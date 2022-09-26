GLA for Homeschoolers’ Beta Club inducts 18 members

The new members are the ones with certificates. From left are Jaedyn Whitley, Jasmine Fonda, Andre Brown, Zion Darius, Meritt Hudson, Hannah Parker, Kobi Brown, Anthony Scott Jr., Avionne Hall, Michaela Covin, Loni Abodunrin, Lena Humphrey, Ojurere Abodunrin, Faith Parker, Reginald Parker, Shaylan Varnado and Chrisma Epps. Special

The Global Leadership Academy for Homeschoolers recently held its annual National Beta Club induction ceremony at the Switzer Library in Marietta.

Eighteen homeschooled students were inducted into the National Beta Club. These students were selected for membership based on their academic standing and character. They join more than 500,000 members across the country.

National Beta Club is the largest independent, non-profit, educational youth group in the U.S. Its mission is to promote the ideals of academic achievement, character, service and leadership among elementary and secondary school students.

Chartered in 2018, GLA continues to impact the Cobb County community and beyond in service projects. The students are currently participating in a 25 Sit-Ups a Day Challenge for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. The fundraising campaign is for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Beta members also participated in the “Thinking of You” week and sent hand-written notes to deliver a smile to family, friends and community leaders.

Serving with Keep Cobb Beautiful, The Atlanta Food Bank and Cobb Diaper Day are planned for October.