Read full article on original website
Related
Don't Worry Darling Reviews Are Here, And Florence Pugh's Performance Shines Amid The Tepid Reactions
The reviews are in for Don't Worry Darling, and we've heard about the on-set rumors, but what about the movie itself?
KiKi Layne says she and 'Don't Worry Darling' co-star were cut from 'most of the movie'
KiKi Layne may not appear much in "Don't Worry Darling," but the actress says the experience wasn't a total bust.
Dozens Of Don’t Worry Darling Crew Members Share Statement After Reports Of On Set ‘Screaming Match’ Between Florence Pugh And Olivia Wilde Rolled Around
Numerous Don't Worry Darling crew members signed off on a statement that addresses the latest alleged controversy.
Warner Bros. Heads Deny Report They’re Unhappy with Olivia Wilde’s ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Press Tour
“Don’t Worry Darling” is the poison Hollywood gift that keeps on giving. The movie is at last debuting from Warner Bros. this weekend, already having grossed more than $3 million from Thursday previews and headed toward a successful $19 million opening. But yet another grenade was thrown into the rollout today when Vulture published a report alleging that star Florence Pugh and co-star/director Olivia Wilde tussled on the production dating back to January 2021. The story specified a screaming match between the pair and also underscored why Pugh has been visibly absent from the movie’s press tour, swanning into the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Dave Bautista Disrupts a Family Vacation With Apocalyptic News in the Trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Knock at the Cabin’
Something apocalyptic is coming in the first trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s Knock at the Cabin. In the first, nearly three-minute look at the upcoming Universal Pictures movie directed by the Old and Servant helmer, Jonathan Groff and Ben Aldridge play two fathers who take their daughter (Kristen Cui) on a trip to a cabin in the woods. More from The Hollywood ReporterWilliam Hurt, Star of 'Body Heat,' 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' and 'Broadcast News,' Dies at 71Appeals Court Revives Copyright Lawsuit Over 'Servant'Berlin: 'Alcarras' Wins Golden Bear for Best Film But as the family gets settled, their relaxing forest...
digitalspy.com
Colin Farrell's new movie gets 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating after rave first reviews
Fresh off its Venice International Film Festival debut, Colin Farrell's new movie The Banshees of Inisherin has landed a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film, from writer and director Martin McDonagh, puts together the same team of his 2008 black comedy In Bruges, with The Batman star and Brendan Gleeson (Paddington 2, the Harry Potter films) once again in the lead roles.
wegotthiscovered.com
A controversial film that axed Johnny Depp from its roster still among HBO’s most streamed titles
Johnny Depp has been making waves in the news lately, from his VMA appearance to new updates surrounding the actor post-Amber Heard trial. Despite a handful of people who are keen to know what happens next after that legal fiasco, it seems like the world has suddenly moved on from the events that unfolded.
ComicBook
Babylon Releases First Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Diego Calva
The star-studded ensemble film Babylon has revealed its first trailer, showing the depravity that bristled in Hollywood during the 1920s. Babylon comes from Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle and features some big names leading the cast, such as Bullet Train's Brad Pitt, Harley Quinn star Margot Robbie, and Te Prometo Anarquía's Diego Calva. While those three make up the headliners, some other familiar faces can be found in the Babylon trailer, including Spider-Man star Tobey Maguire, Red Hot Chili Peppers musician Flea, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins' Samara Weaving, and Don't Worry Darling's Olivia Wilde.
IN THIS ARTICLE
EW.com
How the looks in Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling reveal the movie's sinister undertones
Warning: This story contains spoilers for Don't Worry Darling. Everything may seem gorgeous and perfect in Don't Worry Darling's fictional town of Victory, but there are certain things that were intentionally left off-kilter, according to the movie's visual team. To create the eerie, highly stylized world (inhabited by stars Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine and Gemma Chan), director Olivia Wilde worked closely with costume designer Arianne Phillips (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) and production designer Katie Byron (C'mon C'mon).
Florence Pugh Deserves So Much Better Than ‘Don’t Worry Darling’
If you have had access to social media in the past few months, then you’re more than likely aware of Don’t Worry Darling—or at least the drama that has been surrounding it from the moment it went into production. Olivia Wilde’s follow-up to Booksmart is one of the most highly anticipated movies of the year, though, increasingly, not for positive reasons. The buzz is mostly owed to the behind-the-scenes chaos that has been gossiped about and scrutinized for more than two years.I’m not here to ramble about all of the things that have gone nightmarishly sideways with the film. (I...
