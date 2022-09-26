ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Rihanna Masterfully Coordinates Thigh-High Boots & Ruched Mini Dress With ASAP Rocky at Rolling Loud After-Party

By Ashley Rushford
 2 days ago
Rihanna and ASAP Rocky made a fashionable appearance at the Rolling Loud after party held at 42 D’or in New York City on Sept. 24.

Dressed in stylish fall staples, the next Super Bowl halftime show headliner debuted a layered look that consisted of a grey ruched mini dress and coordinating jacket by Dion Lee. The dress appeared to have an asymmetrical neckline and slightly curved hem.

(L-R) ASAP Rocky and Rihanna attend the Rolling Loud after party at 42 D’or in New York City on Sept. 24, 2022. CREDIT: WireImage

Riri’s sporty coat was mixed with contrasting glamorous elements — including statement hoop earrings and a thin diamond choker necklace. To further elevate the moment, the Fenty founder added a vampy lip and shimmery eyeshadow. She styled her hair in a low ponytail and left her side bangs out.

A$AP Rocky made a street style statement in a long-sleeve white graphic shirt, which he paired with a New York Yankees hat and a diamond chain and denim jeans. Other photos show that the rapper completed his look with a pair of Timberland boots.

When it came down to shoes, Rihanna slipped into a pair of thigh-high boots by Balenciaga. The slouchy silhouette had a sharp pointed toe and a thick stiletto heel.

(L-R) Rihanna and ASAP Rocky at the Rolling Loud after party held at 42 D’or in New York City on Sept. 24, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images

For Rihanna, no shoe is too bold — or heel too high. The “Rated R” musician has worn a wide range of shoes over the years, including sky-high heels and chunky sneakers. Rihanna’s red carpet styles often include strappy sandals, platforms and pointed-toe pumps by Amina Muaddi, Prada and Tom Ford that coordinate with her outfits. Her off-duty styles also include similarly daring sandals and boots by Celine, Givenchy and Saint Laurent.

#Mini Dress#Thigh High Boots#The Dress#Asap Rocky#Timberland
