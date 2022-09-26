Read full article on original website
The Kansas City Royals, to put it bluntly, have had a terrible season. Since committing to a full-scale rebuild in 2018, the Royals have not won more than 45 percent of their games in a season, having peaked last year during the past five season-stretch with 74 wins. Instead of improving in a more expected, linear fashion, the Royals will be finishing worse this year than last, as they currently have a 63-90 record. However, even for just a night, Royals fans will be cherishing their hard-fought 63rd win against the Seattle Mariners and they should, given the dearth of reasons to celebrate the franchise as of late.
To paraphrase Han Solo, “Never tell me the odds - unless they show a 99.9% likelihood of the Seattle Mariners making the playoffs.”. Tonight, the Mariners embark on a 10 game homestand to close out the regular season, and there is a 99.9% chance that one of those games will end with the first playoff clinching celebration the T-Mobile Park/Safeco Field clubhouse has seen in more than two decades (And yes, said celebration could come after a loss - we’ll get to that in a bit.).
The Texas Rangers take on the Seattle Mariners. Check out our MLB odds series for our Rangers Mariners prediction and pick. Jesus Tinoco gets the start for the Rangers as part of a bullpen game, while Robbie Ray gets the assignment for the Mariners. Jesus Tinoco will be the opener...
Fans of the Seattle Mariners might need a hug this morning. After jumping out to an 11-2 lead on the Kansas City Royals on Sunday afternoon, the Royals began to chip away, and with an 11 spot in the bottom of the sixth, Kansas City took the lead and held on for a 13-12 victory.
Texas Rangers (66-87, fourth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (83-70, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Martin Perez (12-6, 2.90 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 164 strikeouts); Mariners: George Kirby (0-0, 19.29 ERA, 4.29 WHIP, one strikeout) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -160, Rangers +140; over/under is 7 runs.
The Seattle Mariners received positive injury updates on OF Julio Rodriguez and 3B Eugenio Suarez amid their AL Wild Card pursuit. Mariners reporter Daniel Kramer shared an in-depth report on Rodriguez, Suarez, and Cal Raleigh on Monday. “Injury updates from Jerry Dipoto:. • Julio Rodríguez (lower back) ‘looks great’ and...
Good morning everyone and happy Wednesday! Here’s what’s happening in baseball. With the Mariners playoff drought seemingly coming to a close, Tyler Kepner at The New York Times wrote about the longest active playoff drought in the Big Four American professional sports. Better yet: remember the best moments...
Also: Red Sox win, Baltimore loses, magic number goes downnnnnnn baby.
In these nine final games of the regular season, we know the desire to talk about Mariners baseball is at its peak, so we wanted to create a ready space for that to happen. Something a skosh beyond the traditional scoreboard watching threads, but functionally the same (and something our Vox overLLords will recognize as Content). So here’s a recap, a status check, a look ahead and something to hopefully make you smile. Have at it!
When people talk about the Rookie of the Year Award, they’re generally talking about the “official” one MLB hands out, voted on by members of the BBWAA. But almost every outlet will do some version of end-of-year awards, and the first of those dropped this week: Baseball America has named Julio Rodríguez their Rookie of the Year.
The Mariners are going to make the playoffs, but they’re going to make you suffer first. Tonight’s game was another in a string of largely unwatchable baseball games played by the Mariners over the past week in which their magic number went down due to an Orioles loss, proving that simply coming home to the “Electric Factory” doesn’t solve the offensive ills plaguing this team. As the saying goes, wherever you go, there you (still) are.
The Seattle Seahawks are 1-2 after three games. What was supposed to be a rebound year for the franchise has turned some fans to thinking it might be better to start tanking – or maybe the tank is already on. Seattle won their first game in their new offense...
