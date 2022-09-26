Read full article on original website
Protesters demand changes to NY family court system at Yonkers City Hall
A rally was held at Yonkers City Hall Tuesday to raise concerns over family court abuse.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Democrat blames Mayor Rolison for city’s fiscal stress
POUGHKEEPSIE – A report issued by New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli indicated that the City of Poughkeepsie was in “significant fiscal stress” at the end of the 2021 fiscal year. Poughkeepsie is the only municipality in the state with that designation. The report sparked a war of words between Mayor Rob Rolison’s senate campaign and his Democratic opponent Julie Shiroishi.
yonkerstimes.com
Yonkers Mayor Spano and Yonkers DPW Organize City Wide Fall Clean-Up
City-Wide Clean-Up Scheduled for Saturday, October 22 from 6AM-12PM; To Schedule Bulk Pick-Up call (914) 377-HELP (4357) On Sept. 27, YonkersMayor Mike Spano and Yonkers Department of Public Works Commissioner Thomas G. Meier announced that the Department of Public Works (DPW) will conduct a city-wide Fall Clean-Up on Saturday, October 22, from 6:00AM – 12:00PM. The clean-up is aimed at cleaning neglected vacant properties, city streets and community gardens throughout Yonkers.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Westchester County Office for Women names project director
WHITE PLAINS – The Westchester County Office for Women has named former Pound Ridge Police Chief David Ryan as project director for the county’s Westchester County Domestic Violence High-Risk Team. He will serve in the post, through a contract with Hope’s Door, a Westchester-based domestic violence services provider...
New York Man Brutally Beats Asian Hudson Valley Woman
A Hudson Valley man confessed to punching a 67-year-old woman 125 times. The woman was nearly killed. On Tuesday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that 42-year-old Tammel Esco of Westchester County confessed to brutally beating a 67-year-old Asian woman who was entering her apartment building. Westchester County,...
westchesterfamily.com
Your Awesome Westchester Weekend: September 30-October 2
Your Awesome Westchester Weekend: September 30-October 2. This is weekend is all about fall festivals and spending time outdoors to make the most out of this beautiful season. From the 3rd Annual Artoberfest at the Bethany Arts Center to the Armonk Art Festival, and the Pound Ridge Harvest Festival, there is so much to see and do with your kids. Have the best Westchester weekend.
Hudson Valley Man Wins $1,000 A Week For Life
A Hudson Valley man gets to enjoy $1,000 a week for the rest of his life. Last week, the New York State Lottery announced a Westchester County man claimed his $1,000 a week prize. Westchester County, New York Man Wins $1,000 A Week CASH4LIFE Prize. Shawn Grey of Mount Vernon,...
ctexaminer.com
Wednesday Night Hearing on Allowing Accessory Apartments ‘By Right’ in Stamford
Lawn signs are out and petitions are circulating, but a Wednesday night public hearing will give Stamford residents their one chance to speak on a matter that can reshape the city. Residents are invited to address the Zoning Board about whether to opt out of a state law that will...
What Are These Mysterious Stone Chambers in Putnam County, NY?
When I was a kid, my friends and I would sneak off anywhere and everywhere. We would wander through nearby wooded areas and trails, we would look for small caves, hell, we even explored the old Hudson Valley Psychiatric Center a number of times! (What's the statute of limitations on trespassing? I hope I didn't just sign my ticket to jail!). If my friends and I ever discovered a small bunker that looked like something we would have found in one of our fantasy video games, you know for sure that it would be hard to ever drag us out of those.
