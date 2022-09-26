Read full article on original website
Related
Christina Ricci Reveals 8-Year-Old Son Still Sleeps In Her Bed After Nasty Custody Battle With Ex Is Settled
Christina Ricci just got extremely real about her 8-year-old's sleeping habits. The actress revealed that while 9-month-old daughter Cleopatra sleeps in her own crib, her son, Freddie, prefers to sleep in her bed. Article continues below advertisement. “The fact that I can put her down in her crib and she...
Christina Ricci's New Photo of Her Daughter Cleo Reveals the Unique Nickname She Has For Her 9-Month-Old
Christina Ricci is known for playing some eccentric characters on screen, and chances are it’s rubbed off a little on her. It’s no secret that she loves the odd and unique things in life; you can clearly tell when you check out her Instagram page. Even her daughter’s name Cleopatra is an insanely unique one, but her nickname for her nine-month-old daughter definitely takes the cake for both uniqueness and cuteness! On September 20, the Yellowjackets star uploaded a rare photo of her daughter Cleopatra “Cleo” to her Instagram story, with the simple caption, “My little penguin.” “My little penguin:” how adorable!...
wegotthiscovered.com
Chloë Grace Moretz really did not appreciate those ‘Family Guy’ memes
Actress Chloë Grace Moretz burst onto the scene in 2010 with Kick-Ass. Since then she has appeared in a number of other projects, re-assessed her career and what she wanted to do in 2016, and now says body mockery drove her into some therapy. The 25-year-old reveals the information...
This Badass Clint Eastwood Movie is Absolutely Dominating HBO Max
Clint Eastwood is one of the most dynamic actors and directors in the world of… The post This Badass Clint Eastwood Movie is Absolutely Dominating HBO Max appeared first on Outsider.
RELATED PEOPLE
Chloë Grace Moretz Slams Horrific ‘Family Guy’ Meme Mocking Her Body: It Contributed to Body Dysmorphia and ‘I Became a Recluse’
Chloë Grace Moretz spoke bluntly to Hunter magazine about becoming a “recluse” after her body dysmorphia was exacerbated by “horrific” memes on social media, most notably one meme comparing her body to a “Family Guy” character. The viral meme, which ridiculed the actor’s body, was created after a photographer snapped a picture of Moretz walking into a hotel carrying a pizza box. “Then came the onslaught of horrific memes that started getting sent to me about my body,” Moretz said. “I’ve actually never really talked about this, but there was one meme that really affected me, of me walking into a...
Chloe Grace Moretz reflects on her body being used as a meme on Family Guy
Chloe Grace Moretz has reflected on how a meme about her body in Family Guy negatively impacted her life.The 25-year-old actor – who has starred in films including 500 Days of Summer and Kick-Ass – opened up about how seeing memes of herself online affected her body image.Moretz spoke to Hunger about one particular picture that had been taken of her, in which she is entering a hotel after having gotten pizza.The photo was turned into a scene in the hit Fox sitcom Family Guy.In a season 10 episode titled “Amish Guy”, a character (based on the photo of...
tvinsider.com
Tim Allen’s Real-Life Daughter Plays His Onscreen Daughter in ‘The Santa Clauses’
If you see a familial resemblance between Tim Allen’s Scott Calvin in the upcoming TV show The Santa Clauses and his onscreen daughter, you’re on to something. That is indeed Elizabeth Allen-Dick, one of Allen’s real-life daughters, making her acting debut in the role of Sandra in the Disney+ series, a small-screen continuation of the Santa Clause film trilogy.
Jeff Bridges on Returning to Television in ‘The Old Man,’ His Health Battles and Retirement Plans
Based on Thomas Perry’s novel, “The Old Man” sees Jeff Bridges return to television for the first time in decades as a retired CIA operative involved in an increasingly deadly cat and mouse chase. Production was delayed first due to the pandemic and then Bridges’ battle with cancer and COVID-19 but the show, which also stars “30 Rock’s” John Lithgow and Hiam Abbass (“Succession”) finally aired on FX in June and now hits Disney+ internationally. Ahead of its international premiere, Bridges spoke to Variety about making the show, his health struggles and whether he ever plans to retire. How did you...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Lou’ on Netflix, in Which Allison Janney Gets Grim and Grizzled for a Survivalist Suspense-Thriller
Now on Netflix, Lou sees Allison Janney get her The Old Man on. She plays a dog owner and former CIA agent who finds herself in a circumstance that ends her quiet life of seclusion and compels her to once again kick some ass – and you just want her to find Jeff Bridges on whatever dating app retired government spies with considerable hand-to-hand skills and checkered pasts use so they can meet and hang out at the dog park, and maybe have a nice chat over pie and coffee afterward. Seems like it would be psychologically productive. The movie boasts J.J. Abrams as a producer, and is directed by Anna Foerster, a longtime collaborator with Roland Emmerich, who thankfully with her second directorial effort (the first: Underworld: Blood Wars) shows little influence from the disaster-movie master in crafting a fairly small-scale action-suspense story. And you know what? It ain’t half bad.
