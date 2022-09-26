Read full article on original website
4.8 magnitude earthquake strikes NorCal coastline
(KRON) — A preliminary 4.8 magnitude quake shook the Northern California coastline on Saturday afternoon, according to a post from United States Geological Survey. The epicenter hit about 33 miles southwest of Eureka and approximately one and a half miles below the surface. Tsunami Info Stmt: M4.6 055mi SW Eureka, California 1228PDT Sep 24: Tsunami […]
NBC Bay Area
Some Florida Residents Escape to the Bay Area Amid Hurricane Ian
The entire state of Florida is under a state of emergency, with Hurricane Ian about to deliver a direct and destructive hit along the southwestern part of the state. More than two million people live in the evacuation zone and some of them escaped to the Bay Area in last-minute flights.
SFGate
Calif. is enjoying ‘good COVID weather' but winter may bring unpleasant surprises
LOS ANGELES — California is entering the fall with coronavirus in retreat. Cases have fallen significantly from the height of the omicron wave this spring and summer, and that has allowed government officials to ease both mask rules and recommendations. But health experts are warning these conditions could change...
California gas prices are spiking again, and it may get even worse. Here's why
California prices aren't yet at the record state average we saw in June, but they are quickly nearing that number. Experts say much of this is due to supply at California and Washington refineries where operation is at 81% of capacity.
NBC Bay Area
M4.8 Earthquake Rumbles Near Northern California Coast: USGS
A preliminary 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck near the Northern California coast Saturday, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at around 12:35 p.m. and was centered about 33 miles from Ferndale, the USGS said. It rumbled areas near Petrolia, Ferndale, Rio Dell, Eureka and Fort Bragg. No...
KTVU FOX 2
Large earthquake the size of Loma Prieta possible in Silicon Valley
STANFORD, Calif. - Scientists at Stanford warned of a large earthquake possibly brewing in Silicon Valley. The new study found that two faults, known together as Foothill Thrust Belt, could produce a quake as big as the Loma Prieta that rattled the Bay Area in 1989. They said the 6.9...
California gas prices skyrocketing again
Gas prices in Southern California are soaring once again. Residents in the Golden State are now paying more than $2 above the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline, according to AAA. The national average stands at $3.73 per gallon, while that number rises to $5.80 in California. Prices are even higher if […]
Bay Area high-speed rail will displace hundreds of residents, businesses
California's bullet train dream has already become a Central Valley nightmare. The Bay Area is next.
ucr.edu
Massive Mexican earthquakes warn Southern Californians
A pair of massive earthquakes in Mexico — 7.6 on Sept. 19 and 6.8 on Sept. 22 — have some in Southern California on edge, wondering whether the Golden State is next. Here, UC Riverside seismologist Abhijit Ghosh weighs in on the likelihood of more shakers, and how to prepare for them. Ghosh is an associate professor of geophysics in the Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences. His work is broadly focused on understanding the physics of earthquakes, the processes that control them, and their associated hazards.
KTVU FOX 2
Bear surprises Bay Area woman during getaway; Range Rover wrecked
A Bay Area woman was surprised by a bear who tore through her SUV while she was on a weekend getaway. She says the bear became trapped in the vehicle in Gold Country.
Bay Area high school ranked #1 in California for public schools
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Several public and private high schools around the San Francisco Bay Area were highlighted in Niche’s “2023 Best Schools” rankings. Niche’s annual rankings, released on Tuesday, picked College Preparatory School in Oakland as California’s second-best private high school. College Preparatory School has a 100 percent graduation rate, 1,480 average SAT score, […]
SFGate
Threat of Hurricane Ian cancels more than 3,200 flights in Florida
Airlines canceled more than 3,800 U.S. flights scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday - including more than 3,200 at Florida airports - as powerful Hurricane Ian lurked off the Gulf Coast, according to flight tracking site FlightAware. The bulk of the cancellations were at Orlando International Airport, which closed Wednesday morning,...
foxla.com
These are the most foul-mouthed cities in California
LOS ANGELES - Well *!*/%#. A recent survey by Preply revealed the two California cities whose residents need to have their mouths washed out with soap apparently after they were ranked among America's top foul-mouthed cities. Los Angeles and San Francisco ranked as more foul-mouthed compared to any other cities...
SFGate
Insurers say California's inaction threatens auto policies
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Top U.S. insurance companies and associations say California is risking a crisis in the nation’s largest automobile insurance market by refusing to approve any rate increases for more than two years, since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The companies already are cutting back...
What is the impact of California’s new parking bill?
KCBS Radio news anchor Kris Ankarlo spoke with Muhammad Alameldin, policy associate at the Terner Center for Housing Innovation at UC Berkeley, Saturday to learn about the implications of new CA parking legislation.
rosevilletoday.com
6 new restaurants in Carmel worth a try during your next visit
Iconic destination celebrates its unique dining experiences. Carmel-By-The-Sea, Calif. – The village of Carmel-by-the-Sea, renowned worldwide for its charm and natural beauty, is dishing up six new restaurants, adding to an already successful culinary roster. From freshly foraged seafood offerings to hand-packed, grass fed, artisan beef burgers, and from...
Northern California man who lived with dead roommate allegedly cashed his checks
A Northern California man who lived with the body of his dead roommate for four years was charged with stealing his money by writing dozens of checks on his account, prosecutors said. Darren Pirtle, 57, of Chico, was charged Monday in Butte County Superior Court with identity theft and forgery. He was expected to enter […]
SFGate
Why Newsom Rejected These 5 Bills
Since the California legislative session ended last month, Gov. Gavin Newsom has been making his way through the stack of bills that landed on his desk. The governor has signed off on hundreds of new laws so far. He approved major climate change legislation and rules transforming how the fast-food industry will be regulated. He legalized human composting as a new burial option for Californians. He signed a law that makes it illegal for employers to fire workers for off-the-clock cannabis use. He vowed to crack down on catalytic converter theft.
SFGate
Police probe slain teen's role in deadly California shootout
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California man suspected of killing his estranged wife and abducting their 15-year-old daughter had been living with the teenager out of his pickup truck and hotels for weeks before the violence, authorities said Wednesday. Anthony John Graziano and his daughter, Savannah Graziano, were...
