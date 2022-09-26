Read full article on original website
LJWORLD
Community invited to reception for public artwork near police headquarters
The City of Lawrence is inviting the public to a reception next month celebrating the new public artwork near the Lawrence Police Department headquarters. The artist who created the piece “Through Other Eyes,” Joe O’Connell of Creative Machines, will attend the reception between LPD headquarters, 5100 Overland Drive, and the adjacent park trailhead.
LJWORLD
Parks and Rec invites public to discuss sustainability of Prairie Park Nature Center
The Lawrence Parks and Recreation Department will hold a community conversation next month regarding Prairie Park Nature Center. The public discussion is scheduled for 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 9 at Prairie Park Nature Center, 2730 Harper St. The informal discussion is meant to provide input on “the future sustainability of the nature center,” focusing on nature center programming, hours of operation and ideas to assist the nature center.
bluevalleypost.com
K9 Resorts, ‘luxury dog hotel’ offering private suites for pets, coming to Overland Park
A new form of luxury lodging for dogs is about to open in south Overland Park. Driving the news: Pet boarding services K9 Resorts is set to celebrate the grand opening of its first “luxury dog hotel” in the city on Saturday, Oct. 1 starting at 11 a.m.
Topeka coffee shop owner encourages employment for people with disabilities
TOPEKA (KSNT)- A Topeka woman is providing opportunities to a community that may sometimes go unseen, all inside of a small, locally owned coffee shop. There’s nothing like starting your day with a fresh cup of coffee or at least a friendly smile from your local barista. Caitlyn Halsey is the owner of Dialogue Coffee […]
WIBW
Great Overland Station to host model train enthusiasts at show, swap meet
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Great Overland Station will play host to local model train enthusiasts at the Topeka Model Railroaders show and swap meet. Shawnee County Parks + Recreation staff says in a release that the Great Overland Station, 200 NW Railroad St., will host the Topeka Model Railroaders model train show and swap meet on Oct. 1 and 2.
LJWORLD
Saturday’s EudoraFest to feature Nashville band in event’s first paid-admission concert
Organizers of the annual EudoraFest are trying something new this year to spice up the annual fall community celebration. EudoraFest will return for the 26th year on Saturday. The festival committee has booked The Tennessee Mafia Jug Band to be the event’s first-ever paid-admission concert. The band will close out the day’s activities with a 7 p.m. show at the Eudora High School Performing Arts Center.
LJWORLD
New west Lawrence restaurant will offer taste of the Mediterranean, ranging from falafel to meat pies
In the end, Sam Mulki’s wife was right. Back in 1988, when Mulki came to the U.S. from Jordan, his wife — an American — always urged him to cook his native Middle Eastern dishes. “But I would say no, no, I came here to America and...
lawrencekstimes.com
Photos: Lawrence Art Guild’s Art in the Park 2022
Community members showed up for art, live music and fun at the Lawrence Art Guild’s Art in the Park, which returned to South Park Saturday and Sunday. Art in the Park has been a Lawrence tradition since 1964, and a premier annual juried art event, according to the guild.
republic-online.com
Rural Paola couple takes advantage of grant to install safe room
PAOLA — Jane and Jay Edmonds built their home in rural Paola over 30 years ago. “We love the location. I sit out here (on the covered patio) almost every night in good weather. It’s beautiful out here,” Jane said.
KC family searching for missing teen ask for false serial killer rumors to stop
Rumors on social media are causing more pain for a Kansas City family who is desperately searching for a missing teen.
WIBW
Homicide victims honored by friends, families at Lake Shawnee
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Friends and families of homicide victims took to Lake Shawnee to raise awareness and honor their loved ones Sunday. Dawn Belville hosted an event at the Ted Ensley Gardens Sunday, giving friends and families an opportunity to share stories about their loved ones who were victims of homicide.
Need a ski chair? Snow Creek in Weston hosting online auctions for resort items
Snow Creek Resort in Weston, Missouri will be hosting two online auctions next month for 45 Jayhawk and Snowme Triple ski chairs.
KCTV 5
KC Crime Stoppers: Mark Fluty
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Mark Fluty, 67, is wanted on a Jackson County, Missouri, sex offender registration violation warrant. Fluty is currently a noncompliant registered sex offender, and his last known address was near Gladstone Boulevard and Scarritt Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. He is described as being a...
Douglas County Sheriff looking for owner of runaway mini-horse
PLEASANT GROVE, Kan. — The Douglas County Sheriff is looking for the owner of a runaway miniature horse seen south of Lawrence. Sheriff Jay Armbrister saw the mini-horse near Pleasant Grove as it made its way onto U.S. 59 Highway. The black and white horse is a bit stubborn, [Armbrister] said, and we need your […]
WIBW
Seaman High School bans book during special board meeting
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A special school board meeting was held for USD 345 on Tuesday night to talk about the removal of three books that some felt were too inappropriate for students because of sexual language used in some of the material. The three books which were challenged by...
Olathe homeowners appeal HOA decision barring flying American flag
An Olathe, Kansas couple's love of America and the Kansas City Chiefs has them facing unknown fines from their HOA.
WIBW
Fork In The Road: Banjo’s Cafe
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We’ve taken you to the best restaurants for dinner, and the top coffee shops across our area. But, we can’t forget about the most important meal of the day: breakfast. So, for this week’s fork in the road, we’re headed to Banjo’s Cafe for...
bmpress.org
Aloha Mo’Bettahs: New Hawaiian restaurant opens in Overland Park
If someone asked me about a Hawaiian restaurant in Kansas, I used to automatically think of Hawaiian Bros, but this past week, I was introduced to a new Hawaiian restaurant, Mo’Bettahs. In August, Mo’Bettahs’ opened its doors in the old KFC building, which is located on the northeast side...
Kansas City neighbors still searching for answers in deadly triple shooting
Three people, including a child under the age of five, were shot Monday inside a Kansas City home at 26th Street and Hardesty Avenue.
KCTV 5
Dilapidated home in Kansas City has neighbors concerned about safety
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - In the middle of a block along Chestnut Avenue is a home covered in vines that’s marked “do not enter.”. Jennifer Arredondo and her neighbor Lidia live on either side of the dilapidated house. On Lidia’s side, the home is being held up...
