such person. She has stated how Stella has helped her face the actor’s own imposter syndrome , where people doubt their high-achieving abilities. Stella rose to the rank of lieutenant and is the head of her truck.

Likewise, Mayo has become a regular presence on Chicago Fire . She represents strong female characters and people of color ascending to leadership roles on the job and in the community. The 32-year-old is a role model to women, showing that they can achieve whatever they want when they work hard. There should be more actors like Mayo.

Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd in Chicago Fire | Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Actors on the set of ‘Chicago Fire’ need to have inner strength

Because all three shows have some episodes and story arcs based on real-life situations, the cast of Chicago Fire , Chicago Med , and Chicago P.D. need to maintain inner strength during their performances. Technical consultants recreate fires, accidents, and injuries to make them look as real as possible .

So when Mayo talks about her imposter syndrome, she doesn’t give herself enough credit. As far as acting goes, to succeed in a gritty, true-to-life drama for several years without facing burnout, it takes strong souls and a viable support network of friends, family, and loved ones to make it work.

How will Stella fare in the next season of Chicago Fire ? Fans will soon discover when the new season premiers in late September 2022.

