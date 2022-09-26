ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler Perry Responds To Spike Lee’s Past Criticism Of Madea

By DeMicia Inman
 2 days ago

Tyler Perry has offered a new response to Spike Lee ’s past criticism of his famous character, Madea.

As a guest on Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace , the filmmaker, 53, discussed the titular character being called “coonery buffoonery” in 2009 by Lee.

“There’s a certain part of our society, especially Black people in the culture that…they look down on certain things within the culture. For me, I love the movies that I’ve done because they are the people that I grew up with that I represent,” Perry explained .

“So when someone says, you’re harkening back to a point in our life that we don’t want to talk about or we don’t want the world to see…you’re dismissing the stories of millions and millions of Black people and that’s why I think it’s been so successful because it resonates with a lot of us who know these women, and these experiences, and Uncle Joe, and so forth.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mgYZI_0iAgvqUI00
Spike Lee attends “The Captain” premiere during the 2022 Tribeca Festival at BMCC Tribeca PAC on June 12, 2022 in New York City.
Tyler Perry To Receive Honorary AARP Purpose Prize Award

Perry continued to discuss the relationship between himself and Lee, comparing their past riff to two figures of the historical Harlem Renaissance that also didn’t see eye-to-eye on how Black people should be portrayed to the masses.

“It goes back to the Harlem Renaissance and Langston Hughes and Zora Neale Hurston,” said the award-winning creator .

“This is a conversation that has been going on long before Spike Lee and Tyler Perry. It is what it is. What is important to me is that I’m honoring the people that came up and taught and made me who I am. Their stories deserve to be told too.”

Watch the full clip of Tyler Perry in conversation on Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace via TMZ below.

Comments / 7

Terri Tune Sargent
2d ago

really Lee, some of the movies you played in were interesting too especially when you played the character, e.g. School Daze. instead jumping on another's talent, did it hurt you to give him props, his movies were hits.

Reply
3
