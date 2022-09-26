Read full article on original website
Nature Has Provided The Answer To The Spotted Lantern Fly Problem
Spotted lantern flies have quickly become a concern throughout the US. With the capability of weakening and destroying trees, it's no wonder we are instructed to kill on sight. The battle to protect our ecosystem was never going to be an easy one, but thankfully nature has provided a natural ally.
Watch Shark Leap From Water To Catch Fish in Extremely Rare Footage
A Reddit user told Newsweek that other beachgoers were shocked and "didn't understand what was happening," as the shark thrashed about.
Huge 'Snakey Crocodile-Face' Sea Monster Discovered in Wyoming
A new species of prehistoric marine reptile has been identified in the Wyoming badlands.
Scientists Discover Watery Landscape Over 400 Miles Beneath Earth's Surface
An incredibly rare gem diamond discovered in the Karowe mine in Botswana contained important information into what lies in the Earth's lower mantle.
Why Your Zucchini Plants Are Flowering but Not Fruiting
Zucchini are some of the easiest-to-grow garden plants of summer. However, one of the biggest problems gardeners have with them is that sometimes the plants fail to develop mature fruit. You might see your zucchini plant begin to produce a parade of golden flowers and, maybe, small fruit. You triumphantly bust out your recipes for spaghetti zoodles and zucchini muffins; then, one by one, each flower and fruit drops off or shrivels up. Thankfully, you can often turn the problem around within minutes and in a week or two have abundant zucchini for all your favorite recipes. Follow these 4 tips to avoid the disappointment of stubborn zucchini that won't fruit.
Scientists Alarmed Because Canadian Sturgeons Are Suddenly Dying
Mass Die-Off The inexplicable deaths of 11 threatened white sturgeon in a short period of time blindsided researchers attempting to conserve a species on the verge of extinction. The species, toothless apex hunters that glide smoothly in a few rivers in British Columbia, hasn't evolved much in 200 million years....
Giant Hickory Horned Devils Are Emerging From Trees in Southeastern States
Some of America's largest caterpillars are coming down from the trees in time for winter.
Discovery of ultra rare diamond suggests Earth’s mantle has oceans’ worth of water hidden inside
Earth’s inner layers are home to a water-saturated environment, according to a new study that assessed minerals trapped inside a rare gem diamond originating from a depth of about 660km underground.The study, published on Monday in the journal Nature Geoscience, sheds more light on the Earth’s deep water cycle. Earth is known as a water planet as the oceans make up over 70 per cent of its surface, and while studies have suggested that the inner layers of the mantle could be home to vast quantities of water, evidence that it actually does has been scarce.In a process known...
WATCH: Man Absolutely Loses His Mind When Squirrel Interrupts His Zoom Conference
Remote work Zoom calls aren’t often super exciting. However, one squirrel decided to fix this, it seems, when it decided to pop into a meeting recently. With absolutely hilarious – and chaotic – results, of course. Making some hilarious footage as wildlife goes indoors, and we can’t help watching over and over again.
New theory concludes that the origin of life on Earth-like planets is likely
Does the existence of life on Earth tell us anything about the probability of abiogenesis—the origin of life from inorganic substances—arising elsewhere? That's a question that has confounded scientists, and anyone else inclined to ponder it, for some time. A widely accepted argument from Australian-born astrophysicist Brandon Carter...
Sugary poo could be used to lure destructive plant pests to their doom
Spotted lanternflies communicate through their smelly excretions—called honeydew, reports a new study in Frontiers in Insect Science. This invasive species has been impacting crops in the northeastern US, but little is known about how these insects locate each other for reproduction or feeding. According to this latest research, the insects' honeydew emits several airborne chemicals that attract other lanternflies. Surprisingly, these effects are sex-specific, which may be the first known case of such signals in insects known as planthoppers.
Not just for the gods: New insight on the use of cacao among the ancient Maya
It was the money that grew on trees. Said to be a gift from the gods, cacao for the ancient Maya was considered sacred, used not only as currency, but in special ceremonies and religious rituals. It's the progenitor plant of chocolate, and notions of luxury are embedded in its lore.
Magpies, curlews, peregrine falcons: how birds adapt to our cities, bringing wonder, joy and conflict
For all the vastness of our Outback and bush, most Australians live in urban areas. In cities, we live within an orderly landscape, moulded and manufactured by us to suit our needs. But other species also live in this modified environment. Review: Curlews on Vulture Street: cities, birds, people & me – Darryl Jones (NewSouth) In many cases, this cohabitation is peaceful, benign or even mutually beneficial. Part of Darryl Jones’ Curlews on Vulture Street: cities, birds, people & me documents the surprising variety of bird life in our cities and towns. Many of these birds are native species, finding...
For a healthier environment, plant a native garden — no matter how big, says the famed entomologist Doug Tallamy
Nature's not optional, and gardening isn't just for tree huggers. "It's not because we like nature. It's because we need it," Doug Tallamy says.
Termites work through wood faster when it’s hotter out
An Asian subterranean wood-feeding termite (Coptotermes gestroi). These insects might play a greater role in the carbon cycle as climate warms. Thomas ChouvencThe new findings shed light on how significant termites could be in the carbon cycle as the climate shifts.
Birdwatching and Your Brain
Curiosity, natural environments, and social connections are some of the health-boosting benefits of being a birder. A recent study in Canada suggests that knowledge of a subject, such as birdwatching, could play a role in aging and memory. According to the research group Statista, more than 15 million Americans counted themselves as birdwatchers in 2020, an increase from nearly 13 million participants in the previous year.
Flowers and Hedges Team Up to Help Bees
Perennial flowers and hedges work together to provide continuous resources to support wild bees, a new study finds. Researchers in Germany studied wild bee populations surrounding orchards, which depend on pollinators. They found that the flowering cycles of hedgerows and strips of perennial flowers complement each other, leading to greater wild bee diversity and abundance.
What is the largest known star in the universe? (What about the smallest?)
The sun dwarfs the rest of the stars in the sky — from our perspective, at least. But if you zoom out to the far reaches of our galaxy, the sun no longer looks like such a giant. So what are the largest (and the smallest) known stars in the universe?
10 cat-friendly houseplants that are easy to take care of
You’ve always wanted to have houseplants, but you have two problems: you aren’t good at keeping plants alive and you have cats. Some cat owners might be hesitant to get plants for their homes since certain plants can be toxic for animals. Cats are notorious for sinking their paws, and their teeth, into wayward objects around the house.
49 Percent of the World's Bird Species Are Declining, Report Finds
As climate change intensifies across the planet, many species face the possibility of a mass extinction — and one particularly at-risk species group is birds. According to a new report, bird population decline has grown so severe in recent years that about half of the world’s bird species are decreasing.