Channing Tatum and Steven Soderbergh Confirm ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Release Date, Theatrical Run
Channing Tatum will be stripping down on the big screen once again. The star of “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” confirmed that the third film will be released in theaters on February 10, 2023, Super Bowl weekend. The Steven Soderbergh-directed feature was originally slated to premiere on streaming platform HBO Max. Deadline reported that there will be a window between theatrical and streaming availability for the final “Magic Mike” installment. Lead star and producer Tatum previously teased that the third “Magic Mike” movie will be bigger, better, and sexier than ever. “We’re kind of swinging for the fences — there never needs to be...
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles’ Frequent Disappearances Caused a ‘Screaming Match’ With Florence Pugh on Don’t Worry Darling Set: Report
Don’t Worry Darling? Too late, we’re worried. Capping off the drama surrounding the September theatrical release of Don’t Worry Darling, a new report states that Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh got into in a “screaming match” while on set. The reason? Wilde’s frequent disappearances with co-star Harry Styles.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TechRadar
Don't Worry Darling review
Beautifully realized and anchored by a typically compelling performance from Florence Pugh, Don’t Worry Darling looks every bit as polished as the sun-drenched town at the heart of its story. But by borrowing heavily from more successful films before it, director Olivia Wilde’s predictable tale of an unsettled housewife struggles to bring anything new to the table, recycling familiar tropes and banking on the gloss of its production design to keep audiences engaged. This is a movie that takes too long to show its hand and, ultimately, one that suffers because its central mystery just isn’t as interesting as it needs to be.
George Clooney, Julia Roberts’ ‘Ticket to Paradise,’ Harry Styles, Florence Pugh’s ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Battle At U.K. Box Office
Universal’s “Ticket to Paradise,” starring Julia Roberts and George Clooney, and Warner Bros.’ “Don’t Worry Darling,” with Florence Pugh, Harry Styles and Chris Pine, were in a close tussle at the U.K. and Ireland box office, with the former winning narrowly. “Ticket to...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Deadpool 3’ will see Hugh Jackman reclaim a major Marvel movie record
As you may have heard, an atom bomb was dropped on the Marvel Cinematic Universe last night when Ryan Reynolds confirmed that not only has Deadpool 3 claimed the release date a lot of fans suspected it would seize, but Hugh Jackman will be dusting off the claws to return as Wolverine – confirming one of the longest-running rumors we can remember.
Everything the ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Cast Has Said About Harry Styles and Chris Pine’s Spitgate Drama: ‘Let’s Make a Lot of Buzz Around the Film’
The spit seen around the world? Don’t Worry Darling originally stirred up interest in its mysterious plot — but it was the behind-the-scenes drama that became an even bigger topic of conversation between fans and cast members alike. In September 2022, the movie’s promotional tour left fans with...
Collider
‘No Hard Feelings’ Adds Matthew Broderick Opposite Jennifer Lawrence in R-Rated Comedy
Award-winning actor Matthew Broderick (Ferris Bueller's Day Off) has joined the cast of No Hard Feelings, an upcoming R-rated comedy, according to an exclusive report from Deadline. He will star alongside Academy-award winner Jennifer Lawrence (The Hunger Games) in the film, helmed by Gene Stupnitsky, who previously directed Good Boys.
Popculture
'Yellowstone' Star Ryan Bingham Reveals Name Change After Divorce
Ryan Bingham is making a major change, personally and maybe professionally. The Yellowstone star and musician has filed to legally change his name. The request comes amid his divorce, and it appears he wants to remove all connections to his ex-wife. The Blast reports that Bingham is asking a judge to change his name from Ryan Axster Bingham, back to his birth name, George Ryan Bingham. Axster is the maiden name of his wife. In 2009, Bingham married Anna Axster. Thus, he legally changed his name from George Ryan Bingham to Ryan Axster Bingham. Amid the divorce, which began in June 2021, he has decided to go back to his roots.
Florence Just Revealed She’s ‘Grateful’ For ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ After Reports She & Olivia Had a ‘Screaming Match’ On Set
Maybe worry a little bit, darling? Florence Pugh breaks her silence on Don’t Worry Darling. The actress posted behind the scene photos of her time on the set of the psychological thriller amid all the drama that’s been looming over the psychological thriller movie. She posted on Instagram on September 23, 2022, to promote her movie. “It’s here.. and ready to be seen. @dontworrydarling is in cinemas! We met so many talented people, visited some insane locations, worked hard in the desert dust and looked good whilst doing so.” She continued, while also directly thanking makeup artist Heba Thorisdottir, hairstylist Jaime...
CNET
Deadpool 3 Drops Big News: Hugh Jackman Returning as Wolverine
Deadpool is moving into the Marvel Cinematic Universe for his third movie, and a familiar face is coming along. Star Ryan Reynolds announced in a video released Tuesday that Hugh Jackman will play Wolverine once again in Deadpool 3, which will hit theaters on Sept. 6, 2024. (Yes, 2024.) "Hard...
Comments / 0