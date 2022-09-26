Read full article on original website
kfornow.com
Lincoln Couple Killed In Morrill County Crash
(KFOR NEWS September 28, 2022) Two people from Lincoln were killed in a Tuesday afternoon traffic crash in Morrill County. The Nebraska State Patrol’s preliminary investigation shows just after 12:00 p.m. MT, a Subaru Forester was westbound on Link 62A in Morrill County. The Forester passed a westbound truck-tractor/semi-trailer and was then attempting to make a left turn. The semi was unable to stop and struck the rear of the Forester.
2 dead following crash on Panhandle highway
klkntv.com
Chase County school bus, semi crash injures 11 children
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Multiple students and two adults were taken to hospitals after a bus rollover crash on Tuesday involving a semi-truck in Chase County. Around 3:57 p.m., officers received reports of a crash southwest of Imperial near Champion. The Nebraska State Patrol said a Chase County school...
Pregnant woman sent to hospital after being struck by car on 62nd & Dodge
Omaha Police are investigating a crash between a pregnant female pedestrian and a driver on 62nd and Dodge Street on Tuesday night.
klkntv.com
One killed, two seriously injured in western Nebraska crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – One person was killed Monday in a crash on Interstate 80 near Ogallala, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 1:50 p.m., a Lincoln MKC was driving east when it crossed the center line and collided with a westbound Toyota Prius. The passenger of the Prius,...
KSNB Local4
Officer-involved shooting near Hastings Police station
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - An investigation is underway by multiple agencies following a shooting Tuesday in Hastings. Hastings Police Captain Mike Doremus said the call came in at 12:41 p.m. in the 300 block of South Lincoln Avenue for an officer-involved shooting near the Hastings Police station. An area is...
News Channel Nebraska
Motorcyclist killed in west Lincoln crash identified
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department released the name of a motorcyclist killed in a crash Saturday afternoon. Police said 45-year-old Jeffery Zeiger of Lincoln was killed when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a car at northwest 19th and west O St. Witnesses reported that the motorcyclist...
klkntv.com
Lincoln porch fire causes $10,000 in damage
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A back porch near 8th and Y streets caught fire around 3:45 p.m. Monday. The fire started from a lit cigarette and spread into an interior wall of the home. The resident was able to put out most of the flames with the help of...
KSNB Local4
3 adults, 3 juveniles severely injured in Buffalo County crash Saturday
SHELTON, Neb. (KSNB) - Three adults and three juveniles are hospitalized with severe injuries following a two-vehicle crash Saturday. Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called out to a motor vehicle crash at 4:28 p.m. near Grand Island Rd. and Shelton Rd. After arriving on scene, law enforcement saw a Dodge pickup and a Toyota Highlander had collided and multiple people were injured.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island man charged after suspicious doll leads to building evacuation
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man is behind bars after police said he and another person terrorized employees at a medical office building in Grand Island. According to officials, 44-year-old Kona Oili is charged with threatening the use of explosives while a second person, 41-year-old Tomi Worksman, is being referred for terroristic threat charges following an incident Monday morning at Med Care on Diers Ave.
York News-Times
Seward County deputies seize 8.5 pounds of cocaine in Interstate 80 traffic stop, sheriff says
Seward County sheriff's deputies who "became suspicious of criminal activity" amid an Interstate 80 traffic stop seized 8.5 pounds of suspected cocaine Monday afternoon, the agency said in a news release. A deputy stopped the vehicle at about 12:30 p.m. Monday for multiple alleged traffic violations and radioed a K-9...
York News-Times
Police investigating fatal shooting in alley near downtown Lincoln
Lincoln police say a man died after being shot in an alley near the downtown area early on Sunday morning. Police were called to the alley immediately south of O Street between South 18th Street and Antelope Valley Parkway at 12:06 a.m. and located the shooting victim, a man believed to be in his 30s.
York News-Times
$100K worth of cocaine seized in Seward County
SEWARD COUNTY – On Monday, Sept. 26, at approximately 12:30 p.m., members of the Seward County Criminal Interdiction Task Force stopped an eastbound vehicle for two separate traffic infractions. During the course of the stop, the deputy became suspicious of criminal activity due to information provided by the operator.
KSNB Local4
Suspect in custody following manhunt in Merrick County
CHAPMAN, Neb. (KSNB) - The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office said a 34-year-old man from Hall County is now in their custody. Merrick County Sheriff’s Office located Alexander Esquitin in the area of 4th and J Roads Monday morning. Around 11:15 p.m. Sunday, law enforcement had responded to the...
thebestmix1055.com
Authorities identify body of man found on Highway 275
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has publicly identified the body of a man found on Thursday afternoon on U.S. Highway 275. Authorities identified the man as Yashua Martinez, 27, of La Vista. Construction crews discovered Martinez’s body at about 2:30 Thursday afternoon on Highway 275, south of Morningside Road....
York News-Times
Woman accused of transporting heroin in York County
YORK – A 34-year-old woman from Las Vegas has been accused of transporting heroin and meth in York County, as well as illegally possessing financial transaction devices. Kimberly Hansen pleaded not guilty to three felonies this week in York County District Court where her arraignment proceedings were held. Hansen’s...
klkntv.com
One person shot, killed in Lincoln overnight
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)– One person died after a shooting early Sunday morning according to Lincoln Police. Officers responded to reports of a man shot in the alley near 19th and O Streets just after midnight Sunday. The man, who officers believe to be in his 30s, died at the scene after life-saving measures by First Responders were not successful.
KSNB Local4
Three Omaha teens cited for stolen car in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police report that three juveniles, a 17-year old male, 15-year old male, and 15-year old female, were cited for stealing a car early Friday morning. According to police, officers contacted the teens at the Pier Park Skate Park around 2:45 am, and noticed...
thebestmix1055.com
Woman injured, man arrested following Monday incident
A Fremont man was arrested Monday morning on several charges, including attempted murder in the second degree. At 11:38 a.m., law enforcement responded to the 1900 block of East First Street in reference to a domestic assault. Upon arrival, officers found a female with injuries. Fremont Rescue responded and transported her to the Methodist Fremont Health.
klin.com
Early Sunday Morning Shooting Injures 2
On Sunday morning, September 25, 2022 at 1:56 a.m., Lincoln police officers responded to multiple reports of gunshots in the area of 23rd and Judson Street. The shooting happened as a large gathering was concluding nearby. Two 20-year-old males from Omaha were located with non-life-threatening injuries. Vehicles and other property...
