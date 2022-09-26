ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RPD continues investigation into fatal shooting of retired officer

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Officials with the Rochester Police Department are working to find out who murdered one of their own after William Keith Booker, 50, was shot and killed on the corner of Jefferson Avenue and Iceland Street early Sunday morning. Major Crimes investigators from the RPD are working...
