Baton Rouge Business Report
Baton Rouge ExxonMobil leaders push for share of $15B in low-carbon projects
Leaders of ExxonMobil’s facilities in Baton Rouge, like their colleagues worldwide, are working on road maps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by the end of the year. They’re also hoping to attract a share of the $15 billion the company has committed to lower carbon emissions over the next five years.
‘Not going to allow distraction to slow it down’ - DOTD secretary looking to squash falsehoods surrounding I-10 widening project
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is moving forward with a massive project that has been proposed since the 1990′s, the I-10 widening project. Officials with DOTD say the estimated $600 million cost of the project will be worth it in the long...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Roundup: Paul Arrigo / Medical marijuana / Mortgage trends
Last days on job: After a five-decade career in tourism, longtime Visit Baton Rouge President and CEO Paul Arrigo will officially retire on Friday. Arrigo announced his retirement in late 2021 and the organization’s board of directors in June selected former Louisiana Travel Association CEO Jill Kidder as his successor. Read a recent 225 magazine feature on Arrigo and his work.
Baton Rouge Business Report
LSU to help BASF create production ‘soft sensors’ using AI
BASF Geismar is collaborating with LSU chemical engineers to better understand and predict its own production ebbs and flows using artificial intelligence, according to an LSU announcement. BASF engineers asked LSU to develop AI and machine learning solutions to help organize its data and understand how changes in one production...
WAFB.com
New flood gate to help with flooding in Ascension Parish
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Frank Bonifay grew up on this bayou. “I’ve been here since my childhood. My mom and dad bought me fishing here, right there where the battle lay, and I was 5-6 years old. My sisters were here with us,” he said. Neighbors have...
Baton Rouge traffic study shows locals create interstate congestion
The results from a traffic pattern analysis released Monday for the Greater Baton Rouge Mississippi River Bridge South project surprised some experts and officials. Its findings indicate local drivers account for the vast majority of the 126,000 vehicles who cross the Interstate 10 bridge. The Capital Area Road and Bridge District Commission met Monday to […] The post Baton Rouge traffic study shows locals create interstate congestion appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge Oyo Hotel plagued by crime and deadly overdoses gets new owner
A Baton Rouge budget motel beset by crime and drug deaths has been sold after the past owner's mounting legal troubles led a bank to seize the property. Hammond-based First Guaranty Bank filed papers last week finalizing the sale of an Oyo Hotel on Mead Road to Unique Hospitality LLC, court records show. Documents say Unique Hospitality agreed to pay $2.6 million for the 4.6-acre property near the Interstate 12 interchange with Sherwood Forest Boulevard.
Baton Rouge Business Report
EBR city-parish sales and use tax collections increased 8% in July
East Baton Rouge city-parish sales and use tax collections increased 8% in July compared to July 2021, according to the latest report. The increase signals that consumers are still spending, despite the rising costs of retail goods and materials. Meanwhile, vehicle tax collections were down year over year. The city-parish...
wbrz.com
Tempers flare in Livingston Parish during meeting about plans to store carbon dioxide under Lake Maurepas
LIVINGSTON PARISH - A meeting about a plan to store carbon dioxide under Lake Maurepas lasted over four hours Tuesday as Livingston Parish councilmembers and residents tried to get their many questions answered. It was a very emotional meeting as the crowd voiced their opinions loudly, and one person even...
brproud.com
Become a skilled angler with the Louisiana Dept. of Wildlife & Fisheries’ upcoming Intro to Fishing class
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Known for its wealth of natural resources and abundant wildlife, Louisiana is appropriately referred to as Sportsman’s Paradise. For years, anglers have provided their own families and communities with sustenance by relying on the state’s many rivers, lakes, bayous, and swamps for food.
theadvocate.com
She prepared taxes for 950+ people — but she dodged $180,000 in her own taxes, feds say
A Denham Springs woman who ran a tax preparation business dodged more than $180,000 in her own taxes, federal officials said Wednesday. Lakeisha Grayer, 41, who owned and operated Genesis Tax Services in Baton Rouge, pleaded guilty to making and subscribing false tax returns, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Louisiana.
brproud.com
The ‘Backpack Program’ aims to lower Louisiana’s shocking child food insecurity rate
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– Louisiana holds the highest food insecurity rate among children, and one program is helping students fend off hunger during the school year. Backpacks typically contain items such as binders, pencils and paper. But for some students in the Greater Baton Rouge Area, they are also used to carry meals home.
wbrz.com
Detour dilemma: property owner raises concerns over parish bridge project
BATON ROUGE - The City Parish plans to replace a bridge off of O'Neal Lane and will need to borrow property for a detour while that work happens. One of the property owners involved isn't happy with the city's offer or the explanation of the project details and contacted 2 On Your Side for help.
Louisiana Man Cited by Wildlife Agents for Closed Season Squirrel Hunting
Louisiana Man Cited by Wildlife Agents for Closed Season Squirrel Hunting. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on September 26, 2022, that enforcement agents cited a subject for alleged hunting violations in Lafayette Parish on September 20. Sam Boersma, 34, of Duson, Louisiana, was cited by agents for...
Deputies investigate suspicious item at Siegen Lane bank
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to investigate a suspicious item found at a bank on Siegen Lane Tuesday morning, September 27. EBR Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Casey Hicks said deputies later discovered the item was simply a block of wood wrapped in...
$1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold in the Baton Rouge Area
The winning ticket was purchased at a RaceTrac gas station on LA 73 in Geismar this past Saturday, September 24.
brproud.com
Hit and Run off Airline Highway
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials are reporting a Sunday (September 25) evening hit and run off Airline Highway in North Baton Rouge. The crash occurred around 9:42 p.m. in the 6400 block of Merrydale Avenue. Officials say the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) is at the scene....
Baton Rouge Business Report
Fast-casual teriyaki restaurant debuts Friday on Siegen Lane
Fast-casual restaurant Teriyaki Madness is opening its first location in Baton Rouge on Friday, Sept. 30 in the Siegen Plaza shopping center, next to GameStop. The Seattle-style teriyaki restaurant serves bowls filled with a choice of protein and steamed or stir-fried vegetables over a bed of noodles, fried rice, or white or brown rice, as well as egg rolls, potstickers, Rangoons and edamame appetizers.
theadvocate.com
Unsealed court records shed light on longtime Tangipahoa Parish politico's vote-buying scheme
Candidates who wanted to turn out votes in Tangipahoa Parish have long turned to Louis Ruffino, a seasoned political operative who once served as mayor of the town of Roseland. Ruffino offered an insider's view of the community, a deep familiarity with its players and the ability to deliver results....
brproud.com
Escaped work release inmate captured in North Baton Rouge
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The work release inmate who escaped Tuesday was captured by authorities on Wednesday. The West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office confirms that the escaped inmate is in custody. The inmate, 22-year-old Keandre Sheppard of Baton Rouge, was found by the U.S. Marshals fugitive task force in North Baton Rouge.
