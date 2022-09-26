Hartford Community Health and Wellness Fair to offer booster shots, mammograms and other health screenings

Free eye exams are administered at a previous Community Health and Wellness Fair in Hartford. Posted by rdbss00000/Hartford Courant/TNS

The annual Community Health and Wellness Fair will bring COVID vaccinations, mammograms and other screenings to Hartford on Saturday, Oct. 1.

This year’s theme is Healthy Families Build Healthy Communities. Hosted by OMW Legacy and the City of Hartford, the fair will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Parker Memorial Recreation Center at 2621 Main St.

“A lack of access to proper healthcare has been an ongoing issue for many residents in Hartford, and even more so now than ever, especially now due to the ongoing COVID pandemic,” said Geneva Williams. The OMW Legacy is the Ollie M. Williams Legacy, Geneva’s mother. Geneva organizes the health fair.

This year, in addition to many health screenings offered, there will be a vaccination clinic for ages 5 and up. Boosters will also be available. Masks at the health fair are encouraged for all those 2 years old and up. Masks are required for all medical screening.

The fair also coincides with Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Hartford Hospital’s Take the Time Mobile Mammography team will be conducting mammograms for men and women. Pre-registration is required. Call 860-972-1243.

Other health screenings that will be offered include cholesterol, diabetes, BMI, blood pressure, health-age appraisals, oral cancer, birth control and family planning, smoking cessation, flu shots, eye exams, prostate specific antigen levels, lung function, STD and HIV testing, colorectal screenings as a take home test and breast exams.

“The majority of citizens that live in this neighborhood need free service,” said Sharonda James, former parent of Simpson-Waverly School. “We also learn about healthy eating, bike safety, blood pressure, dental services as well as sugar, glucose, and cholesterol levels and much more. The giveaways and prizes make it an awesome fun event for the family, and I hope it continues because it helps build a better community.”

There will also be information about navigating Hartford social services, fuel and energy assistance, dental care, financial planning, behavioral health, safety issues, emergency preparedness and free haircuts.

Information sessions will include family planning, case management for victims of crimes, bicycle safety, book giveaways and voter registration.

For the children, there will be arts and crafts, storytelling and face painting.