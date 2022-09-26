Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
SC State Museum offers Accessibility Morning with Clifford the Big Red DogPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Features Work of Blakely Martin for Spinal Cord Injury Awareness MonthPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
63-year-old Belk Employee Lay Dead for 4 Days in Company Bathroomjustpene50Columbia, SC
The South Carolina State Fair Hosts Sensory-Friendly Morning on October 13thPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Antischism: Anarcho-punk Band of South CarolinaTyler Mc.Columbia, SC
DHEC offers free HIV testing during “PrEP Awareness Week”
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — This week is the Department of Health and Environmental Control’s third annual “PrEP Awareness Week.”. As part of the initiative, free and confidential HIV testing will be available at colleges and universities across the state, including the University of South Carolina, Allen University, Voorhees College, and Benedict College.
DHEC Flu Shot information and COVID 19 test kits
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– DHEC says Flu season is underway. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is encouraging residents to get their annual flu shot and take other precautions to prevent severe cases of influenza. DHEC says the vaccines are easy to get, as many pharmacies, primary...
UPDATED TIMES: PRISMA Health offering free flu shot clinics in October
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Prisma Health will be offering free flu shots in Richland, Lexington, Sumter and Greenville counties in October. Anyone six months and older can also receive the shot. Multiple drive-thru sites will be open for the free flu immunizations on a first-come, first served-basis. Individuals ages 65...
Governor McMaster set to hold briefing on Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Governor Henry McMaster announced he will hold a media briefing with SC Emergency Management officials Wednesday at 3:30pm. According to his office, McMaster will update the public on Hurricane Ian’s potential impact on South Carolina. ABC Columbia will be at the event and bring you...
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety, Claflin team up in new forensics lab
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is partnering with Claflin University on a forensics lab that aims to solve crime. A formal ribbon-cutting ceremony commemorated this milestone on Monday. “I’m really excited about the benefits that will be shared between Claflin University and the City of...
One school district already changing plans due to effects of Ian
COLUMBIA, S.C. — At least one school district in the Midlands is changing their plans later this week due to the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Elementary schools will dismiss at 11 AM. Middle schools will dismiss at 11:30 AM. High schools will dismiss at 12:30 PM. All afterschool activities are canceled.
Tracking Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– We are tracking Hurricane Ian, the storms path across Florida and potential impacts here in South Carolina. Count on Chief Meteorologist John Farley and Tyler Ryan to deliver the forecast, track the storm’s path and the impact on the Midlands.
Newberry College opening food pantry for students experiencing food insecurity
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Newberry College is opening a new campus food pantry for college students, faculty, and staff who are experiencing food insecurity and inaccessibility. The food pantry will open on Sept. 29 at 3 pm after a ribbon cutting ceremony at Weber Campus Ministry House, 1504 Evans St.,...
CLOSINGS & CANCELLATIONS: Schools, groups announce schedule changes because of Ian
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - School districts, businesses and community events are announcing closings, cancellations and postponements as Ian threatens the Palmetto State. After Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida, forecasts vary on the exact path it will take as it heads toward the state. But Gov. Henry McMaster held a briefing from the state’s Emergency Operations Center in West Columbia where one thing was clear: the state will feel the effects of whatever is left of Ian by the time it makes its way to South Carolina.
Governor McMaster on Hurricane Ian “Always be prepared”
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Tuesday afternoon Governor Henry McMaster held a briefing on Hurricane Ian with State Emergency Management officials. McMaster saying to South Carolina, “Always be prepared” in case of any sort of emergency. ABC Columbia’s Miya Payton has an update from SC EMD.
LIST: School Closings ahead of Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — This list will update as more information of school closures becomes of available. Thursday: Early dismissal for all schools. All afterschool activities are cancelled. Friday: eLearning for all students. All activities are cancelled. Clarendon County School District:. Thursday: Early dismissal for all schools. Friday: eLearning...
Irmo High School collecting recyclable materials Oct. 15
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Irmo High School will be hosting a recycling event for Lexington and Richland counties on Oct. 15, from 8 am- 12 pm. Organizers say they will be accepting cooking oil, five boxes of paper for shredding, eight tires, eight electronics, and scrap metal. Paint and hazardous...
Governor McMaster declares State of Emergency- No evacuations ordered
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has declared a state of emergency. McMaster says this activates the state’s emergency operations plan, which enables state agencies to prepare for Hurricane Ian’s potential impact to the state. According to the governor, the order directs the South Carolina Emergency...
Tropical storm warning issued for South Carolina’s Lowcountry counties
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The National Hurricane Center issued a tropical storm warning on Tuesday evening for parts of the Lowcountry region of South Carolina as Hurricane Ian approaches the United States. Portions of Charleston County, Colleton County and tidal Berkeley County have been upgraded to a tropical storm warning. This means that tropical storm […]
City of Newberry’s Oktoberfest rescheduled for Oct. 15
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Newberry’s annual Oktoberfest has been rescheduled in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The event will now be held in downtown Newberry, Oct. 15 from 10 am-6 pm. The “Fifth Friday” event has been postponed until Oct.14. For more information, visit...
Columbia International University to kick-start 100th anniversary celebration with concert
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Columbia International University will be kick-starting their 100th anniversary celebrations with a concert by Grammy and Gospel award winner Laura Story. The Christian music artist graduated from the University in 2003 and was raised Spartanburg. She is known for writing the Christian music top-charting song “Indescribable.”...
305 dogs rescued, more than 20 arrested in South Carolina dogfighting takedown
Warning: Above video contains graphic material. Viewer discretion is advised. Over the weekend, a joint team of more than 60 federal and state law enforcement officers participated in what is believed to be the biggest takedown of a dogfighting operation in South Carolina history. Officers with the operation interrupted a...
Columbia’s historic Black churches fight for survival during nationwide membership decline
Members of Zion Baptist Church attend a Wednesday Bible study. (Photos by Shakeem Jones) During a recent Wednesday night Bible study at Zion Baptist Church, the Rev. M. Andrew Davis challenged the 50 people in attendance. He said a year from now he wants attendance doubled. Zion Baptist, along with...
South Carolina woman wins twice on lottery ticket
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A Charleston woman won big – twice – while playing the South Carolina Education Lottery. State lottery officials said the lucky player purchased a winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket from the Circle K on Meeting Street for the Sept. 5 drawing. “On one row she matched all five numbers to win […]
