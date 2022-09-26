ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

KRON4 News

4.8 magnitude earthquake strikes NorCal coastline

(KRON) — A preliminary 4.8 magnitude quake shook the Northern California coastline on Saturday afternoon, according to a post from United States Geological Survey. The epicenter hit about 33 miles southwest of Eureka and approximately one and a half miles below the surface. Tsunami Info Stmt: M4.6 055mi SW Eureka, California 1228PDT Sep 24: Tsunami […]
EUREKA, CA
NBC Bay Area

Some Florida Residents Escape to the Bay Area Amid Hurricane Ian

The entire state of Florida is under a state of emergency, with Hurricane Ian about to deliver a direct and destructive hit along the southwestern part of the state. More than two million people live in the evacuation zone and some of them escaped to the Bay Area in last-minute flights.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Bay Area

M4.8 Earthquake Rumbles Near Northern California Coast: USGS

A preliminary 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck near the Northern California coast Saturday, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at around 12:35 p.m. and was centered about 33 miles from Ferndale, the USGS said. It rumbled areas near Petrolia, Ferndale, Rio Dell, Eureka and Fort Bragg. No...
KTVU FOX 2

Large earthquake the size of Loma Prieta possible in Silicon Valley

STANFORD, Calif. - Scientists at Stanford warned of a large earthquake possibly brewing in Silicon Valley. The new study found that two faults, known together as Foothill Thrust Belt, could produce a quake as big as the Loma Prieta that rattled the Bay Area in 1989. They said the 6.9...
STANFORD, CA
KTLA

California gas prices skyrocketing again

Gas prices in Southern California are soaring once again. Residents in the Golden State are now paying more than $2 above the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline, according to AAA. The national average stands at $3.73 per gallon, while that number rises to $5.80 in California. Prices are even higher if […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
ucr.edu

Massive Mexican earthquakes warn Southern Californians

A pair of massive earthquakes in Mexico — 7.6 on Sept. 19 and 6.8 on Sept. 22 — have some in Southern California on edge, wondering whether the Golden State is next. Here, UC Riverside seismologist Abhijit Ghosh weighs in on the likelihood of more shakers, and how to prepare for them. Ghosh is an associate professor of geophysics in the Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences. His work is broadly focused on understanding the physics of earthquakes, the processes that control them, and their associated hazards.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Bay Area high school ranked #1 in California for public schools

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Several public and private high schools around the San Francisco Bay Area were highlighted in Niche’s “2023 Best Schools” rankings. Niche’s annual rankings, released on Tuesday, picked College Preparatory School in Oakland as California’s second-best private high school. College Preparatory School has a 100 percent graduation rate, 1,480 average SAT score, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Threat of Hurricane Ian cancels more than 3,200 flights in Florida

Airlines canceled more than 3,800 U.S. flights scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday - including more than 3,200 at Florida airports - as powerful Hurricane Ian lurked off the Gulf Coast, according to flight tracking site FlightAware. The bulk of the cancellations were at Orlando International Airport, which closed Wednesday morning,...
FLORIDA STATE
foxla.com

These are the most foul-mouthed cities in California

LOS ANGELES - Well *!*/%#. A recent survey by Preply revealed the two California cities whose residents need to have their mouths washed out with soap apparently after they were ranked among America's top foul-mouthed cities. Los Angeles and San Francisco ranked as more foul-mouthed compared to any other cities...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

Insurers say California's inaction threatens auto policies

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Top U.S. insurance companies and associations say California is risking a crisis in the nation’s largest automobile insurance market by refusing to approve any rate increases for more than two years, since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The companies already are cutting back...
CALIFORNIA STATE
rosevilletoday.com

6 new restaurants in Carmel worth a try during your next visit

Iconic destination celebrates its unique dining experiences. Carmel-By-The-Sea, Calif. – The village of Carmel-by-the-Sea, renowned worldwide for its charm and natural beauty, is dishing up six new restaurants, adding to an already successful culinary roster. From freshly foraged seafood offerings to hand-packed, grass fed, artisan beef burgers, and from...
CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, CA
SFGate

Why Newsom Rejected These 5 Bills

Since the California legislative session ended last month, Gov. Gavin Newsom has been making his way through the stack of bills that landed on his desk. The governor has signed off on hundreds of new laws so far. He approved major climate change legislation and rules transforming how the fast-food industry will be regulated. He legalized human composting as a new burial option for Californians. He signed a law that makes it illegal for employers to fire workers for off-the-clock cannabis use. He vowed to crack down on catalytic converter theft.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Police probe slain teen's role in deadly California shootout

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California man suspected of killing his estranged wife and abducting their 15-year-old daughter had been living with the teenager out of his pickup truck and hotels for weeks before the violence, authorities said Wednesday. Anthony John Graziano and his daughter, Savannah Graziano, were...
FONTANA, CA