Concern over Orchard Beach migrant housing situation
ORCHARD BEACH, Bronx (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams is defending the construction of a series of giant semi-permanent tents in the parking lot of Orchard Beach to be used as a migrant relief center. State officials briefed on the construction said up to five of the tent-like structures would be put in place and ready […]
nypressnews.com
NYC Mayor Adams’ migrant tent camp plan panned by Bronx BP Vanessa Gibson: ‘Not the ideal location’
Mayor Adams’ plan to house hundreds of Latin American migrants in tents in a Bronx parking lot drew skepticism Monday from the Boogie Down’s borough president, who charged that the site is not suitable for several reasons. The BP, Vanessa Gibson, said she’s concerned that the parking lot...
amny.com
NYPD removes abandoned and idling trucks following community complaints in the Bronx
The NYPD conducted a heavy tow operation in the Bronx Wednesday to remove large, stagnating trucks from the community. According to NYPD sources, the operation is but one in a number of initiatives the department has greenlit following community complaints. Locals argue that trucks parked overnight and sometimes for weeks make it difficult to get around and lead to other quality of life issues, with some trucks being left so long they begin to rust.
Fire Destroys Popular Hudson Valley Restaurant, New York Owner Convicted
The owner of a popular Hudson Valley restaurant and his niece were convicted after a fire destroyed the eatery. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
Kathy Hochul builds lead over Lee Zeldin in race for NY governor, poll says
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has expanded her lead over Rep. Lee Zeldin as the candidates enter the final six weeks of their campaign for governor, according to a new poll released today. The Siena College poll of likely voters found Hochul, a Democrat from Erie County, has a 17-point...
Long Island restaurant owner owes workers thousands of dollars in back wages, NY State says
New York State says the owner of a restaurant on Long Island owes his workers hundreds of thousands of dollars in back wages, but for 11 years they have not seen a dime of it.
norwoodnews.org
NYS Department of Labor Secures Over $191K in Unpaid Wages for 93 Employees
The New York State Department of Labor (DOL) has announced that it has recovered over $191,000 in unpaid wages for 93 employees working at the Buffalo-based company, Magellan Technology/Demand Vape. DOL’s division of labor standards found the employees had been shorted pay owed to them under the State’s “spread of hours law” for service workers, according to the announcement on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
thehudsonindependent.com
Maloney and Biaggi Hold Party Unity Rally in Tarrytown
It was a gathering of Westchester’s Democratic faithful in Tarrytown’s Pierson Park on Tuesday, September 27th — six weeks before the midterm elections on November 8th. Party leaders–including State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, County Executive George Latimer and his deputy, Ken Jenkins, a posse of the party’s district leaders from Westchester and surrounding counties, local union leaders and women’s rights activists — put on a strong show of unity for their District 17 candidate for Congress, Sean Patrick Maloney.
politicsny.com
By 2024, NYPD radios may ‘go dark’ with no assurances for media and public access
NYPD police radios may go dark by late 2023 or 2024 — potentially cutting off the public, volunteer emergency groups and the media from day-to-day radio communications. More importantly, it may leave decisions on publicly disclosing news incidents largely in the hands of the police themselves, according to sources within and outside the department.
A New Target Location Is Coming To The Bronx
Following the announcement of new Target stores to open in SoHo and Astoria, comes a third location set to open in the Bronx. The new location will be on East Fordham Road near Valentine Avenue. According to sprawltag.com, it will be a small-format store. Small-format Targets originated as a way to introduce Target products to urban areas, college campuses, and anywhere else not suited for a normal-sized Target. The first small-format target opened at the University of Minnesota in 2014. As of 2019, Target reported opening nearly 100 small-format stores since the original. Target’s small-format stores typically range from 15,000 square feet to 45,000 square feet—quite small in comparison to an average full-size Target that is appx. 130,000 square feet. The new East Fordham location will span 21,000 square feet, middle-sized for a small-format store.
yonkerstimes.com
There’s Still Time to Get Involved-2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Westchester County, Sunday, October 2, Westchester Community College
The Westchester Walk to End Alzheimer’s is coming to Westchester Community College on Sunday, October 2, just a few days away, but there is still time to get involved in different ways. If you want to register, or join a team, or make a donation, visit WestchesterWalk.org. Do I...
