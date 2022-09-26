ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurricane Ian: Where will it pass in the US?

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Ian has strengthened from a storm into a hurricane as it approaches the United States.

There is a risk of “life-threatening storm surge, hurricane force winds, and heavy rainfall” on the west coast of Florida later this week, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

Heavy flooding is expected in west central Florida as the hurricane makes its way towards the state.

By the time Ian makes landfall, it’s expected to have winds reaching at least 111mph.

Here is how the hurricane could impact parts of the US this week.

