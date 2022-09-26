Read full article on original website
MMAmania.com
Cris Cyborg wins boxing debut, trashed by Cat Zingano anyway — ‘Juice Box’
Bellator MMA featherweight champion Cris Cyborg made her boxing debut last weekend in Brazil, defeating Simone Silva by way of unanimous decision at the “Fight Music Show 2” event in Curitiba. “I’m very happy,” Cyborg told FMS broadcast partner Combate after the win (via MMA Fighting). “Simone is...
mmanews.com
Aspen Ladd Officially Released From UFC, Twitter Reacts
UFC veteran Aspen Ladd’s days in the UFC are over, at least for now, after the UFC released her following her latest botched weight cut. MMA Fighting was the first to confirm the news of Ladd’s UFC departure following an initial report by Twitter account UFC Roster Watch.
Chael Sonnen explains why UFC fighters are wrong to complain about sponsor law
Chael Sonnen has given his thoughts on fighters complaining about the way in which sponsors are handled in the UFC. Ever since Reebok came through the door and introduced uniforms for fighters to wear, there’s been a lot of controversy regarding how much money the fighters are getting paid as part of the deal – especially in comparison to what they were able to make when they had fight sponsors of their own.
Sporting News
UFC Vegas 61: Why fans and media won't be in attendance for Mackenzie Dern vs. Yan Xiaonan
UFC fans and the MMA media were excited to attend the UFC’s APEX Center for another fight night on October 1. Many put travel plans in action, but the UFC threw a curveball at everyone just a few days before the event. Per the UFC, UFC Vegas 61 will...
mmanews.com
UFC Vegas 61: Dern vs. Yan Fight Card, How to Watch
After taking a week off, the UFC will return to their Apex Facility for UFC Vegas 61 this Saturday. UFC Vegas 61 will feature the main event in the strawweight division between Mackenzie Dern and Xiaonan Yan. Both fighters want to make a statement to join the conversation as potential title challengers.
Floyd Mayweather won't risk fighting legit boxers, just MMA fighters and YouTubers: 'I'm not what I once was'
Floyd Mayweather has no problem making his intentions clear. The legendary undefeated former boxing champion had no hesitation to let the combat sports world know where he’s at in his career. Mayweather, 45, is coming off a knockout win over Mikuru Asakura in an exhibition bout Sunday in the...
Cris Cyborg defeats Simone Silva in her boxing debut (Video)
Cris Cyborg defeated Simone Silva in her boxing debut. It was at the Fight Music Show 2 last night, Sunday September 25th, that Cris Cyborg defeated Simone Silva via unanimous decision in the Arena da Baixada in Curitiba, Brazil. The co-main event, an 8 round match, featured Bellator featherweight champion...
3 extraordinary details you may have missed from Floyd Mayweather's fight with MMA star Mikuru Asakura
Floyd Mayweather's latest opponent Mikuru Asakura hit him cleaner with this one punch than Conor McGregor and Manny Pacquiao ever managed to.
MMA Fighting
Cris Cyborg vs. Simone Silva: Live round-by-round updates
MMA Fighting has Cris Cyborg vs. Simone Silva live round-by-round updates for Cyborg’s boxing debut, which takes place Sunday at the Arena da Baixada in Curitiba, Brazil. The main event is expected to begin around 7 p.m. ET on FITE TV pay-per-view. Check out our Cyborg vs. Silva results page to find out what happened on the undercard and the main event, which features former WBO and WBA champion Acelino Freitas facing vale tudo legend Jose Landy-Jons in a boxing exhibition.
Bloody Elbow
This is how Floyd Mayweather reacted to bodyguard’s KO loss
Floyd Mayweather Jr. didn’t seem fazed that bodyguard Jizzy Mack got brutally knocked out by a 144-pound Japanese fighter in Sunday’s Super Rizin co-main event in Japan. Mayweather was getting his hands wrapped backstage at Saitama Super Arena when the 50-0 boxer noticed Mack get floored by Kouzi, a K-1 kickboxing veteran, in the final round of the fight.
Yan Xiaonan prepared to head to the mat with Mackenzie Dern at UFC Vegas 60: “That is the only way she can win this fight”
UFC women’s strawweight contender Yan Xiaonan is ready to do whatever it takes to defeat Mackenzie Dern. The Chinese fighter is fresh off her bout with Marina Rodriguez at UFC 272 in March. In that outing, Xiaonan lost by a contentious split decision. The defeat was her second in a row, as she was previously finished by Carla Esparza in May 2021.
Sean O’Malley Responds To Underdog Status For UFC 280, ‘I’m A Little Surprised’
Sean O’Malley is not keen on being the underdog in his next fight. UFC 280 is full of amazing matchups from top to bottom. There will be two title fights that night in Abu Dhabi, a lightweight bout between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev and a bantamweight bout between champion Aljamain Sterling and TJ Dillashaw. These two title fights are exciting, but many fight fans are looking forward to another bout on the card. There is a bantamweight title contender fight between former champ Petr Yan and rising star Sean O’Malley, this is the people’s main event.
Bloody Elbow
‘The power lies with Alex’ - Jared Cannonier talks Adesanya vs. Pereira ahead of UFC 281
Who has the advantage between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira at UFC 281? Let Jared Cannonier answer that question. The ‘Last Stylebender’ is 0-2 against ‘Po Atan’ in kickboxing, losing once by decision and once by knockout. However, with this upcoming fight in MMA, Cannonier told Helen Yee that fans should favor the champ here, especially since he has far more experience in the sport.
Bloody Elbow
Shane Burgos vs. Marlon Moraes slated for 2022 PFL Championships bout
Two respected UFC veterans are expected to be part of the 2022 PFL Championships fight card. On Tuesday, multiple sources confirmed that Shane Burgos and Marlon Moraes would face each other at the organization’s finale event on November 25th. The location has yet to be finalized. The 31-year-old Burgos...
Maryna Moroz becomes first UFC fighter to be featured in Playboy
Maryna Moroz has announced that she is the first UFC fighter to feature in Playboy as her rise to prominence continues. After going 3-3 in her first six fights with the promotion, with a lot of time out between appearances, Maryna Moroz made the move back to flyweight in 2019 where she beat Sabina Mazo via unanimous decision. That was followed up by an impressive victory over Mayra Bueno Silva on the infamous UFC Brasilia card in 2020, before two years went by without her stepping foot inside the Octagon.
Bloody Elbow
Hey Not the Face! 01: Comparing Nate Diaz and Francis Ngannou’s contract situations
Welcome to Hey Not the Face!, the podcast that provides expert analysis on all aspects of combat sports finance with an intense focus on fighter pay. Hey Not the Face! will also feature updates on both antitrust suits against the UFC, in-depth comparisons of boxing pay vs. MMA pay, thorough examinations of contracts and more. The show is hosted by John Nash and airs twice monthly. No permanent schedule has been worked out, but we’ll make sure to notify everyone via our various social media platforms. As always, we hope you enjoy listening.
Bloody Elbow
Actor Tom Hardy signs up to compete in two more BJJ events this December
Tom Hardy is taking his jiujitsu journey seriously, and plans to remain active in the UK competition scene. The famous actor won three gold medals after competing in August and September, and he is already gearing up for a lot more BJJ matches before the year ends. Just days after...
Just Scrap Radio Ep. 95 with Mackenzie Dern, Ben Rothwell, Randy Costa, and John Castaneda
The 95th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC Vegas 61 and BKFC 30. We’re first joined by one-half of the main event in fifth-ranked strawweight Mackenzie Dern (2:10). Next, former UFC heavyweight and current BKFC heavyweight Ben Rothwell (18:41) comes on. UFC bantamweight Randy Costa (31:51) then joins the show. Closing out the program is UFC bantamweight John Castaneda (50:55).
Bloody Elbow
The Level Change Podcast 195: USADA and the UFC, Dana’s ‘death date’
Welcome to ‘The Level Change Podcast’, our combat sports themed variety show hosted by Stephie Haynes and Victor Rodriguez. Featuring the news of the week, fight card breakdowns and analysis, a roundup of regional promotions’ cards and fights; and whatever else we decide is important enough or entertaining enough to bring to your ears. Here is a summary of the topics discussed, complete with the time stamps for when each interview or special segment begins. As always, we hope you enjoy listening to the show as much as we enjoyed recording it.
UFC news: Ronda Rousey calls UFC fans disrespectful bandwagon jumpers
MMA icon Ronda Rousey made some UFC news on Tuesday when she called supporters of the MMA world leader disrespectful
