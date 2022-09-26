ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abccolumbia.com

DHEC offers free HIV testing during “PrEP Awareness Week”

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — This week is the Department of Health and Environmental Control’s third annual “PrEP Awareness Week.”. As part of the initiative, free and confidential HIV testing will be available at colleges and universities across the state, including the University of South Carolina, Allen University, Voorhees College, and Benedict College.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

DHEC Flu Shot information and COVID 19 test kits

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– DHEC says Flu season is underway. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is encouraging residents to get their annual flu shot and take other precautions to prevent severe cases of influenza. DHEC says the vaccines are easy to get, as many pharmacies, primary...
PUBLIC HEALTH
abccolumbia.com

UPDATED TIMES: PRISMA Health offering free flu shot clinics in October

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Prisma Health will be offering free flu shots in Richland, Lexington, Sumter and Greenville counties in October. Anyone six months and older can also receive the shot. Multiple drive-thru sites will be open for the free flu immunizations on a first-come, first served-basis. Individuals ages 65...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Governor McMaster set to hold briefing on Hurricane Ian

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Governor Henry McMaster announced he will hold a media briefing with SC Emergency Management officials Wednesday at 3:30pm. According to his office, McMaster will update the public on Hurricane Ian’s potential impact on South Carolina. ABC Columbia will be at the event and bring you...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Education
City
Columbia, SC
City
Denmark, SC
abccolumbia.com

Tracking Hurricane Ian

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– We are tracking Hurricane Ian, the storms path across Florida and potential impacts here in South Carolina. Count on Chief Meteorologist John Farley and Tyler Ryan to deliver the forecast, track the storm’s path and the impact on the Midlands.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Benedict College#Hiv Infection#Linus College#Stds#Claflin University#Denmark Tech#Allen University
live5news.com

CLOSINGS & CANCELLATIONS: Schools, groups announce schedule changes because of Ian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - School districts, businesses and community events are announcing closings, cancellations and postponements as Ian threatens the Palmetto State. After Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida, forecasts vary on the exact path it will take as it heads toward the state. But Gov. Henry McMaster held a briefing from the state’s Emergency Operations Center in West Columbia where one thing was clear: the state will feel the effects of whatever is left of Ian by the time it makes its way to South Carolina.
CHARLESTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Governor McMaster on Hurricane Ian “Always be prepared”

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Tuesday afternoon Governor Henry McMaster held a briefing on Hurricane Ian with State Emergency Management officials. McMaster saying to South Carolina, “Always be prepared” in case of any sort of emergency. ABC Columbia’s Miya Payton has an update from SC EMD.
POLITICS
wach.com

LIST: School Closings ahead of Hurricane Ian

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — This list will update as more information of school closures becomes of available. Thursday: Early dismissal for all schools. All afterschool activities are cancelled. Friday: eLearning for all students. All activities are cancelled. Clarendon County School District:. Thursday: Early dismissal for all schools. Friday: eLearning...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Irmo High School collecting recyclable materials Oct. 15

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Irmo High School will be hosting a recycling event for Lexington and Richland counties on Oct. 15, from 8 am- 12 pm. Organizers say they will be accepting cooking oil, five boxes of paper for shredding, eight tires, eight electronics, and scrap metal. Paint and hazardous...
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Department of Health
abccolumbia.com

Governor McMaster declares State of Emergency- No evacuations ordered

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has declared a state of emergency. McMaster says this activates the state’s emergency operations plan, which enables state agencies to prepare for Hurricane Ian’s potential impact to the state. According to the governor, the order directs the South Carolina Emergency...
POLITICS
WBTW News13

Tropical storm warning issued for South Carolina’s Lowcountry counties

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The National Hurricane Center issued a tropical storm warning on Tuesday evening for parts of the Lowcountry region of South Carolina as Hurricane Ian approaches the United States. Portions of Charleston County, Colleton County and tidal Berkeley County have been upgraded to a tropical storm warning. This means that tropical storm […]
ENVIRONMENT
abccolumbia.com

City of Newberry’s Oktoberfest rescheduled for Oct. 15

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Newberry’s annual Oktoberfest has been rescheduled in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The event will now be held in downtown Newberry, Oct. 15 from 10 am-6 pm. The “Fifth Friday” event has been postponed until Oct.14. For more information, visit...
NEWBERRY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia International University to kick-start 100th anniversary celebration with concert

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Columbia International University will be kick-starting their 100th anniversary celebrations with a concert by Grammy and Gospel award winner Laura Story. The Christian music artist graduated from the University in 2003 and was raised Spartanburg. She is known for writing the Christian music top-charting song “Indescribable.”...
COLUMBIA, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina woman wins twice on lottery ticket

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A Charleston woman won big – twice – while playing the South Carolina Education Lottery. State lottery officials said the lucky player purchased a winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket from the Circle K on Meeting Street for the Sept. 5 drawing. “On one row she matched all five numbers to win […]
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy