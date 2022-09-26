ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Titans' Ryan Stonehouse on pace for historic season

By Mike Moraitis
 2 days ago
Tennessee Titans punter Ryan Stonehouse had the unenviable task of having to take over from a franchise great in Brett Kern, who he beat out for the starting role this offseason.

Stonehouse once again showed exactly why that happened with another impressive performance in Week 3.

The rookie totaled 60.3 yards per attempt in the win, bringing his league-best average up to 57.1. Stonehouse successfully flipped the field with his three punts that went for 70, 57 and 54 yards, with two landing inside the 20.

Stonehouse has now averaged 55 yards per punt or better in three straight games, making him the first punter in NFL history do so.

The single-season record is 51.7, set by Washington great Sammy Baugh in 1940. Stonehouse’s current average is nearly six yards better.

“I knew it was different when I first saw [Stonehouse] punt a ball,” Kern said during the preseason, per Paul Kuharsky. “I knew that [the competition] was going to be a grind. I told him, I’ve been in the league a long time and I’ve seen about three or four people in my entire life hit a ball like he does.”

Kern was telling us then what we know now: the Titans have something special in their rookie punter.

AthlonSports.com

There's 1 Prominent Quarterback Being Mentioned For The New England Patriots

It's a rough start to the 2022 season for Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. They are 1-2 through three games. To make matters worse, Mac Jones suffered and injury on Sunday. Jones, the former Alabama star, reportedly suffered a high-ankle sprain vs. the Ravens in Week 3. It's...
NFL
