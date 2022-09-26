GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man is behind bars after police said he and another person terrorized employees at a medical office building in Grand Island. According to officials, 44-year-old Kona Oili is charged with threatening the use of explosives while a second person, 41-year-old Tomi Worksman, is being referred for terroristic threat charges following an incident Monday morning at Med Care on Diers Ave.

GRAND ISLAND, NE ・ 22 HOURS AGO