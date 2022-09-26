The Kansas City Royals, to put it bluntly, have had a terrible season. Since committing to a full-scale rebuild in 2018, the Royals have not won more than 45 percent of their games in a season, having peaked last year during the past five season-stretch with 74 wins. Instead of improving in a more expected, linear fashion, the Royals will be finishing worse this year than last, as they currently have a 63-90 record. However, even for just a night, Royals fans will be cherishing their hard-fought 63rd win against the Seattle Mariners and they should, given the dearth of reasons to celebrate the franchise as of late.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO