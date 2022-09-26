Read full article on original website
Related
fox2detroit.com
Pair caught swapping barcodes to steal from Michigan Walmart
ALPENA, Mich. (FOX 2) - A pair is accused of swapping barcodes at a northern Michigan Walmart store to get more expensive items for cheaper. Police were called to the store on M-32 in Alpena County after a loss prevention worker watching security tapes saw a man and woman putting barcodes from inexpensive items onto more expensive items. This happened between March and June, and more than $1,600 worth of merchandise was stolen using this method, police said.
Up North Voice
McDonald’s restaurants in Roscommon, Mio, Oscoda, Rose City, Tawas, and others get new owner
REGION – 10 McDonald’s restaurants across Northern Michigan now have a new owner. Longtime McDonald’s Owner/Operator Cynthia Villaire and her family have purchased two restaurants in Petoskey, as well as locations in Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Indian River, Mio, Oscoda, Roscommon, Rose City, and Tawas City. “It’s very exciting....
Comments / 1