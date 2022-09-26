Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chris Bosh Talks at the Texas Tribune Fest 2022 About the Need to Build Better Resources for Aspiring Young PlayersCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Here’s What California Governor Newsom said in Texas that will Make You Happy or MadTom HandyTexas State
O’Rourke Wasn’t Concerned About the Recent Polls on This Trip in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Governor Newsom Called Governor Abbott Dumb as He Flies into Texas TodayTom HandyTexas State
Popular off-price store chain opening new location in Texas this weekKristen WaltersSan Marcos, TX
Related
roundtherocktx.com
Williamson County Symphony Orchestra presents “Other Places, Other Times”
The Orchestra will be presenting “Other Places, Other Time“. Composers create music that paints the scenes and visions of their surroundings. The Orchestra for this concert will be playing music of brilliant composers, from Mendelssohn to our national treasure – John Williams:. “OTHER PLACES, OTHER TIMES”. Star...
roundtherocktx.com
Pink October Event
Title: Pink October Event by Celebrity Massage Therapist, Josie Rushing. Where: Brazilicious Beauty Spa, Round Rock, TX (2681 Gattis School Rd #240, Round Rock, TX 78664) Description: In support of Breast Cancer Awareness month, Brazilicious Beauty Spa in Round Rock will host a “Face Self-drainage” event held by celebrity massage therapist and renowned lymphatic drainage expert, Josie Rushing. Learn all the Brazilian beauty secrets behind Brazilian Face Lymphatic by Josie Rushing from the creator of the technique that has been revolutionizing the beauty market, “The Brazilian Lymphatic by Josie Rushing.” Josie will host 5, one-hour classes on October 9th, limited to 50 people and Breast Cancer Survivors are FREE to participate. Lesson Availability: 10 AM, 11 AM, 12 PM, 2 PM, 3 PM. Sign up HERE: https://18xicv0sdt3.typeform.com/to/x1PP1MtH.
Austin’s Arbor Cinema at Great Hills shuts down
AUSTIN, Texas — A blank marquee and a dark movie house greeted movie-goers over the weekend as the Regal Arbor Cinema at Great Hills, popular for showing lower-budget, independent films, was closed. While there were no details specific to the Austin theater shutdown from its owner, Cineworld, which operates...
papercitymag.com
Austin Jewelry Entrepreneur Covers Love, Life and a Near-Death Experience in New Memoir — Kendra Scott Launches a Tour in Houston
Jewelry designer Kendra Scott launches the tour for her memoire, 'Born to Shine at her boutique in CityCentre. (Photo by Shannon O’Hara) From designing jewelry in her spare bedroom in Austin two decades ago, entrepreneur Kendra Scott has grown her artistry into a $1 billion company with 130 stores across the United States, 31 of them in Texas. With those two decades under her belt, Scott celebrates the milestone with a no-holds-barred memoir titled Born To Shine: Do Good, Find Your Joy and Build a Life You Love.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Harry Styles jabs Texas politics at Austin concert
British pop star Harry Styles did some "Late Night Talking" on Texas politics during night two of his "Love On Tour 2022" at Moody Center, with several messages hinting at a disdain for policies in the Lone Star State.
roundtherocktx.com
BARKtacular HOWLoween Dog Festival
IT’S GONNA BE PAWDY TIME SOON! Register for the 3rd Annual #BARKtacular HOWLoween Dog Festival at Round Rock Depot on Saturday, October 22, 8 to 10am. For more info & to register online; Register online here: https://bit.ly/3bZvCFa or visit: roundrockrecreation.com Trick or Treating for your dog, costume contest, a lookalike contest, vendors and much, much more!
hellogeorgetown.com
Isaiah 117 House Coming to Georgetown, TX
The Tennessee-based organization cares for children awaiting foster placement will serve all of Williamson County, and will be holding their kick-off event at Tippit Middle School on Saturday, October 8th at 10 AM. “This is a great opportunity to learn more about Isaiah 117 House and how to partner with...
fox7austin.com
Austin Chronicle announces Best of Austin Restaurants winners
The Austin Chronicle has announced the winners of the 2022 Best of Austin Restaurants issue. Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow sits down with the Chronicle's Sarah Wolf and Melanie Haupt at Tiki Tatsu-Ya to talk about the winners.
IN THIS ARTICLE
LIST: Central Texas pumpkin patches, fall events for 2022
Though it may not feel like autumn for us in Central Texas, it's not going to stop us from celebrating this beautiful season.
roundtherocktx.com
Bluebonnet Beer Company’s Oktoberfest
Grab your lederhosen and head on over to the 7th Annual Bluebonnet Beer Company Oktoberfest! The event features locally made German-style beers, local food vendors, a Kinder Park game area for the kids, contests, prizes, local craft vendors and much more! All ages are welcome, but minors must be accompanied by an adult. Seating might fill up quickly so feel free to bring a camp chair. Hand-held umbrellas are also welcome, but tents are prohibited.
westlakefeatherduster.com
Mexican food never disappoints in Austin
Along South First Street lies Taqueria Arandas. I thought it would be just another Mexican food place, but I was dead wrong. As you sit down, you will be greeted by a nice woman holding some homemade tortilla chips and flavorful salsa. They will also hand out a menu with a nice variety of plates to choose from.
Warm days, but cooler nights ahead
While our friends in Florida continue to deal with the impacts of Hurricane Ian, we're as clear as can be here in Central Texas. -- Nick Bannin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Round Rock CVS location to close in November
The CVS Pharmacy located at 7001 Wyoming Springs Bvld., Round Rock, will close Nov. 3, signage posted at the store states. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) The CVS Pharmacy located at 7001 Wyoming Springs Bvld., Round Rock, will close Nov. 3. A manager of the store confirmed that the closure is due to lack of demand at that location. Other locations throughout the city will remain open, including the store nearest this location at 800 W. Old Settlers Blvd., Round Rock. 512-716-0757. www.cvs.com.
fox7austin.com
WATCH: Otters spotted in San Gabriel River in Georgetown, Texas
GEORGETOWN, Texas - It's not every day you spot an otter while out fishing in Texas, but that's exactly what happened to one man in Georgetown. Duran Crouch captured a video of some otters in the San Gabriel River out at San Gabriel Park. Crouch says he was out on...
dailytrib.com
Pink Out Marble Falls canceled in wake of veteran firefighter’s death
Pink Out Marble Falls was canceled for 2022 as Highland Lakes first responders continue to grapple with the sudden loss of Sam Stacks, chief of Spicewood Fire Rescue and a captain for Marble Falls Fire Rescue. Stacks, 49, died unexpectedly at a Williamson County hospital on Sept. 22. A procession...
Nau's, stalwart Austin drugstore, to close
Clarksville standby Nau's Enfield Drug, open since 1951, will soon close its doors permanently. Driving the news: The drugstore was never able to recover from the pre-pandemic shuttering of its old-school soda fountain. The diner portion had closed due to a mix of labor shortages and property upkeep needs. "If...
austinot.com
Austin Italian Restaurants – 10 Best Italian food places near you for pizzas, pastas & more!
It’s no doubt that pizza is automatically categorized as Italian. You may even be a frequent pizza delivery stop for Domino’s delivery guy. But what about pasta and other carbs that come from the family of Italian cuisine? If you’ve been neglecting the options, check out these Austin Italian restaurants.
Southwestern University in Georgetown set to build new residence halls, stadiums for students
One project Southwestern University will undertake will update Mood-Bridwell Hall, which houses the Brown College of Arts and Sciences. SU aims to bring newer technologies to the building while maintaining its character and structure. (Rendering courtesy Southwestern University) Southwestern University is preparing to embark on the most aggressive construction and...
Time To Get Hyped: There’s A New Cookie Plug in Killeen, Texas
Autumn is here (even if the temps don't make it feel that way), and that means it's the beginning of cookie season. Sure you can have cookies any time, but there's something about fall that makes the smell of fresh baked cookies even better. If you have a serious sweet tooth like me you should get excited about a unique new cookie place coming to Killeen, Texas that I am absolutely hyped about.
‘Difficult, heartbreaking’: Austin musician identified as homicide victim in Portland
On Tuesday, Portland police identified 26-year-old Erika Evans as the victim of a fatal shooting at the park on Friday night.
Comments / 0