ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Freddie Freeman Recalls Loudest Moment At Dodger Stadium

Freddie Freeman went 1-for-3 with a walk in his return to the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup after missing the past two games due to illness. The Dodgers tied the franchise wins record by taking the series rubber match against the St. Louis Cardinals, and it also clinched the top seed in the National League playoffs.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Maury Wills Was ‘Very Impactful’ For Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts

The Los Angeles Dodgers are mourning the loss of franchise icon Maury Wills, who passed away last week at the age of 89 at his home in Sedona, Ariz. Wills played 12 seasons with the Dodgers over two separate stints and remained connected to the organization after retiring by working as an instructor during Spring Training.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
Local
California Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodger Blue#Dodgers News#The Los Angeles Dodgers
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Trea Turner Trying To Break ‘Bad Habits’

Although Trea Turner has carried a hitting streak throughout much of September, the Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star shortstop has not produced at the level he is accustomed to. Turner has hit .274 throughout the month, which is 28 points below his season and career average that both stand at .302. While that is an average many players would consider great, it has been frustrating to Turner, who has established himself as one of the game’s elite talents.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dave Roberts Not Concerned By Dodgers’ Recent Lapses In Defense

The Los Angeles Dodgers fell in extra-innings on Tuesday, in part due to a key error giving the San Diego Padres the lead on a play that should have ended a critical inning. Earlier this month, the Dodgers were able to overcome defensive miscues against the Miami Marlins, but it cost them games against the New York Mets.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Standing By 2022 World Series Guarantee

Manager Dave Roberts made headlines prior to the start of the season when he guaranteed the Los Angeles Dodgers would win the 2022 World Series. Roberts’ bold prediction quickly spread, and oftentimes without his caveat of the Dodgers starting rotation needing to remain healthy. While the pitching staff has...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Craig Kimbrel ‘Frustrated’ With ‘Yanking’ Pitches

After struggling for nearly the entire season, the Los Angeles Dodgers demoted Craig Kimbrel from the closer role and instead decided on a committee for the ninth inning. Tommy Kahnle has pitched in the two highest leverage spots in the ninth inning since the change was made, which indicates he could be the early favorite to see the most save opportunities in the postseason.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Will Smith: Lack Of Home-Field Advantage Impacted Dodgers In 2021

When the Los Angeles Dodgers tied the franchise wins record of 106 on Sunday, they also clinched the top seed throughout the National League playoffs. Since starting their reign over the division in 2013, this is the fourth time the Dodgers have secured the No. 1 seed in the NL. They previously did so in 2017, 2019 and 2020, while reaching the World Series two out of those three seasons.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

UCLA football offering ticket promotions ahead of Washington game amid sagging attendance at Rose Bowl

Amid sagging attendance figures at the Rose Bowl stadium, UCLA is offering ticket promotions for Friday night's Week 5 clash between the Bruins (4-0, 1-0 in Pac-12) and No. 15 Washington (4-0, 1-0). UCLA is coming off a 45-17 rout of Colorado in its first road game of the season, while Washington's trip to Southern California will mark the Huskies' first contest away from Seattle this year.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy