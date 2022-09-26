ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Baton Rouge Business Report

Roundup: Paul Arrigo / Medical marijuana / Mortgage trends

Last days on job: After a five-decade career in tourism, longtime Visit Baton Rouge President and CEO Paul Arrigo will officially retire on Friday. Arrigo announced his retirement in late 2021 and the organization’s board of directors in June selected former Louisiana Travel Association CEO Jill Kidder as his successor. Read a recent 225 magazine feature on Arrigo and his work.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

LSU to help BASF create production ‘soft sensors’ using AI

BASF Geismar is collaborating with LSU chemical engineers to better understand and predict its own production ebbs and flows using artificial intelligence, according to an LSU announcement. BASF engineers asked LSU to develop AI and machine learning solutions to help organize its data and understand how changes in one production...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

Baton Rouge traffic study shows locals create interstate congestion

The results from a traffic pattern analysis released Monday for the Greater Baton Rouge Mississippi River Bridge South project surprised some experts and officials. Its findings indicate local drivers account for the vast majority of the 126,000 vehicles who cross the Interstate 10 bridge. The Capital Area Road and Bridge District Commission met Monday to […] The post Baton Rouge traffic study shows locals create interstate congestion appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge Oyo Hotel plagued by crime and deadly overdoses gets new owner

A Baton Rouge budget motel beset by crime and drug deaths has been sold after the past owner's mounting legal troubles led a bank to seize the property. Hammond-based First Guaranty Bank filed papers last week finalizing the sale of an Oyo Hotel on Mead Road to Unique Hospitality LLC, court records show. Documents say Unique Hospitality agreed to pay $2.6 million for the 4.6-acre property near the Interstate 12 interchange with Sherwood Forest Boulevard.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

EBR city-parish sales and use tax collections increased 8% in July

East Baton Rouge city-parish sales and use tax collections increased 8% in July compared to July 2021, according to the latest report. The increase signals that consumers are still spending, despite the rising costs of retail goods and materials. Meanwhile, vehicle tax collections were down year over year. The city-parish...
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

She prepared taxes for 950+ people — but she dodged $180,000 in her own taxes, feds say

A Denham Springs woman who ran a tax preparation business dodged more than $180,000 in her own taxes, federal officials said Wednesday. Lakeisha Grayer, 41, who owned and operated Genesis Tax Services in Baton Rouge, pleaded guilty to making and subscribing false tax returns, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Louisiana.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
WAFB

Deputies investigate suspicious item at Siegen Lane bank

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to investigate a suspicious item found at a bank on Siegen Lane Tuesday morning, September 27. EBR Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Casey Hicks said deputies later discovered the item was simply a block of wood wrapped in...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Hit and Run off Airline Highway

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials are reporting a Sunday (September 25) evening hit and run off Airline Highway in North Baton Rouge. The crash occurred around 9:42 p.m. in the 6400 block of Merrydale Avenue. Officials say the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) is at the scene....
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Fast-casual teriyaki restaurant debuts Friday on Siegen Lane

Fast-casual restaurant Teriyaki Madness is opening its first location in Baton Rouge on Friday, Sept. 30 in the Siegen Plaza shopping center, next to GameStop. The Seattle-style teriyaki restaurant serves bowls filled with a choice of protein and steamed or stir-fried vegetables over a bed of noodles, fried rice, or white or brown rice, as well as egg rolls, potstickers, Rangoons and edamame appetizers.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Escaped work release inmate captured in North Baton Rouge

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The work release inmate who escaped Tuesday was captured by authorities on Wednesday. The West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office confirms that the escaped inmate is in custody. The inmate, 22-year-old Keandre Sheppard of Baton Rouge, was found by the U.S. Marshals fugitive task force in North Baton Rouge.
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA

