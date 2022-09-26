Brooklyn Trump fan Anton Lunyk identified as ‘knucklehead’ Capitol rioter who received phone call from White House on Jan. 6: report

A Brooklyn “knucklehead” who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, has been identified as the recipient of a mysterious nine-second phone call from the White House placed during the riot.

Anton Lunyk, 26, of Midwood, who is a fan of former President Donald Trump and admitted joining the attack with two buddies, is the owner of the phone to which someone at the White House briefly called during the riot, CNN reported Monday.

Anton Lunyk, a 26-year-old Midwood, Brooklyn resident. (Court Document)

The mystery call was revealed by ex-Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-Va.), a former Jan. 6 committee staffer, in an interview on CBS News’ “60 Minutes“ on Sunday.

Riggleman, who is promoting his new book about the committee’s work, framed the call as a smoking gun that Trump or someone on his team was cheering on the attack in real time.

“That’s a big, pretty big ‘aha’ moment,” Riggleman, a Trump critic, told “60 Minutes” correspondent Bill Whitaker.

“Was it an accidental call?” Riggleman mused. “When the White House just happened to [call] a rioter that day, on Jan. 6? Probably not.”

Ex-Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-Va.) is pictured in 2017. (Steve Helber/AP)

But investigators and members of the Jan. 6 committee reportedly downplayed that claim, noting that Lunyk says he doesn’t know anything about the call and doesn’t know Trump or anyone on his staff.

The call was placed shortly after Trump tweeted a call for his supporters to “leave peacefully.”

Supporters of then-President Donald Trump attend a rally near the White House in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021. (John Minchillo/AP)

Federal prosecutors allege that Lunyk “came to Washington, D.C., for the chaos” with his friends Francis Connor and Antonio Ferrigno.

The MAGA trio, who live at home with their parents, exchanged violent messages about former Vice President Mike Pence, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Queens, Bronx), CNN reported.

“Our end goal was to brutally murder Pence and Pelosi,” Connor wrote in an Instagram message to Ferrigno and Lunyk two days after the riot, CNN reported. “And sadly, today they’re still breathing, therefore we must come back stronger and fiercely next time around.”

Violent insurrectionists loyal to then-President Donald Trump storm the Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021. (John Minchillo/AP)

The call from the White House was not mentioned at the sentencing for Lunyk and his two MAGA friends, who received sentences of home confinement and small fines along with a tongue-lashing from a federal judge.

“The three of you just come across as real knuckleheads,” Washington, D.C., Federal Judge Rudy Contreras told them. “You all could use a strong dose of maturity.”