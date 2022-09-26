ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Community invited to reception for public artwork near police headquarters

The City of Lawrence is inviting the public to a reception next month celebrating the new public artwork near the Lawrence Police Department headquarters. The artist who created the piece “Through Other Eyes,” Joe O’Connell of Creative Machines, will attend the reception between LPD headquarters, 5100 Overland Drive, and the adjacent park trailhead.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Parks and Rec invites public to discuss sustainability of Prairie Park Nature Center

The Lawrence Parks and Recreation Department will hold a community conversation next month regarding Prairie Park Nature Center. The public discussion is scheduled for 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 9 at Prairie Park Nature Center, 2730 Harper St. The informal discussion is meant to provide input on “the future sustainability of the nature center,” focusing on nature center programming, hours of operation and ideas to assist the nature center.
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Great Overland Station to host model train enthusiasts at show, swap meet

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Great Overland Station will play host to local model train enthusiasts at the Topeka Model Railroaders show and swap meet. Shawnee County Parks + Recreation staff says in a release that the Great Overland Station, 200 NW Railroad St., will host the Topeka Model Railroaders model train show and swap meet on Oct. 1 and 2.
TOPEKA, KS
LJWORLD

Saturday’s EudoraFest to feature Nashville band in event’s first paid-admission concert

Organizers of the annual EudoraFest are trying something new this year to spice up the annual fall community celebration. EudoraFest will return for the 26th year on Saturday. The festival committee has booked The Tennessee Mafia Jug Band to be the event’s first-ever paid-admission concert. The band will close out the day’s activities with a 7 p.m. show at the Eudora High School Performing Arts Center.
EUDORA, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Photos: Lawrence Art Guild’s Art in the Park 2022

Community members showed up for art, live music and fun at the Lawrence Art Guild’s Art in the Park, which returned to South Park Saturday and Sunday. Art in the Park has been a Lawrence tradition since 1964, and a premier annual juried art event, according to the guild.
WIBW

Homicide victims honored by friends, families at Lake Shawnee

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Friends and families of homicide victims took to Lake Shawnee to raise awareness and honor their loved ones Sunday. Dawn Belville hosted an event at the Ted Ensley Gardens Sunday, giving friends and families an opportunity to share stories about their loved ones who were victims of homicide.
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

KC Crime Stoppers: Mark Fluty

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Mark Fluty, 67, is wanted on a Jackson County, Missouri, sex offender registration violation warrant. Fluty is currently a noncompliant registered sex offender, and his last known address was near Gladstone Boulevard and Scarritt Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. He is described as being a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Seaman High School bans book during special board meeting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A special school board meeting was held for USD 345 on Tuesday night to talk about the removal of three books that some felt were too inappropriate for students because of sexual language used in some of the material. The three books which were challenged by...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Fork In The Road: Banjo’s Cafe

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We’ve taken you to the best restaurants for dinner, and the top coffee shops across our area. But, we can’t forget about the most important meal of the day: breakfast. So, for this week’s fork in the road, we’re headed to Banjo’s Cafe for...
TOPEKA, KS

