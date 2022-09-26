Read full article on original website
dodgerblue.com
Trea Turner: Contract Extension Negotiations With Dodgers ‘Didn’t Really Get Anywhere’ During Spring Training
Although the Los Angeles Dodgers were strongly linked to a potential Max Scherzer trade at the 2021 deadline, it wasn’t until an agreement was in place with the Washington Nationals that it was reported they were acquiring Trea Turner as well. Scherzer was possibly only going to be a...
Yardbarker
Freddie Freeman Recalls Loudest Moment At Dodger Stadium
Freddie Freeman went 1-for-3 with a walk in his return to the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup after missing the past two games due to illness. The Dodgers tied the franchise wins record by taking the series rubber match against the St. Louis Cardinals, and it also clinched the top seed in the National League playoffs.
Dodgers News: Cody Bellinger Has Made Subtle Changes That Have Gone a Long Way
It’s about time for the Dodgers to make their deep postseason run with Cody Bellinger waiting to makes his name known once again in October. Getting to this point has been anything but easy for the outfielder who suffered a cold streak of eight games in a row without a hit in early September.
dodgerblue.com
Maury Wills Was ‘Very Impactful’ For Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts
The Los Angeles Dodgers are mourning the loss of franchise icon Maury Wills, who passed away last week at the age of 89 at his home in Sedona, Ariz. Wills played 12 seasons with the Dodgers over two separate stints and remained connected to the organization after retiring by working as an instructor during Spring Training.
Yardbarker
This Day In Dodgers History: Mike Piazza Hits Longest Home Run At Coors Field
This day in Los Angeles Dodgers history saw Mike Piazza hit what once held as the longest home run at Coors Field. Piazza’s blast on Sept. 26, 1997, was hit off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Darren Holmes and traveled 496 feet. Piazza’s home run hit off the left-center field...
Yardbarker
This Day In Dodgers History: Sandy Koufax Breaks Strikeouts Record; Mike Piazza & Tommy Lasorda Achieve Milestones
This day in Los Angeles Dodgers history saw Sandy Koufax break the National League record for strikeouts in a season on Sept. 27, 1961. The left-hander surpassed Christy Mathewson, who held the previous mark with 267 during the 1903 campaign. Koufax struck out seven batters over eight innings pitched in...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Highlights: Joey Gallo Makes Impressive Catches Against Cardinals; Praying Mantis Lands On Will Smith’s Helmet
Joey Gallo contributed in the field and at the plate to help the Los Angeles Dodgers tie their franchise record for wins by defeating the St. Louis Cardinals, 4-1, in the series rubber match at Dodger Stadium. Michael Grove completed five innings for a third consecutive start and earned his...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Injury Update: Tony Gonsolin Reaches Goal In Rehab Start For Triple-A Oklahoma City
The Los Angeles Dodgers are still looking to clinch home-field advantage through the World Series but otherwise are focused on the potential returns of Yency Almonte, Tony Gonsolin, Dustin May and Blake Treinen for the playoffs. Almonte is expected to get activated off the 15-day injured list on Wednesday, and...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Trea Turner Trying To Break ‘Bad Habits’
Although Trea Turner has carried a hitting streak throughout much of September, the Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star shortstop has not produced at the level he is accustomed to. Turner has hit .274 throughout the month, which is 28 points below his season and career average that both stand at .302. While that is an average many players would consider great, it has been frustrating to Turner, who has established himself as one of the game’s elite talents.
dodgerblue.com
This Day In Dodgers History: Jackie Robinson Steals Home Plate In Game 1 Of 1955 World Series
Months removed from doing so for the first time in his career, Jackie Robinson stole home plate against the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the 1955 World Series on Sept. 28 of that year. The Brooklyn Dodgers were trailing by two runs in the eighth inning when Robinson...
dodgerblue.com
Miguel Vargas Named Dodgers’ 2022 Minor League Player Of The Year By Baseball America
Miguel Vargas was named the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 2022 Minor League Player of the Year by Baseball America. Vargas began the year with Triple-A Oklahoma City and represented the organization in the 2022 Futures Game at Dodger Stadium. He was coming off a breakout 2021 campaign that saw him earn Branch Rickey Minor League Player of the Year honors.
dodgerblue.com
Dave Roberts Not Concerned By Dodgers’ Recent Lapses In Defense
The Los Angeles Dodgers fell in extra-innings on Tuesday, in part due to a key error giving the San Diego Padres the lead on a play that should have ended a critical inning. Earlier this month, the Dodgers were able to overcome defensive miscues against the Miami Marlins, but it cost them games against the New York Mets.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Injury Update: Blake Treinen Plays Catch, ‘Trying Everything’ To Return For NLDS
After missing nearly five months while recovering from a partial tear in his right throwing shoulder, Blake Treinen appeared in just two games before going back on the 15-day injured list. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts found a silver lining in that Treinen’s right shoulder soreness was not believed to be...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Standing By 2022 World Series Guarantee
Manager Dave Roberts made headlines prior to the start of the season when he guaranteed the Los Angeles Dodgers would win the 2022 World Series. Roberts’ bold prediction quickly spread, and oftentimes without his caveat of the Dodgers starting rotation needing to remain healthy. While the pitching staff has...
dodgerblue.com
This Day In Dodgers History: Orel Hershiser Breaks Don Drysdale’s Record With 59 Consecutive Scoreless Innings
On Sept. 28, 1988, famed Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Orel Hershiser made history by extending a remarkable stretch to 59 consecutive scoreless innings. He did so by throwing 10 innings against the San Diego Padres at Jack Murphy Stadium. Unfortunately, the Dodgers failed to provide him with any run support...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Craig Kimbrel ‘Frustrated’ With ‘Yanking’ Pitches
After struggling for nearly the entire season, the Los Angeles Dodgers demoted Craig Kimbrel from the closer role and instead decided on a committee for the ninth inning. Tommy Kahnle has pitched in the two highest leverage spots in the ninth inning since the change was made, which indicates he could be the early favorite to see the most save opportunities in the postseason.
dodgerblue.com
Will Smith: Lack Of Home-Field Advantage Impacted Dodgers In 2021
When the Los Angeles Dodgers tied the franchise wins record of 106 on Sunday, they also clinched the top seed throughout the National League playoffs. Since starting their reign over the division in 2013, this is the fourth time the Dodgers have secured the No. 1 seed in the NL. They previously did so in 2017, 2019 and 2020, while reaching the World Series two out of those three seasons.
dodgerblue.com
Recap: Craig Kimbrel Walks In Game-Winning Run In Dodgers’ Extra-Innings Loss To Padres
The Los Angeles Dodgers worked Blake Snell’s pitch count and had several opportunities throughout the night but couldn’t cash in on enough situations along with not playing the cleanest game on defense in a 4-3 walk-off loss to the San Diego Padres in the 10th inning. Snell routinely...
UCLA football offering ticket promotions ahead of Washington game amid sagging attendance at Rose Bowl
Amid sagging attendance figures at the Rose Bowl stadium, UCLA is offering ticket promotions for Friday night's Week 5 clash between the Bruins (4-0, 1-0 in Pac-12) and No. 15 Washington (4-0, 1-0). UCLA is coming off a 45-17 rout of Colorado in its first road game of the season, while Washington's trip to Southern California will mark the Huskies' first contest away from Seattle this year.
