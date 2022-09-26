ALPENA, Mich. (FOX 2) - A pair is accused of swapping barcodes at a northern Michigan Walmart store to get more expensive items for cheaper. Police were called to the store on M-32 in Alpena County after a loss prevention worker watching security tapes saw a man and woman putting barcodes from inexpensive items onto more expensive items. This happened between March and June, and more than $1,600 worth of merchandise was stolen using this method, police said.

2 DAYS AGO