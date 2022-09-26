ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ballston Spa, NY

newyorkalmanack.com

Mohawk Hudson Folklife Festival Saturday in Albany

New York Folklore will host this year’s Spotlight Mohawk Hudson Folklife Festival on Sunday, October 2nd, at Washington Park in Albany from 11 am to 5:30 pm. The new exhibit Spotlight Mohawk Hudson Folklife Festival at New York Folklore’s gallery features interpretive panels exploring the different genres of folk culture that the festival highlights including: foodways, art, music, dance, and craft. In addition, the exhibit is filled with art by New York State and Capital Region artists. Featured artists are Anusha Sekhar, Jake Krohn, and Latifa ali Muhammad. The exhibit is open now, and will continue through October.
ALBANY, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

The Irish in the Gilded Age Albany

The Gilded Age was a period of gross materialism and political corruption which began after the Civil War and lasted through the turn of the 20th century. Many Irish Americans in Albany were still struggling to support themselves, working as laborers, maids, and often dealing with anti-Catholic resentment. However, there was a growing sense of solidarity and power within the group as many were lifted out of poverty and became involved in politics and civil service.
ALBANY, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

DEC: Animal Killed By Hunter In Cooperstown Was A Wolf

DEC had been calling the Cooperstown wolf a coyote since it examined the dead animal in December 2021 and conducted a DNA study in early 2022. DEC publicly called the wolf a coyote in July in many news reports, after the release of an independent DNA study by Trent University in Canada, organized by the Northeast Ecological Recovery Society (NERS).
COOPERSTOWN, NY