Chloë Grace Moretz Still Hurting Over “Horrific” ‘Family Guy’ Memes That Made “Fun of My Body”
After over 20 seasons, the enduring legacy of Family Guy continues, but its lasting impact isn’t necessarily a good thing for Chloë Grace Moretz. The actress, who was mocked after being compared to a character from the Seth MacFarlane comedy, says memes linking her body to a Family Guy joke still affect her today.
Bette Midler Just Revealed We've Been Quoting Hocus Pocus Incorrectly for Nearly 30 Years
Watch: Bette Midler Sparks Debate Over Hocus Pocus Line. This Hocus Pocus revelation will have you saying, "Damn, damn, damn! Double damn." In honor of Hocus Pocus 2's upcoming Sept. 30 premiere, Bette Midler, who plays the leader of the wicked Sanderson Sisters, looked back on one of her more famous lines. "Hello sailors," Bette wrote on Instagram Sept. 23, referencing her greeting during her iconic "I Put a Spell on You" performance. "My name's Winifred, what's yours?"
Late ‘Seinfeld’ Actor Richard Roat Was Married to Wife Kathy for More Than 40 Years: Get to Know Her
Late actor Richard Roat had a prolific resume full of credits ranging from the silver screen to Broadway. He was a doting husband to his wife, Kathy Roat, who was by his side until the very end. The longtime actor died on August 5, 2022, at the age of 89, his wife confirmed to Variety. Keep scrolling to learn more about his spouse.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Old Man review – Jeff Bridges can barely put his socks on, but he sure can shoot
Bridges plays an ex-CIA agent who has been in hiding for decades. Now, he’s paranoid old enemies are out to get him. Are they? Of course!
31 TV Scenes That Are Absolutely Heartbreaking, But Don't Involve A Character Dying
The moment on Grey's Anatomy when all the female doctors lined the hallway for a patient still gives me chills.
thedigitalfix.com
Tom Hanks thinks he’s only made four “pretty good” movies
Tom Hanks is moving from movie-making to novel-writing, but he’s not straying far from Hollywood. The book is called The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece, but it’s not a memoir, autobiography, or based on a true story. It’s set in three time-periods – the 1940s, 1970s, and present day.
27 Movie Monologues That Are So Expertly Acted, They May Just Be The Best Of All Time
"Denzel Washington giving the 'Tomorrow and tomorrow and tomorrow' monologue in Macbeth (2021) somehow made 500-year-old material feel fresh."
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Star Madeline Brewer Reveals if Janine Would Kill Aunt Lydia
Besides Elisabeth Moss’s June, there might be only one other character who’s in a worse situation on The Handmaid’s Tale. And that is Janine, who at the end of season 4 ended up back in Gilead under the tyrannical rule of Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd), the second most evil character on the show. Who’s the first? Hello, Serena (Yvonne Strahovski), looking at you. Janine’s portrayer Madeline Brewer shared with StyleCaster what “happy” ending she is hoping for her character, if Janine would ever kill Aunt Lydia, why there’s no hope for a romantic love story for Janine, and her complicated...
Ashton Kutcher's Story About How He First Told Mila Kunis He Loved Her Is Either My Biggest Fantasy Or A Nightmare
"I might have had a little too much tequila."
18 Wild Things Younger Siblings Believed Just Because Their Older Sibling Told Them It Was True
"My sister told me gum wrappers would dissolve in your mouth and were meant to be chewed along with the gum."
The Really Sweet Reason Why Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile’s Directors Wanted To Adapt The Children’s Book Into A Movie
Will Speck and Josh Gordon spoke to CinemaBlend about their inspirations for Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile.
Comments / 0