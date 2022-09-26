Organizers of the annual EudoraFest are trying something new this year to spice up the annual fall community celebration. EudoraFest will return for the 26th year on Saturday. The festival committee has booked The Tennessee Mafia Jug Band to be the event’s first-ever paid-admission concert. The band will close out the day’s activities with a 7 p.m. show at the Eudora High School Performing Arts Center.

EUDORA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO