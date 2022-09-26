ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

roundtherocktx.com

Pink October Event

Title: Pink October Event by Celebrity Massage Therapist, Josie Rushing. Where: Brazilicious Beauty Spa, Round Rock, TX (2681 Gattis School Rd #240, Round Rock, TX 78664) Description: In support of Breast Cancer Awareness month, Brazilicious Beauty Spa in Round Rock will host a “Face Self-drainage” event held by celebrity massage therapist and renowned lymphatic drainage expert, Josie Rushing. Learn all the Brazilian beauty secrets behind Brazilian Face Lymphatic by Josie Rushing from the creator of the technique that has been revolutionizing the beauty market, “The Brazilian Lymphatic by Josie Rushing.” Josie will host 5, one-hour classes on October 9th, limited to 50 people and Breast Cancer Survivors are FREE to participate. Lesson Availability: 10 AM, 11 AM, 12 PM, 2 PM, 3 PM. Sign up HERE: https://18xicv0sdt3.typeform.com/to/x1PP1MtH.
ROUND ROCK, TX
KVUE

Austin’s Arbor Cinema at Great Hills shuts down

AUSTIN, Texas — A blank marquee and a dark movie house greeted movie-goers over the weekend as the Regal Arbor Cinema at Great Hills, popular for showing lower-budget, independent films, was closed. While there were no details specific to the Austin theater shutdown from its owner, Cineworld, which operates...
AUSTIN, TX
papercitymag.com

Austin Jewelry Entrepreneur Covers Love, Life and a Near-Death Experience in New Memoir — Kendra Scott Launches a Tour in Houston

Jewelry designer Kendra Scott launches the tour for her memoire, 'Born to Shine at her boutique in CityCentre. (Photo by Shannon O’Hara) From designing jewelry in her spare bedroom in Austin two decades ago, entrepreneur Kendra Scott has grown her artistry into a $1 billion company with 130 stores across the United States, 31 of them in Texas. With those two decades under her belt, Scott celebrates the milestone with a no-holds-barred memoir titled Born To Shine: Do Good, Find Your Joy and Build a Life You Love.
HOUSTON, TX
roundtherocktx.com

BARKtacular HOWLoween Dog Festival

IT’S GONNA BE PAWDY TIME SOON! Register for the 3rd Annual #BARKtacular HOWLoween Dog Festival at Round Rock Depot on Saturday, October 22, 8 to 10am. For more info & to register online; Register online here: https://bit.ly/3bZvCFa or visit: roundrockrecreation.com Trick or Treating for your dog, costume contest, a lookalike contest, vendors and much, much more!
ROUND ROCK, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

Isaiah 117 House Coming to Georgetown, TX

The Tennessee-based organization cares for children awaiting foster placement will serve all of Williamson County, and will be holding their kick-off event at Tippit Middle School on Saturday, October 8th at 10 AM. “This is a great opportunity to learn more about Isaiah 117 House and how to partner with...
GEORGETOWN, TX
roundtherocktx.com

Bluebonnet Beer Company’s Oktoberfest

Grab your lederhosen and head on over to the 7th Annual Bluebonnet Beer Company Oktoberfest! The event features locally made German-style beers, local food vendors, a Kinder Park game area for the kids, contests, prizes, local craft vendors and much more! All ages are welcome, but minors must be accompanied by an adult. Seating might fill up quickly so feel free to bring a camp chair. Hand-held umbrellas are also welcome, but tents are prohibited.
ROUND ROCK, TX
westlakefeatherduster.com

Mexican food never disappoints in Austin

Along South First Street lies Taqueria Arandas. I thought it would be just another Mexican food place, but I was dead wrong. As you sit down, you will be greeted by a nice woman holding some homemade tortilla chips and flavorful salsa. They will also hand out a menu with a nice variety of plates to choose from.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Round Rock CVS location to close in November

The CVS Pharmacy located at 7001 Wyoming Springs Bvld., Round Rock, will close Nov. 3, signage posted at the store states. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) The CVS Pharmacy located at 7001 Wyoming Springs Bvld., Round Rock, will close Nov. 3. A manager of the store confirmed that the closure is due to lack of demand at that location. Other locations throughout the city will remain open, including the store nearest this location at 800 W. Old Settlers Blvd., Round Rock. 512-716-0757. www.cvs.com.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Axios

Nau's, stalwart Austin drugstore, to close

Clarksville standby Nau's Enfield Drug, open since 1951, will soon close its doors permanently. Driving the news: The drugstore was never able to recover from the pre-pandemic shuttering of its old-school soda fountain. The diner portion had closed due to a mix of labor shortages and property upkeep needs. "If...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Southwestern University in Georgetown set to build new residence halls, stadiums for students

One project Southwestern University will undertake will update Mood-Bridwell Hall, which houses the Brown College of Arts and Sciences. SU aims to bring newer technologies to the building while maintaining its character and structure. (Rendering courtesy Southwestern University) Southwestern University is preparing to embark on the most aggressive construction and...
GEORGETOWN, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Time To Get Hyped: There’s A New Cookie Plug in Killeen, Texas

Autumn is here (even if the temps don't make it feel that way), and that means it's the beginning of cookie season. Sure you can have cookies any time, but there's something about fall that makes the smell of fresh baked cookies even better. If you have a serious sweet tooth like me you should get excited about a unique new cookie place coming to Killeen, Texas that I am absolutely hyped about.
KILLEEN, TX

