beefmagazine.com
Less beef to offset more pork and poultry
In 2023, U.S. consumers can anticipate greater availability of pork, broiler meat, and turkey, but less beef, according to the latest USDA “Livestock, Dairy and Poultry Outlook” report. Last week, USDA’s “World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates” report revealed lower total red meat and poultry production is forecast...
Phys.org
Experts agree: Dairy cattle's welfare worse than beef cattle
Contrary to what one might think, dairy cows and other dairy cattle are likely to experience worse welfare than their counterparts in beef herds, raised solely for meat. The results stem from a new international study headed by UCPH, where Roi Mandel Briefer from the Department of Veterinary and Animal Sciences collaborated with colleagues from Wageningen Livestock Research, Royal Veterinary College in London, University of Bristol and Humboldt-Universität in Berlin.
Agriculture Online
Corn and soybean harvest behind five-year average
The USDA released its 26th Crop Progress report of the growing season Monday afternoon. These reports run weekly through the end of November and look at the progress and condition of various crops on a national and state-by-state scale. CORN. As of September 25, 92% of corn has reached the...
Ethanol Producer Magazine
USDA: Corn use for fuel ethanol at 446 million bushels in July
The USDA recently released its Grain Crushings and Co-Products Production report for September, reporting that corn use for fuel ethanol production in July was down 1 percent when compared to the same month of last year, but up slightly when compared to June. Total corn consumed for alcohol and other...
beefmagazine.com
Feedlot production and cattle slaughter
The latest USDA Cattle on Feed report shows that the September 1 feedlot inventory was 11.279 million head, 100.4 percent of last year. Feedlot inventories typically reach a seasonal low in August or September with the low occurring in August in four of the last ten years and six times in September. The September 2022 inventory was up 0.5 percent from August, indicating that August was the low this year. The August low was 975,000 head lower, down 8.0 percent, than the record on-feed inventory in February 2022.
agupdate.com
Touchdown! Onset of football season may have spurred meat market
Could it be that America’s meat industry just got a boost from college football?. It’s possible, said Kansas State University livestock economist Glynn Tonsor, who reported this week that consumer’s demand for proteins – beef, chicken and pork – is holding steady in large part due to a surge in the food service industry.
agupdate.com
BASF seed treatments provide early protection for winter wheat
Producers will be in the fields seeding winter wheat soon, according to Tracy Hillenbrand, BASF technical service representative. “I’ve talked with a couple retailers and Montana growers are getting ready to start seeding. In a couple of those areas, growers are trying to wait for rainfall to try to get a little more moisture in the soil,” Hillenbrand said.
Phys.org
Brazilian soybean growers' use of biofertilizer examined
Using biofertilizer on 80% of their planted area, Brazilian soybean growers are enjoying the environmental and economic benefits of employing the microbiome instead of chemical fertilizers. The microbiome is the community of fungi, bacteria and other microorganisms in a given environment. In farming, it provides the nutrients required by crops and boosts yields. Its use has many economic and environmental benefits.
agupdate.com
Dairy Market Report August 2022
U.S. dairy exports are on track to achieve another calendar-year record in terms of percent of U.S. milk-solids production exported. Indications earlier this summer that U.S. milk production would resume growing following an extended period of levels less than a year earlier have recently been tempered; they now suggest that any resumption of production growth will likely be modest. Milk and dairy-product prices have resumed strengthening in response, as export demand continues to help firm domestic markets encountering double-digit retail dairy-product-price inflation. But with increased input costs combined with decreasing margins, factors that would normally signal boom times are being tempered by uncertainties that may not be resolved in the near term.
profarmer.com
Corn, soybean export inspections sluggish
Export inspections are down 90,056 MT from last week’s tally. Inspections are running 17.4% ahead of a year-ago. USDA projects exports in 2022-23 at 2.375 billion bu., 3.1% below the previous marketing year. Wheat. Actual (MT) 520,464. Expectations (MT) 200,000-800,000. Export inspections are down 316,156 MT from the previous...
USDA hopes to boost fertilizer production as soon as next year
The U.S. Department of Agriculture will invest $500 million to increase domestic fertilizer production, doubling its previous commitment, the agency announced. The federal dollars would boost long-term projects and ready-to-go proposals that might have an effect as early as next year. Some of the first projects to get funding from...
Scaling Up: Raising hogs has gotten less expensive, especially for big farms
This is the fourth in a five-part series titled “Scaling Up.” Each week, we’re releasing a new graphic explaining one way the pork industry has changed in recent years. As the average farm size has grown, the cost of raising hogs has decreased. Technological advances in hog...
Agriculture Online
USDA Crop progress report | September 26, 2022
Twelve percent of the U.S. corn crop has been harvested, just behind the five-year average of 14%. Read the full article here.
