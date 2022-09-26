ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Democrat blames Mayor Rolison for city’s fiscal stress

POUGHKEEPSIE – A report issued by New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli indicated that the City of Poughkeepsie was in “significant fiscal stress” at the end of the 2021 fiscal year. Poughkeepsie is the only municipality in the state with that designation. The report sparked a war of words between Mayor Rob Rolison’s senate campaign and his Democratic opponent Julie Shiroishi.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Yonkers Mayor Spano and Yonkers DPW Organize City Wide Fall Clean-Up

City-Wide Clean-Up Scheduled for Saturday, October 22 from 6AM-12PM; To Schedule Bulk Pick-Up call (914) 377-HELP (4357) On Sept. 27, YonkersMayor Mike Spano and Yonkers Department of Public Works Commissioner Thomas G. Meier announced that the Department of Public Works (DPW) will conduct a city-wide Fall Clean-Up on Saturday, October 22, from 6:00AM – 12:00PM. The clean-up is aimed at cleaning neglected vacant properties, city streets and community gardens throughout Yonkers.
YONKERS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Westchester County Office for Women names project director

WHITE PLAINS – The Westchester County Office for Women has named former Pound Ridge Police Chief David Ryan as project director for the county’s Westchester County Domestic Violence High-Risk Team. He will serve in the post, through a contract with Hope’s Door, a Westchester-based domestic violence services provider...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
City
Yonkers, NY
Yonkers, NY
Government
101.5 WPDH

New York Man Brutally Beats Asian Hudson Valley Woman

A Hudson Valley man confessed to punching a 67-year-old woman 125 times. The woman was nearly killed. On Tuesday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that 42-year-old Tammel Esco of Westchester County confessed to brutally beating a 67-year-old Asian woman who was entering her apartment building. Westchester County,...
YONKERS, NY
westchesterfamily.com

Your Awesome Westchester Weekend: September 30-October 2

Your Awesome Westchester Weekend: September 30-October 2. This is weekend is all about fall festivals and spending time outdoors to make the most out of this beautiful season. From the 3rd Annual Artoberfest at the Bethany Arts Center to the Armonk Art Festival, and the Pound Ridge Harvest Festival, there is so much to see and do with your kids. Have the best Westchester weekend.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Mike Spano
104.5 The Team

What Are These Mysterious Stone Chambers in Putnam County, NY?

When I was a kid, my friends and I would sneak off anywhere and everywhere. We would wander through nearby wooded areas and trails, we would look for small caves, hell, we even explored the old Hudson Valley Psychiatric Center a number of times! (What's the statute of limitations on trespassing? I hope I didn't just sign my ticket to jail!). If my friends and I ever discovered a small bunker that looked like something we would have found in one of our fantasy video games, you know for sure that it would be hard to ever drag us out of those.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
PIX11

Concern over Orchard Beach migrant housing situation

ORCHARD BEACH, Bronx (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams is defending the construction of a series of giant semi-permanent tents in the parking lot of Orchard Beach to be used as a migrant relief center. State officials briefed on the construction said up to five of the tent-like structures would be put in place and ready […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
amny.com

NYPD removes abandoned and idling trucks following community complaints in the Bronx

The NYPD conducted a heavy tow operation in the Bronx Wednesday to remove large, stagnating trucks from the community. According to NYPD sources, the operation is but one in a number of initiatives the department has greenlit following community complaints. Locals argue that trucks parked overnight and sometimes for weeks make it difficult to get around and lead to other quality of life issues, with some trucks being left so long they begin to rust.
BRONX, NY
norwoodnews.org

NYS Department of Labor Secures Over $191K in Unpaid Wages for 93 Employees

The New York State Department of Labor (DOL) has announced that it has recovered over $191,000 in unpaid wages for 93 employees working at the Buffalo-based company, Magellan Technology/Demand Vape. DOL’s division of labor standards found the employees had been shorted pay owed to them under the State’s “spread of hours law” for service workers, according to the announcement on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
BRONX, NY
thehudsonindependent.com

Maloney and Biaggi Hold Party Unity Rally in Tarrytown

It was a gathering of Westchester’s Democratic faithful in Tarrytown’s Pierson Park on Tuesday, September 27th — six weeks before the midterm elections on November 8th. Party leaders–including State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, County Executive George Latimer and his deputy, Ken Jenkins, a posse of the party’s district leaders from Westchester and surrounding counties, local union leaders and women’s rights activists — put on a strong show of unity for their District 17 candidate for Congress, Sean Patrick Maloney.
TARRYTOWN, NY
Secret NYC

A New Target Location Is Coming To The Bronx

Following the announcement of new Target stores to open in SoHo and Astoria, comes a third location set to open in the Bronx. The new location will be on East Fordham Road near Valentine Avenue. According to sprawltag.com, it will be a small-format store. Small-format Targets originated as a way to introduce Target products to urban areas, college campuses, and anywhere else not suited for a normal-sized Target. The first small-format target opened at the University of Minnesota in 2014. As of 2019, Target reported opening nearly 100 small-format stores since the original. Target’s small-format stores typically range from 15,000 square feet to 45,000 square feet—quite small in comparison to an average full-size Target that is appx. 130,000 square feet. The new East Fordham location will span 21,000 square feet, middle-sized for a small-format store.
BRONX, NY

